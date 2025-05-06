USPGA Championship: McIlroy and Scheffler favourites but big guns all in form for Quail Hollow

Scheffler, DeChambeau win ahead of USPGA Championship

Previous winner Justin Thomas also back in winner's circle

Rose in great form, Spieth chasing Grand Slam

McIlroy 75/1 76.00 to win all four golfing majors this year

Big guns hit form ahead of USPGA Championship

The USPGA Championship is often the most overlooked of the four majors in golf, but this year the hype is going into overdrive due to the world's best players on the planet all hitting form ahead of the tournament at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy completed the career Grand Slam at The Masters and, with that monkey off his back, who knows how good he can be.

McIlroy is 75/176.00 to win all four golfing majors this year and with Augusta National being his third victory over the year it didn't look all that silly a bet as he's been head and shoulders above the rest.

However, World No.1 Scottie Scheffler hit back with a record victory at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson to grab his first PGA Tour title of the year, and Bryson DeChambeau won the LIV Golf event in Korea to confirm he'll still be a huge threat at the second major of the year.

And let's not forget we could have another Grand Slam winner here as Jordan Spieth just needs the USPGA Championship to complete the set, and a final round 62 at the Byron Nelson showed he may just be creeping back into major contention form.

It all adds up to the most eagerly-anticipated USPGA Championship in years

Who are the USPGA Championship betting favourites and contenders?

McIlroy was the outright favourite before Scheffler's superb CJ Cup victory, which means the pair are now the 9/25.50 joint-favourites to win the USPGA Championship.

Rory McIlroy won at Pebble Beach and The Players before slipping on the Green Jacket, and that's a set of victories hard to better at this stage of the season, and being a four-time winner at Quail Hollow means this was always pegged as a great chance for him to land another major.

Scottie Scheffler's -31 won him the CJ Cup and matched the PGA Tour scoring for 72 holes on 253, and that first victory of 2025 sets him up beautifully after yet another year of consistent brilliance.

Some had questioned him for not winning so far, but in his first nine events this year he's finished no worse than T25, collected one win and six top 10s including fourth at The Masters. And he may have won the USPGA last year had he not been arrested!

10/111.00 Bryson De Chambeau - He had a disappointing Sunday at Augusta but victory at LIV Golf Korea came after finishing T2 and fifth in the previous team tour events so he'll again be bringing a big challenge to a major, but there looks to be a few more in-form contenders lining up this time around.

The 18/119.00 shot Ludvig Aberg was right in the Masters until the last few holes, while defending champion Xander Schauffele, who is also 18/119.00 continues to improve as he recovers from his rib injury.

Two-time USPGA Championship winner Justin Thomas lifted the trophy the last time Quail Hollow hosted the event in 2017, and also won the title in 2022. He's 20/121.00 and a long-awaited victory at the RBC Heritage showed he was back to his best.

Jordan Spieth 40/141.00 is not quite back to his best but he's getting there and would love to join McIlroy in the Grand Slam club.

And what about Masters runner-up Justin Rose? He's not well fancied here at 66/167.00 but he was brilliant at Augusta and, with finishes of T6-T9-T13-T8-9 in his last five USPGAs, looks a solid each-way shout.

Why McIlroy will fancy his chances at all the majors

Only six men have ever won the career Grand Slam, so thinking McIlroy can win all four majors in one year is outlandish, and yet...

He's joint-favourite for the USPGA, second favourite for the US Open and favourite for the Open Championship, with plenty of pointers to suggest big runs in all of them.

At the USPGA Championship, he'll be back at a course that he's played better than anyone over the years, with four tournament wins at the regular PGA Tour stop at Quail Hollow. He'll know every inch of the place and the happy memories will fill his mind as he chases a third Wanamaker Trophy.

From there we're off to the US Open, where McIlroy has a score to settle after suffering those missed short putts in an agonising loss to Bryson DeChambeau, so motivation will not be an issue.

Venue Oakmont demands a strong driver game, and few are as good with the big dog as the Northern Irishman. His recent form in the tournamnent is stellar, as last year he made it back-to-back runner-up finishes and his ninth straight top 10.

Going nine years at the toughest major of the year finishing no worse than T9 is just incredible whatever way you look at it, so McIlroy could go close again.

And then, we're on to Royal Portrush in McIlroy's backyard, where he'll be given a hero's reception regardless of how he gets on from here. But just imagine if he returned to Northern Ireland chasing a major clean sweep!

How many majors will McIlroy win in 2025?

McIlroy's major odds for 2025