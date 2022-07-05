</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/summer-transfer-news-and-odds-all-the-latest-betting-on-premier-league-transfers-and-rumours-300522-204.html">Summer Transfer News and Odds: Chelsea favourites to sign Ronaldo as Tuchel mulls bid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/tuesday-football-tips-cards-and-bet-builder-the-call-in-crunch-copa-clash-040722-840.html">Tuesday Football Tips: Cards the call in crunch Copa clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-202223-betting-odds-haaland-backed-ahead-of-salah-040722-204.html">Premier League Golden Boot 2022/23: Haaland backed ahead of Salah</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-expects-blinkers-to-light-up-dindin-at-uttoxeter-050722-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams expects blinkers to light up Dindin at Uttoxeter</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-charmed-by-moon-to-get-her-day-in-the-sun-050722-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple: Charmed by Moon to get her day in the sun </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-smart-money-is-on-intellogent-at-york-this-saturday-050722-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Smart money is on Intellogent at York this Saturday</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/england-cricket-betting-stokes-men-backed-for-ashes-victory-and-bairstow-for-spoty-050722-204.html">England Cricket Betting: Stokes' men backed for Ashes victory and Bairstow for SPOTY</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-three-of-england-v-india-1-040722-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day four of England v India</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/cricket-betting-tips-in-play-angles-after-day-three-of-england-v-india-030722-194.html">Cricket Betting Tips: In-play angles after day three of England v India</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/atp-wimbledon-quarter-final-tips-nadal-and-kyrgios-set-for-final-four-050722-778.html">ATP Wimbledon Quarter-Final Tips: Nadal and Kyrgios set for final four</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wta-wimbledon-quarter-final-tips-niemeiers-return-game-gives-her-the-edge-040722-778.html">WTA Wimbledon Quarter-Final Tips: Niemeier's return game gives her the edge</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/atp-wimbledon-quarter-final-tips-djokovic-and-norrie-favourites-to-progress-to-semi-finals-040722-778.html">ATP Wimbledon Quarter-Final Tips: Djokovic and Norrie favourites to progress to semi-finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/barbasol-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-thompson-and-hahn-chanced-in-kentucky-050722-167.html">Barbasol Championship: Thompson and Hahn chanced in Kentucky </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html">Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/scottish-open-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-favourite-for-open-warm-up-050722-167.html">Scottish Open: Rahm worthy favourite for Open warm-up but Senior can compete</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Boris Johnson on the brink following resignations</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/boris-johnson-betting-pm-odds-on-to-leave-as-pincher-row-explodes-050722-204.html">Boris Johnson Exit Date: PM odds-on to leave this year as Pincher row explodes</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/scottish-independence-betting-odds-referendum-in-2023-backed-280622-204.html">Scottish Independence: Referendum in 2023 backed after Sturgeon speech</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-betting-odds-paige-and-jacques-backed-but-casa-amor-drama-awaits-280622-204.html">Love Island: Paige and Jacques backed but Casa Amor drama awaits</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/bbc-sports-personality-of-the-year-2022-betting-odds-ronnie-favourite-but-fury-kane-and-raducanu-in-frame-270622-204.html">SPOTY 2022 Betting: Ronnie favourite but Fury, Kane and Raducanu in frame</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/love-island/love-island-2022-betting-odds-jacques-oneill-is-new-favourite-to-be-winning-male-220622-204.html">Love Island 2022: Jacques O'Neill new favourite for top male</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-5-tips-sagan-and-vermeersch-big-odds-050722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 5 Tips: Sagan and Vermeersch big odds</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-4-tips-mathieu-mads-for-dunkirk-escape-040722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 4 Tips: Mathieu Mads for Dunkirk escape</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-stage-3-tips-jakobsen-dominance-hard-to-look-past-020722-186.html">Tour de France Stage 3 Tips: Jakobsen dominance hard to look past</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-07-05">05 July 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen", "name": "Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen", "description": "Matt Cooper landed the 1-2 in last week's LIV Golf Invitational Portland and he's back with three combinations in the Scottish Open Top Finish markets...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-07-05T15:54:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-07-05T15:58:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Erik Van Rooyen 2020.