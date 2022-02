Find Me a 100 Winner: Get with Glover at Pebble party

We hit the crossbar at the Saudi International 12 months ago when 120.0119/1 pick, Victor Perez, traded at a low of 5.04/1 before a late stumble cost him the chance of victory but I'm going to swerve that event this year.

As highlighted in the preview, I like the chances of the favourite, Dustin Johnson, and there are better opportunities in the week's other two tournaments.

Prolific Van Tonder tipped to win again

Over on the DP World Tour, I was quite keen on the chances of Denmark's Jeff Winther in the Ras al Khaimah Championship (previewed here) and when he was trading at 95.094/1 on Monday I was confident he'd be a selection but he's now a steady 85.084/1 shot so I've moved on.

Winther was one of those with a bit of previous course form from the Challenge Tour but the other one I like here is making his debut at Al Hamra -Daniel Van Tonder.

The 30-year-old South African is appearing for just the third time this year following a couple of uninspiring efforts in the Emirates - 68th in Abu Dhabi and 43rd in Dubai - and he's yet to record a round in the 60s in 2022 but at 130.0129/1, I thought he was worth chancing given his ability to turn an opportunity into a win and his impressive strike rate.

Van Tonder has only won once on the DP World Tour, at the Kenya Savannah Classic last March, but he's a standing dish on the Sunshine Tour and he won his national title just two months ago at the Gary Player Club. That was his sixth win in just 36 starts.

In what isn't the strongest events ever witnessed, Van Tonder represents very good value.

Back 2u Daniel Van Tonder @ 130.0129/1



Get with Glover at the Pebble party

There's been slim pickings on the PGA Tour when it comes to outsiders since the US PGA Championship last May...

Up until a couple of weeks ago, Cameron Champ, at the 3M Open in July, had been the only triple-figure priced winner on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson had caused an almighty shock at Kiawah Island but we arrive at the Pebble Beach pro-am party this week seeking the third in-a-row following victories for Hudson Swafford in the American Express and Luke List in the Farmers last week. Swafford was matched at up to 350.0349/1 and List hit 130.0129/1 before the off.

As highlighted in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am preview, outsiders have a very decent record. As many as three of the last six winners have been huge outsiders and two of them - Ted Potter Jr and Vaughn Taylor - were matched at 1000.0 before the off.

As highlighted in the preview, it's all about finding the small greens at Pebble and I liked a number of players at and around 100.099/1.

Kevin Kisner has started the year nicely and looks primed for another good week but isn't a big enough price. Matt Kuchar is an interesting runner after his seventh in the Sony Open last time out and I also liked 100.099/1 chance, Russell Knox, but overseas players have a poor record so I'm sticking with the home contingent - starting with the 2009 US Open winner, Lucas Glover, who found the winner's enclosure again last season when he won the John Deere Classic.

Glover has started the year nicely enough with a fifth placed finish at the Sony Open sandwiched between a 35th in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and a 33rd at the American Express. He hasn't played in this event too often but he was 11th in 2017 and seventh in his next appearance in 2019. He currently ranks ninth for Greens In Regulation and 30th for Strokes Gained on Approach and most importantly for him, his putting figures are reasonable. He's bound to miss a few short ones because that's what he does but he should set up plenty of chances too.

Back 2u Lucas Glover @ 110.0109/1



Taylor and Trainer chanced at huge odds

Multiple winners have a fair record so I'm more than happy to take a small chance on Vaughn Taylor at a monstrous price following his reasonable effort at the Sony Open in his only outing of the year. Taylor finished only 42nd but he opened and closed with rounds of 65 and 67.

Back ½ u Vaughn Taylor @ 490.0489/1



And finally, I was quite keen to get one in the column at a 1000.0 given the recent results here and I'm happy to give Martin Trainer another go.

Although he's missed his last two cuts in the event, Trainer was 28th here on debut in 2019 and he was fifth at the Houston Open as recently as November. Given his sole success on the PGA Tour to date came at the Puerto Rico Open, around another coastal track, this is somewhere he could shine.

Back ½ u Martin Trainer @ 1000.0





I'll be back on Thursday with the In-Play Blog.

