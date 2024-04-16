Find Me a 100 Winner: A trio of Exchange fancies at the Corales

Read Dave Tindall's RBC Heritage each-way column here

It's been a strange year on the PGA Tour. Most week's we either get a longshot winning or Scotties Scheffler claiming the spoils, so it makes sense to swerve the world number one in the RBC Heritage.

That's been a decent event for outsiders over the years but it's talent rich now that it's a limited field Signature Event and I fancy this week's opposite field event on the PGA Tour - the Corales Puntacana Championship - may offer up a better opportunity to bag a longshot winner. I've picked out three...

As highlighted in the preview, a number of courses appear to correlate nicely with this one, so I've picked out three men with form at the correct tracks and Chez Reavie, has decent form at three of them.

He's playing here for the first time but given he finished 11th in the RBC Heritage last year, that he was fourth at El Camaleon in 2016 and that he has a great record at Waialae including a third-place finish in 2019 and an eighth two years earlier, he should take to the Tom Fazio designed Corales Course.

After a disappointing run of four straight missed cuts, Reavie finished 12th in the Valspar Championship last month after another weekend off, this time at the Houston Open, he finished 33rd in the Texas Open last time out after a 75 in round one saw him sitting 120th so he's been showing signs of life.

The three-time PGA Tour winner has contended at Pebble Beach on several occasions too (another wind-affected coastal course) and he looks a very fair price in such a weak event.

Austin Cook is playing here for a fifth time, and he has course form figures reading 41-MC-58-13.

He's been in reasonable form for some time now with the highlights being a top-ten at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico, a tenth place finish in both Bermuda and Puerto Rico and an 11th in the Panama Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

It's now seven years since he won the RSM Classic at Sea Island, another track that correlates nicely with this one, so he can't be described as prolific, but he plays well away from the mainland, and this is just the sort of test required.

He's a big price at 200.0199/1 plus given the course fit and he'll contend if he putts as well as he did in Mexico and Bermuda.

With figures reading MC-MC-61-MC-MC since he finished a respectable 28th at the Phoenix Open in February, I can't make a case for Hayden Buckley on current form, but big priced outsider winners are rarely striping it in the lead up to their shock wins and he was in poor form before finishing 13th here on debut two years ago.

Buckley lost his way after that debut before pooping up out of nowhere to sit third at the halfway stage of the US Open, where he eventually finished 14th.

Although a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, Buckley is yet to taste success on the PGA Tour.

He came close last year when finishing second to Si Woo Kim at the Sony Open (also 12th in that event in 2022), an event that correlates well, and he finished fifth at Harbour Town in the RBC Heritage this time last year.

He has a future ahead of him at only 28 and he was one poor round away from a very high finish on debut last year. He dropped from third place to tied 38th with a 74 on Friday last year before weekend rounds of 68 and 67 saw him climb to 13th.

He could very easily spark into life at a huge price.

