Omega European Masters First-Round Leader Tips: Pick Peterson for repeat trick

Weather forecast for Thursday: It'a sunny day which is good but temperatures? Not so. The morning starters will really feel the chilly mountain air before the mercury rises to no more than the mid-50s in the afternoon. Winds are very calm in the morning but pick up slightly.

First-round leader history at Crans-sur-Sierre:

2019 - 63 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Matthias Schwab

2018 - 64 Max Kieffer

2017 - 65 Scott Hend, Tyrrell Hatton, Miguel Angel Jimenez

2016 - 64 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Daniel Brooks, Gregory Havret, Paul Peterson

2015 - 63 Gregory Havret

2014 - 62 Richie Ramsay, Edoardo Molinari

2013 - 63 Anirban Lahiri

2012 - 63 Gregory Bourdy

Strategy: There's no real advantage in the tee-times although the very early starters will have to play a few holes in very cool conditions. I'll have a free pick although won't put all my eggs in one am/pm basket.

Pick Peterson

As with the list of winners, a peruse of the first-round leader market throws up the same name twice on several occasions.

Frenchmen Mike Lorenzo-Vera and Gregory Havret have both topped the Thursday standings on two occasions in recent years so I'm going to put my faith in Paul Peterson repeating the trick too.

The American left-hander was the joint first-round leader in 2016 and his two best rounds at Crans (a 64 and a 67) have come on day one.

He's played this event just three times which seems strange given that the short, quirky layout should suit him. Perhaps there were scheduling issues.

Peterson returns on the back of a fourth place in the Czech Masters where he ranked 10th for SG: Tee To Green and 3rd for Approach.

There's a sharpness in his game that's needed for success at Crans and the 95/1 for him being FRL looks big.

He tees off in the third last morning three-ball from No.10 at 09:20.

Make it Migliozzi

Guido Migliozzi loves a tree-lined track and immediately seemed to take to Crans on debut in 2019.

The Italian opened with a 65 and, despite being a little flat over the middle two rounds, carded a 66 to close his week.

The 24-year-old won twice in 2019 and the first of those came at the Magical Kenya Open. Like this event, that tournament is played at altitude.

While he hasn't won since, Migliozzi has continued to mark himself down as a future star by finishing runner-up three times in 2021.

But surely his best display came in the US Open where he took his game to a new level by finishing tied fourth.

He's not been seen since tied 32nd at the Olympics (R2 65) but given his ability to go low (he shot middle rounds of 64-62 in Gran Canaria), I'll play him for FRL at 50/1 (tee-time 08:40).

Look to Lucas

Lucas Bjerregaard has found some form again in recent times following a run of missed cuts.

The Dane has gone 32-10-35 in August, opening his three events with scores of 69, 67, 67.

In the middle of those, he added a second-round 62 at the Hero Open in Scotland.

Crans looks a good place for the revival to continue as Bjerregaard has some impressive form there.

In 2017 he posted tied ninth while the following year a final-round 63 propelled him into a playoff which he lost to Matt Fitzpatrick.

He opened with a 66 in 2019 before finishing tied 28th.

But this is clearly a course he gets on well with and the uptick in recent form persuades me to back him in this market at 75/1.

Bjerregaard is an afternoon starter, teeing off from No.10 at 13:20.