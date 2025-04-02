Valero Texas Open First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 40/1 to 80/1

Weather forecast for Thursday/Valero Texas Open FRL history

Afternoon starters have led the day after 18 holes in three of the last four editions of this event.

Their tee-times ranged from 1.30pm local to 1.59pm.

Eventual champion Akshay Bhatia fired a 63 last year to win this market by three while 64s produced solo leaders in 2023 (Corey Conners) and 2021 (Camilo Villegas).

The weather forecast suggests it's fairly calm throughout the day although the very early starters could feel it gusting a little.

Leaning on history a little, I'll pick two from the p.m. wave and one from the a.m.

Akshay Bhatia is the defending champion this week and although his playoff win 12 months ago suggested he only just got over the line, a reminder that he and runner-up Denny McCarthy were nine shots clear of third place.

Bhatia is relishing his return, saying in Tuesday's press conference: "To be here, and obviously my first time defending a tournament, it's pretty cool. A lot of good memories.

"And yeah, I've always loved this event, very special place for me and my fiancee, who we met here in 2022. I just love coming back here. The golf course is in great shape."

He won here last year by going wire to wire, setting the tone with a 63 to leave the field trailing after day one.

And, encouragingly for hopes of a repeat performance on day one, he's been starting well in recent times.

Bhatia was fourth after round one at Sawgrass on his latest start thanks to a 67 while a Thursday 66 also put him fourth through 18 holes in Phoenix.

Another 66 had him ninth after the first round in Mexico and it's no surprise to see the wiry left-hander ranked 8th in the Birdie or Better charts this season.

With a top three in the Players as well as top 10s in two of his three previous starts (Genesis and Mexico), Bhatia is in great nick and is worth a punt for FRL from his 1.14pm tee-time.

Recommended Bet Back Akshay Bhatia each-way for FRL SBK 40/1

Jake Knapp continues to get our attention this season and he was 10th after 54 holes in Houston last week (68-67-65) before slipping back on day four.

However, that was his fifth finish of 27th or better in his last six starts.

Knapp has already delivered for us in this market thanks to his sensational first-round 59 in the Cognizant Classic while he was second after day one at Pebble Beach (65) and seventh following the opening lap of the Genesis.

Overall, he's ended the first round in the top 20 in seven of his last eight starts.

He ranks 12th for R1 scoring and 17th for Birdie Average so he's the best bet from the morning wave (tees off 8.15am) at 60/161.00.

Recommended Bet Back Jake Knapp each-way for FRL SBK 60/1

Mac Meissner is the local angle this week and he revealed in Tuesday's press conference that TPC San Antonio is very familiar to him.

"Playing this course as many times as I have, I think I have that advantage over maybe some of the younger guys," he said.

"Obviously I'm one of the younger guys as well, but I feel like a little bit of a veteran in this tournament just because I've played out here so many times that I am just comfortable with some of the lines that you have to take."

That extra knowledge certainly helped him last year when Meissner finished tied 10th.

A return to Texas last week also got him in the groove and a 66 on day one put him in the top six.

Also fifth at Colonial last year in another Lone Star state event, Meissner is worth a punt at 80s from his 12.41pm tee-time.