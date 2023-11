Trio chanced up to 349/1 350.00 at the Joburg Open

The PGA Tour is taking a week off ahead of next week's Hero World Challenge where Tiger Woods will be making a reappearance, but we've got two events to peruse on the DP World Tour - the Joburg Open and the Australian PGA Championship.

Cam Smith headlines a stellar cast Down Under as he attempts to defend the title and win the event for a fourth time, but that event tends to be dominated by the market leaders so I'm heading over to South Africa where longshots have a great record.

Dan Bradbury won last year's renewal of the Joburg Open at 550.0549/1 and he was the fifth triple-figure priced victor in six renewals, so it makes sense to head to the Highveld in search of another big-priced winner and I'll kick things off with a local who has course form in the bank - Daniel van Tonder.

This is van Tonder's first start since he narrowly missed out on keeping his card at the Qatar Masters where he finished 47th to end the season in 117th place in the Race to Dubai standings - just 28.24 points behind Ross Fisher in 116th place.

The Englishman kept his card courtesy of his 36th place in Qatar and, full of verve following his narrow escape, he might just take to Houghton on his debut. But we already know that van Tonder likes it here so I was happy to chance him at 130.0129/1.

The Soweto-born 32-year-old finished third on debut last year but, given he won the Kenya Savannah Classic at tree-lined Karen Country Club in 2021, we shouldn't have been at all surprised that he played nicely around Houghton.

That's van Tonder's sole success on the DP World Tour but he's won eight times on the Sunshine Tour so he's prolific enough and over-priced at 130.0129/1.

As highlighted in my in-depth tournament preview, a number of Wentworth winners have also prospered at Houghton, so I'm more than happy to chance the resurgent Italian, Matteo Manassero, who won the BMW PGA Championship 10 years ago.

That victory was the 30-year-old's last of four DP World Tour titles and he's been through the mill since. He lost his card and even gave up the game for a while, but he's won twice on the Challenge Tour this year to regain his playing privileges on the DP World Tour. He sounds like he's in a good place now if this interview is anything to go by.

Manassero has finished inside the top-20 in each of his last three starts on the Challenge Tour and he might just hit the ground running now back on the bigger stage.

Given Europeans have fared so well here, I'm happy to chance Dale Whitnell at a huge price.

The 35-year-old Englishman has been in horrendous form since he romped to victory at the Scandinavian Mixed back in June, but he was in deplorable form prior to that success so his current malaise might not be too much to worry about.

Whitnell arrived in Sweden with current for figures reading MC-MC-MC-81-MC before his wire-to-wire win so he's already shown he can find something from seemingly nowhere.

A new season and a fresh start might just do the trick at a venue he's already taken to. Whitnell finished sixth here last year on debut so I was more than happy to take a chance at 350.0349/1.