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Matt Cooper landed the 1-2 in last week's LIV Golf Invitational Portland and he's back with three combinations in the Scottish Open Top Finish markets... The Renaissance period marked Europe's transition from the Middle Ages to the modernity, a time marked by a fondness for classicism and the rediscovery of Greek philosophy. As the DP World Tour joins forces with the PGA Tour for the newly co-sanctioned Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, however, the sport's state is more akin to the Dark Ages. The shadow of LIV Golf and their lawyers looms over the linksland so cheer yourself up with the new possibility of placing multiples in the top five, top 10 and top 20 markets. Here are five players with live chances of getting involved at the top of the leaderboard and three combinations of multiples. Lucas Herbert - top 20 @ [3.75] Aussie Lucas Herbert very nearly won this event back in 2020 when tipped by the column and it was an extraordinary bid. He raced into a one-shot halfway lead, then endured a terrible third round of 79, whereupon he launched an outrageous bid to win all the same, eventually carding a Sunday 65 for tied fourth. A year later he was again fourth, an effort built around a fine 64 in the third round that was quite a contrast to the previous year. The good form by the sea was no surprise because he's landed top 10s by the sea at Verdura, Dom Pedro and in the Dunhill Links. His maiden wins either side of the Atlantic also came at a windy Dubai Desert Classic and in a gusting Bermuda Championship. He warmed up for this week with tied ninth on defence of the Irish Open last week. Erik Van Rooyen - top 20 @ [6.5] Four years ago I fluked my way to a nice bit of pre-Open info when I got chatting to the staff in a Carnoustie delicatessen. I only went in search of a punnet of strawberries and an Americano, but left with my bet of the week, discovering that Erik Van Rooyen, already proven on the linksland, had spent three days in town the previous month getting to know the course, had become a regular in the deli and cheerily let everyone know he loved it and the track. I backed him at an enormous price each-way in the first round leader market and top 10 and top 20 in the outright; he was second in the former, landed the latter and, off the back of four missed cuts, he's a big price again this week. He's played the Renaissance twice. He was 14th in 2019 when opening with a pair of 64s for the halfway lead, then tied sixth in 2020 and, in the 2018 Scottish Open, he carded a second round 64 at Dundonald Links, not quite enough to make the cut after a first round 73 that was the result of nearly winning on the links in Ireland the week before. He'd led by four shots heading into the last day at Ballyliffin before finishing fourth and two weeks later came the T14th at Carnoustie. A year on he was T20th at Royal Portrush. He hasn't played since the US Open so has had time to address his form struggles and a return to linksland, which he clearly enjoys (he was even T12th at Yas Links at the start of the year), could propel him back into the top 20. Back Lucas Herbert &amp; Erik Van Rooyen for a top 20 double @ 24.0 24.0 Robert MacIntyre - top 20 @ [4.0] The first genuine sign that Scotland had a new talent on its hands came when Robert MacIntyre grabbed second place at Hillside in the 2019 British Masters and two months later he added tied sixth in Royal Portrush at the Open. In 2020 he had only one opportunity on the links and finished T14th at The Renaissance. He added T18th a year later, one week before grabbing tied eighth in the Open at Royal St. George's. He has home pressure to deal with, but he's a down-to-earth character and clearly likes the seaside test. Matt Kuchar - top 20 @ [5.0] He hasn't played for a month, but veteran Matt Kuchar is actually in quite a nice run of form that includes 13 cuts made in his last 16 starts. More recently he's made seven straight weekends and four times landed a top 20. In this event, he's got an excellent record when it is played by the sea. He was T10th at Castle Stuart, second at Gullane, fourth at Dundonald Links and T20th at Renaissance three years ago. His only failure to make the top 20 on linksland was a second visit to Gullane. His links savvy is reiterated by Open top 20s at Royal Lytham, Muirfield, Royal Birkdale and Carnoustie. Back Robert MacIntyre &amp; Matt Kuchar in a top 20 double @ 20.0 20.0 Matthew Jordan - top 20 @ [11.0] The Englishman Matthew Jordan is based at Royal Liverpool so it is little surprise that much of his best golf has come by the seaside. In one of his early ventures onto the DP World Tour as an invitee he carded a 67 and 66 in the Dunhill Links and a year later he opened 66-64 to lead at halfway in the same event before landing tied fifth. In-between those efforts he led the British Masters at Hillside after a 63 and logged T15th at the end of the week. In his rookie campaign on the DP World Tour he captured top 25s at links-like 13th Beach, Al Mouj and Fairmont St Andrews. Then last season he was T18th in this event, sixth back at Fairmont St Andrews and he very nearly made a winning breakthrough at Doha earlier this year - not a links track but a layout that has always favoured quality seaside performers. Back Lucas Herbert, Erik Van Rooyen &amp; Matthew Jordan top 20s treble 0.5pt @ 260.0 260.0 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Erik%20Van%20Rooyen%202020.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Erik Van Rooyen 2020.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Erik Van Rooyen 2020.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Erik Van Rooyen 2020.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Erik Van Rooyen 2020.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Erik Van Rooyen golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Erik Van Rooyen has a fine record on linksland.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/scottish-open-2022\/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341","entry_title":"Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Scottish%20Open%20Tips%3A%20Renaissance%20days%20for%20Herbert%20and%20Van%20Rooyen&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html&text=Scottish%20Open%20Tips%3A%20Renaissance%20days%20for%20Herbert%20and%20Van%20Rooyen" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Matt Cooper landed the 1-2 in last week's LIV Golf Invitational Portland and he's back with three combinations in the Scottish Open Top Finish markets...