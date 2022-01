The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rahm continues to tame Torrey

9:30 - January 27, 2022

Billy Horschel leads the Farmers Insurance Open by one shot after carding a 63 on the North Course at Torrey Pines but, rather like a 400m track race, this event has something of a staggered start - and those who begin their week on the tougher South Course are not as badly off as it might first appear.

That spells great news for Jon Rahm, who not only signed for the lowest score there in round one (66), but did so by draining an eagle putt at the 18th hole, reviving memories of the way he clinched victory in 2017.

Only five other golfers went lower than 69 on the South. Luke List, Peter Malnati and Cameron Tringale had 67s; Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson a pair of 68s.

Rahm's start maintains his frankly dizzying consistency on the San Diego cliff tops. In addition to the win five years ago, he triumphed in the US Open there last June, has another three top seven finishes, and the only time he struggled (albeit with T29th) he was second at halfway. He opened 9.89/1 on Monday morning and is now 3.45.

Here's the early leaderboard with prices to back at 9.30:

Billy Horschel (NC) -9 17.016/1

Michael Thompson (NC) -8 55.054/1

Stephan Jaeger (NC) -7 150.0149/1

Kevin Tway (NC) -7 200.0199/1

Rickie Fowler (NC) -6 80.079/1

Doug Ghim (NC) -6 130.0129/1

Francesco Molinari (NC) -6 65.064/1

Jon Rahm (SC) -6 3.45

What is immediately apparent is that the market isn't fooled by the stagger. Although five shots off the "lead", Thomas is available at 13.012/1 and Johnson at 16.5. That said, while the two major winners don't have poor records at Torrey Pines, they don't have especially good ones for players of their undoubted quality.

Johnson has four top 10s in 11 starts (two of those US Opens), but just one top 15 (third in 2011). Thomas has two top 20s in three visits with a best of T10th in 2014.

What of the actual leader Horschel? He's not without form at Torrey. He has two tied eighths (in 2016 and 2019) and on another two occasions he was contending at halfway. But he missed the cut on both his 2021 visits and, with three laps on the South Course to come, his weekend average in the tournament (which is all played on the South) is a worrying 73.72.

Paul Krishnamurty's Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

RECOMMENDED BETS

Back Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1u @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1

Back Christiaan Bezuidenhout Top 10 Finish 1u @ 9.28/1

Back Keegan Bradley 1u @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1

Back Keegan Bradley Top 10 Finish 1u @ 8.415/2

Back Joseph Bramlett 1u @ 220.0219/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 15.014/1

Back Joseph Bramlett Top 10 Finish 1u @ around 12.011/1