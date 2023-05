Four outside fancies to trade at triple figure prices

It's now nearly four years since Gary Woodland won his fourth PGA Tour title -the US Open at Pebble Beach - and it's 15 months since he traded at a low of 1.75/7 to win his fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational so he can't be described as prolific but I'm happy to chance him here at a huge price.

Woodland was all the rage last time out in the US PGA Championship, after he'd finished 14th at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked first for Strokes Gained Tee to Green, but he missed the cut and that was fairly typical of the 39-year-old.

He often fails to deliver when he looks to have all his ducks in-a-row but expectations won't be so high after his weekend off and he comes in under the radar, despite having three top-six finishes at Muirfield Village.

Promising Dane can take to Muirfield

Nicolai Hojgaard is making his Muirfield debut this week but given a couple of stats to concentrate on are Strokes Gained Tee to Green and Greens In Regulation, there's plenty of evidence to suggest the course will suit him.

The 22-year-old Dane has ranked inside the top-four for GIR in four of his last nine starts, he's twice topped the SGT2G rankings and when finishing fifth in his penultimate start, in the Italian Open, he gained more than ten strokes over the field from tee to green.

Florida form points to Cole

As highlighted in the preview, a number of recent Memorial Tournament winners have performed well earlier in the year at the Florida Swing so the Honda Classic runner-up, Eric Cole, came onto my radar and there's further evidence to suggest he might be being overlooked here at a monstrous price.

The 34-year-old missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge last week but he was 15th at the US PGA Championship in his penultimate start and he also finished fifth in the Mexico Open a month ago.

Like Hojgaard, Cole is playing Muirfield for the first time but he too looks a good statistical fit.

Don't dismiss Dan or Deon

The Joburg Open winner, Dan Bradbury, looked a great statistical fit for Green Eagle, the host course for this week's European Open on the DP World Tour and having backed him on Monday at 110.0109/1, he was going to be a selection for the column but I'm not the only one to fancy his chances and he's now trading at 90.089/1 so I'm putting up the promising young South African, Deon Germishuys, instead.

The 23-year-old really impressed me in-contention at the KLM Open last week where he finished third and if he putts as well in Germany as he did in the Netherlands, he'll contend again.