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote>"Van Rooyen’s played the Renaissance twice. He was 14th in 2019 when opening with a pair of 64s for the halfway lead, then tied sixth in 2020." <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341" target="_blank">Lucas Herbert & Erik Van Rooyen top 20s 2pts @ <b class="inline_odds" title="23/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">24.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">23/1</span></b></a></p></blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><p>The <strong>Renaissance period</strong> marked Europe's transition from the <strong>Middle Ages to the modernity</strong>, a time marked by a fondness for classicism and the rediscovery of Greek philosophy.</p><p>As the DP World Tour joins forces with the PGA Tour for the newly co-sanctioned <strong>Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club</strong>, however, the sport's state is <strong>more akin to the Dark Ages</strong>.</p><p>The <strong>shadow of LIV Golf</strong> and their lawyers <strong>looms over the linksland</strong> so cheer yourself up with the <strong>new possibility of placing multiples in the top five, top 10 and top 20 markets</strong>.</p><p>Here are <strong>five players with live chances</strong> of getting involved at the top of the leaderboard and <strong>three combinations of multiples</strong>.</p><h2>Lucas Herbert - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160683973" target="_blank" rel="noopener">top 20 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.75</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Aussie <strong>Lucas Herbert</strong> very nearly won this event back in 2020 when <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/scottish-open-each-way-tips-herbert-set-for-renaissance-era-290920-721.html">tipped by the column</a> and it was <strong>an extraordinary bid</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He raced into a <strong>one-shot halfway lead</strong>, then <strong>endured a terrible third round of 79</strong>, whereupon he launched <strong>an outrageous bid to win all the same</strong>, eventually carding a <strong>Sunday 65 for tied fourth</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>A year later he was again fourth, an effort built around <strong>a fine 64 in the third round that was quite a contrast to the previous year</strong>.</p><p>The good form by the sea was no surprise because he's landed top 10s by the sea at Verdura, Dom Pedro and in the Dunhill Links. His maiden wins either side of the Atlantic also came at a <strong>windy Dubai Desert Classic</strong> and in a <strong>gusting Bermuda Championship</strong>.</p><p>He <strong>warmed up for this week</strong> with tied ninth on defence of the Irish Open last week.</p><h2>Erik Van Rooyen - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160683973" target="_blank" rel="noopener">top 20 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="11/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/2</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Four years ago I fluked my way to a <strong>nice bit of pre-Open info</strong> when I got chatting to the staff in a Carnoustie delicatessen. I only went in search of a <strong>punnet of strawberries and an Americano</strong>, but left with my bet of the week, discovering that <strong>Erik Van Rooyen</strong>, already proven on the linksland, had spent three days in town the previous month getting to know the course, had <strong>become a regular in the deli and cheerily let everyone know he loved it and the track.</strong></p><p>I backed him at an enormous price each-way in the first round leader market and top 10 and top 20 in the outright; he was second in the former, landed the latter and, off the back of four missed cuts, <strong>he's a big price again this week</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He's played the<strong> Renaissance twice</strong>. He was <strong>14th in 2019</strong> when opening with a <strong>pair of 64s for the halfway lead</strong>, then <strong>tied sixth in 2020</strong> and, in the 2018 Scottish Open, he carded a <strong>second round 64 at Dundonald Links</strong>, not quite enough to make the cut after a first round 73 that was the result of nearly winning on the links in Ireland the week before.</p> </blockquote><p>He'd led by four shots heading into the last day at Ballyliffin before finishing fourth and two weeks later came the <strong>T14th at Carnoustie</strong>. A year on he was <strong>T20th at Royal Portrush</strong>.</p><p>He hasn't played since the US Open so has had time to address his form struggles and a return to linksland, which he clearly enjoys (he was even <strong>T12th at Yas Links</strong> at the start of the year), could propel him back into the top 20.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lucas Herbert & Erik Van Rooyen for a top 20 double @ 24.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=2072158962" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">24.0</a></div><p></p><h2>Robert MacIntyre - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160683973" target="_blank" rel="noopener">top 20 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>The first genuine sign that Scotland had a new talent on its hands came when <strong>Robert MacIntyre</strong> grabbed <strong>second place at Hillside</strong> in the 2019 British Masters and two months later he added <strong>tied sixth in Royal Portrush </strong>at the Open.</p><p><img alt="ROBERT MACINTYRE.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ROBERT%20MACINTYRE.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>In 2020 he had only one opportunity on the links and finished <strong>T14th at The Renaissance</strong>. He added <strong>T18th a year later</strong>, one week before grabbing <strong>tied eighth in the Open at Royal St. George's</strong>.</p><p>He has home pressure to deal with, but he's a down-to-earth character and clearly likes the seaside test.