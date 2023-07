100/1 101.00 Joost Luiten is in form and starting fast

Alex Noren is on the up and has links pedigree

Kevin Yu is back in form and likes coastal golf

Weather forecast for Thursday

Winds will be a factor later in the week, especially on Sunday, but they're fairly modest - and constant throughout the day - at 10mph in round one. They could gust a little more than that. Temperatures start in the 50s and climb into the 60s.

Overall, it's hard to see any bias although historically the early wave does better so I'll pick two morning starters for my three-man team.

"I'm still hoping for an invitation to the Scottish Open because of course I want to play such a big tournament, but I'm afraid the chance of that is very small," said Joost Luiten on his own website after finishing eighth in Denmark on Sunday.

Well, good news, he made it in! And with that feeling of it all being a bonus, the Dutchman could be someone to watch in round one.

Luiten has finished eighth and second in his last two starts so is in fine form. And, as for starting fast, he's been inside the top eight after 18 holes in three of his last five events.

Looking at course form, his penultimate trip to The Renaissance Club ended in a top 20 but, more pertinently, he opened that week with a 63 to sit second after day one.

Back Luiten to shine from his 08.54 tee time.

After a succession of missed cuts following a fifth place in Abu Dhabi on his first start of the new calendar year, Alex Noren has played himself back into form.

The Swede made the top 30 in May's Charles Schwab Challenge, took 12th in the Scandinavian Mixed and banked a top 10 in the Rocket Mortgage Classic last time.

Between those latter two finishes, he opened with a 68 at the US Open.

Noren has a strong links pedigree, boasting two top 10s and a further three top 20s in the Open Championship.

He's also got a notable record in this event, winning it in 2016 and boasting first-round positions of first, third and fifth.

A runner-up in October's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on his last trip to Scotland, 66/167.00 Noren can go low from his 13.36 tee time.

I'm drawn to the idea of picking a PGA Tour golfer who, on first glance, would appear to be in an alien environment on the links.

With no great winds involved, such a player thriving becomes more likely and the one I like is Kevin Yu.

The 24-year-old from Chinese Taipei, who now resides in Arizona, had time out with a knee injury between February and June but has come back well.

He was 10th at halfway in the Travelers Championship and finished 65-66 in the John Deere Classic last week to claim sixth.

Yu also has a habit of starting well. That started on the Korn Ferry Tour and since winning his card he's continued to do so.

He also likes a bit of coastal air. Yu was seventh at Pebble Beach, 20th in the Sony Open and opened up at the Bermuda Championship with a 64 which helped him finish third.

To be honest, he may thrive or he may bomb but I'm willing to take a chance at a three-figure price.

Yu heads out early at 07.59.