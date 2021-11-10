To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ryder Cup Tips

Steve Rawlings Golf Previews

Golf Each-Way Tips

Long Odds Golf Tips

How To Bet on Golf

European and PGA Tour Form Guides

Find Me a 100 Winner: Augusta form points to recent winner Willett

Golfer Danny Willett
Danny Willett after last month's victory at St Andrews

Outsiders won the 2020 editions of both the Dubai Championship and the Houston Open so our man has selections for both at triple-figure odds here...

"There are at least three strong reasons to think James Hahn may go well at Memorial Park this week and possibly four or five."

This is only the second renewal of the Dubai Championship (previewed here) so we don't have much to go on but we do know that last year's inaugural staging was won by outsider Antoine Rozner who was matched at a high of 110.0109/1 before the off.

The one I liked best at a triple-figure price was Italy's Renato Paratore, who was in-contention last year until a poor final round saw him slump to a tie for 13th.

He's been in fair form this year and, knowing he's based in Dubai and that he has bags of course experience, he was all set to figure in my plans until the Racing Post put him up yesterday. Having been bobbing around at 130.0129/1 for two days, he's now no longer a triple-figure price so my sole selection in the event is now the recent Dutch Open winner, Kristoffer Broberg.

Broberg likely to take to the Fire Course

Broberg won the Dutch Open at a new venue, Bernardus, which has a distinctly links feel, and he did so with a whopping score of 24 under-par. He hasn't played here before but I think it will suit him. Given he's contended twice since that victory, finishing ninth in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and 12th last week in Portugal, at two venues not too dissimilar to the one encountered this week, I thought he was a fair price at 140.0139/1.

Broberg wins Dutch Open.jpg

Back 1.5 u Kristoffer Broberg @ 140.0139/1
Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Augusta form points to recent winner Willett

As highlighted in the preview, the two players to finish tied for second in last year's renewal of the Houston Open at Memorial Park, Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, have both gone on to win the US Masters. D.J won the 2020 edition the following week and Hideki donned his Green Jacket at Augusta in April.

Last year was the first time the event had been played at Memorial Park in the modern era so, with only one renewal to go on, we probably shouldn't go jumping to too many conclusions. But given form at Riviera also came to the fore, the venue that correlates best with Augusta, there could well be something in it. And if there is, the recent Alfred Dunhill Links winner, Danny Willett, who won the US Masters in 2016, is far too big at 220.0219/1.

Willett withdrew from this event 12 months ago after a 77 in round one but he was in dire form at the time and is a completely different proposition now fit and firing. He's ticked over quite nicely since his victory at St Andrews, finishing 21st at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open and 27th in Mexico last week, either side of a missed cut in Bermuda.

Back 1 ½ u Danny Willett @ 220.0219/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Birthday Boy Hahn may well be inspired

There are at least three strong reasons to think James Hahn may go well at Memorial Park this week and possibly four or five.

Hahn won what's now called the Genesis Invitational at the aforementioned Riviera in 2015, he was at least in part responsible for Viktor Hovland's victory in Mexico last week, when he lent the Norwegian a driver shaft after Danny Lee had broken the the defending champion's on the range on Wednesday, and thirdly, he turned 40 just over a week ago.

Whether supplying Hovland with the equipment to get across the line will motivate him is perhaps debatable but significant birthdays often inspire an upturn in form and judging by his recent efforts (15th at the ZOZO Championship in Japan and 27th last week in Mexico) that appears to be the case.

That recent form could be construed as a fourth strong reason to back him and finally, a possible fifth is the fact that he traded at just 2.01/1 at the Phoenix Open in February when he led by three after 10 holes of round four.

James Hahn (720).JPG

Hahn eventually finished 10th at TPC Scottsdale after a very poor finish but given last year's fifth at Memorial Park, Brooks Koepka, won the event (for a second time), that the winner here last year, Carlos Ortiz, finished fourth, and that the runner-up to Ortiz here, Matsuyama, absolutely thrives at Scottsdale (also won the event twice), there's a strong possibility that - that track correlates nicely too.

Back 1.5 u James Hahn @ 250.0249/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

I'll be back tomorrow night or Friday with the In-Play Blog.

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Recommended Bets

Dubai Championship
Back 1.5 u Kristoffer Broberg @ 140.0139/1
Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Houston Open
Back 1 ½ u Danny Willett @ 220.0219/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1
Back 1.5 u James Hahn @ 250.0249/1
Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

STEVE'S 2021 FIND ME A 100 WINNER P/L

Staked: 229 units
Returned: 102.75 units
P/L: -125.25 units

Houston Open 2021: Houston Open 2021 (Winner)

Show Hide

Thursday 11 November, 12.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sam Burns
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Sungjae Im
Tony Finau
Brooks Koepka
Tyrrell Hatton
Talor Gooch
Joaquin Niemann
Matthew Wolff
Aaron Wise
Adam Scott
Maverick McNealy
Shane Lowry
Patrick Reed
Russell Henley
Seamus Power
Jason Kokrak
Max Homa
Marc Leishman
Harold Varner III
Cameron Tringale
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Erik Van Rooyen
Mito Pereira
Jhonattan Vegas
Charley Hoffman
Lanto Griffin
Gary Woodland
Mackenzie Hughes
Ian Poulter
Taylor Moore
Sebastian Munoz
Jason Day
Chad Ramey
Kevin Streelman
Taylor Pendrith
Brian Harman
Luke List
Ryan Palmer
Cam Davis
Joel Dahmen
Branden Grace
Harry Higgs
Keith Mitchell
C.T. Pan
Stewart Cink
Adam Long
Matthias Schwab
Martin Laird
Chez Reavie
Danny Willett
Sepp Straka
Russell Knox
Adam Schenk
Tom Hoge
Stephan Jaeger
Henrik Norlander
Wyndham Clark
Kyle Stanley
Sahith Theegala
Lee Westwood
Davis Riley
Denny Mccarthy
John Huh
Max McGreevy
Aaron Rai
James Hahn
Roger Sloan
Joseph Bramlett
Dylan Frittelli
Adam Svensson
Scott Stallings
Pat Perez
Greyson Sigg
Hudson Swafford
Francesco Molinari
Scott Piercy
Vincent Whaley
Brandt Snedeker
J.J. Spaun
Brian Stuard
Jimmy Walker
Andrew Landry
Kramer Hickok
Nate Lashley
Andrew Putnam
Henrik Stenson
Nick Taylor
Sung Kang
J.T. Poston
Brice Garnett
Robert Streb
Hank Lebioda
Jason Dufner
Anirban Lahiri
Trey Mullinax
Doc Redman
Tyler Duncan
Peter Uihlein
Chesson Hadley
David Lipsky
Zach Johnson
Brandon Hagy
Sam Ryder
Bronson Burgoon
Matthew NeSmith
Graeme McDowell
Jim Herman
Lee Hodges
Peter Malnati
Dawie Van Der Walt
Richy Werenski
Tyler McCumber
Nick Watney
Paul Barjon
Cameron Sisk
Chris Stroud
Bill Haas
MJ Daffue
Brian Gay
Chase Koepka
Kelly Kraft
Gilbert Mendez
Seung-Yul Noh
Shawn Stefani
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Sang-Moon Bae
Ben Silverman
Connor Arendell
Rodolfo Cazaubon
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses

T&Cs apply.

Bet now

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Golf Bets