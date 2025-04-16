RBC Heritage 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 45/1 to 66/1

55/1 56.00 Bud Cauley is in great form and also a former FRL here

66/1 67.00 Billy Horschel is a proven fast starter at Harbour Town

45/1 46.00 Aaron Rai set the pace on day one here in 2023

Weather forecast for Thursday/RBC Heritage FRL history

It can get windy at Harbour Town but there's not much of it about on Thursday.

The very early starters will be greeted by gentle 5mph winds although in the afternoon it rises to maybe 9-10mph. That said, temperatures pick up after lunch so it's a bit of a trade off.

Historically, the lead has alternated between a morning starter and afternoon starter over the last five years.

The last three all took top spot with a 63 (J.T. Poston am, Aaron Rai pm, Cameron Young pm) while Cam Smith fired a 62 from his afternoon tee-time to be FRL in 2021.

Remember, there are only 72 players in the field this week which should make our task easier.

Bud Cauley's revival has been an interesting side-story this season so it's interesting to note that the American was once first-round leader here.

That was back in 2017 when he opened with a 63 before finishing ninth.

It's his more recent play that really puts him on the radar though and his last three finishes show sixth at The Players, fourth in the Valspar and fifth at the Texas Open.

He was eighth after day one at Sawgrass and also added a Saturday 66 there so he's had his scoring boots on and has the potential to throw in a low one from his early tee-time.

Cauley goes out in the very first group at 8.00am

Recommended Bet Back Bud Cauley each-way for FRL SBK 55/1

Billy Horschel didn't make it to the weekend at Augusta but said this: "Sucks to miss the cut @TheMasters. Score doesn't indicate how solid I played over 36 holes. Just didn't score very well. 5 3 putts and played par 5s in +1. Putter was cold this week again. One of the positive takeaways from this week is mentally this is the best Masters I've ever had."

Harbour Town could be a good place to bounce back as he's opened with a round in the 60s in each of his last six visits.

His 18-hole placings in that run include a second, a fifth and a seventh and he's played some good stuff here down the years.

Before heading to Augusta, Horschel was fourth after day one at Sawgrass and 10th following the opening lap of the Valspar so he's been in decent nick.

He appeals at 66/167.00 from his 1.20pm tee-time.

Recommended Bet Back Billy Horschel each-way for FRL SBK 66/1

Aaron Rai can take plenty from his Masters debut after finishing 27th and at close of play in round one he was in a tie for seventh.

The Englishman had headed to Augusta with three top 15s in his previous four starts, including 14th at Sawgrass where he was eighth through 18 holes.

It seems he has a habit of starting fast in elite company - see also a Thursday 66 at the 2024 Tour Championship - and Rai proved that again on his Harbour Town debut in 2023 when in its first year as a Signature Event an opening 63 gave him the first-round lead.

The 12.45pm starter is 45/146.00 to top the day one standings again.

Recommended Bet Back Aaron Rai each-way for FRL SBK 45/1