</p><h2>Matt Kuchar - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160683973" target="_blank" rel="noopener">top 20 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">5.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>He hasn't played for a month, but veteran<strong> Matt Kuchar</strong> is actually in quite a nice run of form that includes 13 cuts made in his last 16 starts.</p><p>More recently he's made <strong>seven straight weekends and four times landed a top 20</strong>.</p><p>In this event, he's got an excellent record when it is played by the sea.</p><blockquote> <p>He was<strong> </strong>T10th at Castle Stuart, <strong>second at Gullane, fourth at Dundonald Links</strong> and T20th at Renaissance three years ago. His only failure to make the top 20 on linksland was a second visit to Gullane.</p> </blockquote><p>His links savvy is reiterated by <strong>Open top 20s</strong> at Royal Lytham, Muirfield, Royal Birkdale and Carnoustie.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Robert MacIntyre & Matt Kuchar in a top 20 double @ 20.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=2072158962" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">20.0</a></div><p></p><h2>Matthew Jordan - <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/politics/market/1.160683973" target="_blank" rel="noopener">top 20 @ <b class="inline_odds" title="10/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">10/1</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>The Englishman <strong>Matthew Jordan</strong> is based at Royal Liverpool so it is little surprise that much of his best golf has come by the seaside.</p><p>In one of his early ventures onto the DP World Tour as an invitee he carded a <strong>67 and 66 in the Dunhill Links</strong> and a year later he opened <strong>66-64 to lead at halfway</strong> in the same event before landing tied fifth.</p><p>In-between those efforts he <strong>led the British Masters at Hillside after a 63</strong> and logged T15th at the end of the week.</p><p>In his rookie campaign on the DP World Tour he captured top 25s at links-like 13th Beach, Al Mouj and Fairmont St Andrews.</p><p>Then last season he was <strong>T18th in this event, sixth back at Fairmont St Andrews and he very nearly made a winning breakthrough at Doha earlier this year</strong> - not a links track but a layout that has always favoured quality seaside performers.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Lucas Herbert, Erik Van Rooyen & Matthew Jordan top 20s treble 0.5pt @ 260.0</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=2072158962" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">260.0</a></div><p></p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook<a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST" target="_blank">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/scottish-open-2022\/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341","entry_title":"Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/scottish-open-2022/12497174?selectedMixedItem=757548341">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Scottish%20Open%20Tips%3A%20Renaissance%20days%20for%20Herbert%20and%20Van%20Rooyen&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fscottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html&text=Scottish%20Open%20Tips%3A%20Renaissance%20days%20for%20Herbert%20and%20Van%20Rooyen" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-tips-renaissance-days-for-herbert-and-van-rooyen-050722-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/barbasol-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-thompson-and-hahn-chanced-in-kentucky-050722-167.html">Barbasol Championship: Thompson and Hahn chanced in Kentucky </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Michael Thompson 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Michael%20Thompson%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/scottish-open-2022-tips-and-preview-rahm-favourite-for-open-warm-up-050722-167.html">Scottish Open: Rahm worthy favourite for Open warm-up but Senior can compete</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/jon Rahm in Mexico.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/jon%20Rahm%20in%20Mexico.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/scottish-open-each-way-tips-links-fan-spieth-can-sparkle-040722-719.html">Scottish Open Each-Way Tips: Links fan Spieth can sparkle</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Spieth at the Byron Nelson.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jordan%20Spieth%20at%20the%20Byron%20Nelson.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/irish-open-result-and-review-marvellous-meronk-gets-Poland-off-the-mark-040722-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Marvellous Meronk gets off the mark</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Meronk wins Irish.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Meronk%20wins%20Irish.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-john-deere-classic-tips-gotterup-chanced-in-the-john-deere-classic-010722-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: McCarthy the man to pick off Poston</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/7a53018634bcb94ac19c520f8517e591a72f5d81.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/7a53018634bcb94ac19c520f8517e591a72f5d81.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/irish-open-long-odds-golf-tips-course-specialists-chanced-at-deere-run-290622-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Course specialists chanced at Deere Run </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/RYAN MOORE 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/RYAN%20MOORE%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Golf</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1657054940" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Scottish Open Tips: Renaissance days for Herbert and Van Rooyen
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Latest
Tennis
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket