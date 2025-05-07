Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 99/1 and 719/1

Hot Harman overlooked in Pennsylvania

With a week to go before the US PGA Championship, we have three events this week and I've picked out one selection in each, starting with the Signature Event on the PGA Tour - the Truist Championship.

At the time of writing, the 2023 Open Champ, Brian Harman, is trading at 95.094/1 to win the Truist Championship but he's been matched at a 100.099/1 and he's highly likely to edge out to that price again before the off so I'm going to include him in the staking plan.

As highlighted in the preview, the Truist Championship is usually staged at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it's being staged this week at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, as Quail is being used for next week's US PGA Championship.

On the last occasion that Quail hollow hosted the US PGA Championship, in 2017, this event was moved to Eagle Point Golf Course in Wilmington, NC, and it was won by Harman.

That was Harman's second victory on the PGA Tour and only last month he added his fourth at the Valero Texas Open.

Victory at TPC San Antonio was followed by a respectable 36th in the US Masters the following week and a very solid third place finish at the RBC Heritage so he arrives in Pennsylvania in tip-top form.

The Turkish Airlines Open is this week's sole event on the DP World Tour, and the one I like there is the recent South African Open winner, Dylan Naidoo.

The 27-year-old, who edged out Laurie Canter in a playoff at Durban Country Club back in March, missed the cut in his hometown next time out at the Joburg Open and he missed the cut in both recent events in China, but I was happy to chance him at a huge price here.

His missed cut in Johannesburg was understandable given he'd won his national title the week before and I'm more than happy to ignore his last two efforts too.

He finished runner-up to John Parry at the Mauritius Open just before Christmas after a missed cut the week before and he won the South African Open following two missed cuts and a disappointing 32nd place finish on the Sunshine Tour.

He's also won and finished second on the Sunshine Tour when seemingly out of form so he's clearly a player that can get hot out of the blue and 400.0399/1 is huge in a weak event.

Although the inaugural edition of the Myrtle Breach Classic was won by 70.069/1 chance, Chris Gotterup, the tournament has the look of an event that could produce an almighty shock so I was happy to chance 720.0719/1 shot, Will Chandler.

Although it's hard to glean too much from just one edition of the tournament, as highlighted in the preview, there appears to be a bit of a link between this event and the Magnit Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour and possibly the Corales Puntacana Championship on the PGA Tour.

Chandler finished third in the Magnit Championship in August last year, having been tied for the lead with 18 to play, and he was sitting inside the top eight at halfway at the Corales last month (finished 26th).

Those bits of form are interesting enough but the fact that he finished as high as sixth at the Phoenix Open in February, where he topped both the Putting Average and Strokes Gained: Putting stats is very eye-catching.

He'd missed his three previous cuts, and he missed his next three after that fine effort at TPC Scottsdale so he's another that can find something from nowhere and a repeat of that performance would probably see him across the line here.

