Find Me a 100 Winner: Back former-winner Villegas at 399/1 and three more

Longshots chanced from 120.0 119/1 and 500.0 499/1

Read my SDC Championship preview here

Read my Cognizant Classic preview here

Although a PGA Tour rookie, last week's winner of the Mexico Open, 60.059/1 chance, Jake Knapp, broke the run of longshot winners on the PGA Tour in 2024.

The first seven victors this year were all matched at a triple-figure price and there's every chance we will get another outsider winning again this week. Three of the last five winners of the Cognizant Classic were priced at a three-figure price. I've picked out three for this week, starting with 150.0149/1 chance, Lee Hodges.

Course form holds up well around PGA National so last year's runaway 3M Open winner Lee Hodges is an interesting proposition given he's finished ninth and 14th in his first two starts here.

His ninth on debut two years ago came after two missed cuts and a 39th place finish in the Genesis Invitational and he finished 14th last year after a run of five missed cuts and an 18th at the Genesis.

He's been slow to get going again this year, putting together form figures for 2024 reading 57-MC-MC-58-MC-24. But his weekend at Riviera, where he shot rounds of 69 and 67 to move up from 48th to 24th, was an encouraging performance.

Back Lee Hodges (2us) @ 150.0149/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Camilo Villegas' form fell off a cliff after he won the Bermuda Championship in November but that was hardly surprising.

That was the Colombian's first PGA Tour victory in nine years, and he was always likely to hit a flat spell after such a momentous win.

That was the 42-year-old's fifth PGA Tour title and his second came here in impressive fashion back in 2010.

His five-stroke victory over Anthony Kim is his largest winning margin and it wasn't a huge surprise given he was also beaten in a playoff here in 2007.

Villegas has missed his last two cuts here but his eighth in 2021, after a run of five missed cuts, suggest he's capable of finding form here and he's a huge price for a recent PGA Tour winner and a former-winner of this event.

Back Camilo Villegas (1u) @ 400.0399/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Following Matthieu Pavon's striking victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, and Sami Valimaki's near miss in Mexico last week, I'm happy to take a small chance on another European now plying his trade on the PGA Tour.

Pavon's victory and Valimaki's performance would suggest the strength of the DP World Tour is stronger than is often perceived. Jorge Campillo might just be the next player to shine on the PGA Tour, having spent the vast majority of his career toiling away on the DPWT.

Just two weeks after finishing fifth in an event he'd previously won - the Qatar Masters - Campillo chose to play in the Mexico Open last week instead of defending his Kenya Open title and that looked a curious decision.

The Spaniard fared ok in Mexico, finishing a respectable tied 19th and he might be more inspired by Valimaki's performance there than most given it was the Finn who beat him in extra time in last year's Qatar Masters.

It may take a leap of faith to believe that Campillo can win here on debut but the venue should suit him and he's a huge price given his current wellbeing.

Jorge Campillo (1u) @ 500.0499/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Ryan Van Velzen was a little disappointing on Sunday last week when he fell from tied third to 11th in Kenya but he still provided a small profit for the column when he comfortably met the first lay back target during round three.

Now trading at just 60.059/1 to win this week's SDC Championship, Van Velzen demonstrates how much a player can shorten up after a decent performance and the recent Bahrain Championship winner, Dylan Frittelli, demonstrates how quickly they can drift.

The South African has doubled in price after last week's missed cut but that looks like an overreaction given he missed it by just one thanks to a dreadful start (three-over-par after four holes on Thursday) and a bogey at his last hole on Friday.

This is Dylan's first appearance at the St Francis Links but he's a fabulous links exponent and that doesn't put me off one iota.

As many seven of the top-eight were playing here for the first time last year. Frittelli finished fifth in the Open Championship as recently as 2021, so I think he'll be able to navigate this links layout nicely enough on his first visit.

Back Dylan Frittelli (2us) @ 120.0119/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1