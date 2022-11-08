</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">2022 World Cup</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/manchester-city-v-chelsea-hosts-will-put-more-pressure-on-blues-071122-629.html">Manchester City v Chelsea: Hosts will put more pressure on Blues</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-efl-cup-and-more-071122-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for EFL Cup and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/midweek-championship-tips-sensational-south-yorkshire-derby-awaits-071122-904.html">Midweek Championship Tips: Sensational South Yorkshire derby awaits</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/">Patrice Evra</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-has-a-161-nap-at-hereford-081122-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has a 16/1 NAP at Hereford</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tuesdays-most-backed-punters-playing-with-highstakes-at-hereford-with-21-into-1110-mover-081122-1057.html">Tuesday's Most Backed: Punters playing with Highstakes at Hereford with 2/1 into 11/10 mover</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-two-double-price-swings-in-cheltenhams-greatwood-hurdle-081122-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Two double price swings in Cheltenham's Greatwood Hurdle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/new-zealand-v-pakistan-t20-world-cup-semi-final-tips-pacers-can-knock-out-kiwis-081122-194.html">New Zealand v Pakistan T20 World Cup Semi-final Tips: Pacers can knock out Kiwis</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/india-v-zimbabwe-t20-world-cup-tips-yadav-mr-reliable-again-051122-194.html">India v Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Tips: Yadav Mr Reliable again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-pakistan-t20-world-cup-tips-banglas-could-be-razed-051122-194.html">Bangladesh v Pakistan T20 World Cup Tips: Banglas could be razed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-midterm-elections-final-predictions-and-markets-to-trade-in-running-tomorrow-081122-171.html">US Midterm Elections: Final predictions and markets to trade in-running</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-midterm-elections-odds-republicans-odds-on-to-win-senate-and-congress-081122-204.html">US Midterm Elections: Republicans odds-on to win Senate and Congress</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Market moves offer some election eve relief for Democrats</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-final-tips-djokovic-in-line-for-7th-paris-title-061122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Final Tips: Djokovic in line for seventh Paris title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-semi-final-tips-djokovic-to-continue-push-for-7th-title-051122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Semi-Final Tips: Djokovic to continue push for seventh title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-paris-masters-day-five-tips-paul-can-pick-up-fourth-consecutive-underdog-victory-041122-778.html">ATP Paris Masters Day Five Tips: Paul can pick up fourth consecutive underdog victory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/houston-open-2022-tips-and-preview-dahmen-worth-chancing-again-081122-167.html">Houston Open: Dahmen worth chancing again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/nedbank-golf-challenge-2022-tips-and-preview-qatar-form-could-be-the-key-081122-167.html">Nedbank Golf Challenge: Qatar form could be the key </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/houston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html">Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-9-tips-best-bets-previews-spread-game-picks-021122-1063.html">NFL Week 9 tips: Bounce back wins for Brady and Rodgers?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-8-tips-best-bets-previews-spreads-game-picks-271022-1063.html">NFL Week 8 tips: Back the Bills to see-off the Packers</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-week-7-tips-back-a-new-york-new-york-double-pack-to-bounce-back-201022-1063.html">NFL Week 7 tips: Back a New York, New York double & Pack to bounce back</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/champion-of-champions-snooker-tips-one-player-to-back-from-each-group-1-291022-171.html">Champion of Champions Snooker Tips: One player to back from each group</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/tyson-fury-v-derek-chisora-odds-fury-odds-on-to-win-3-december-bout-by-ko-201022-204.html">Tyson Fury v Derek Chisora: Fury odds-on to win 3 December bout by KO</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/northern-ireland-open-snooker-tips-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-161022-171.html">Northern Ireland Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-11-08">08 November 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama", "name": "Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama", "description": "Hideki Matsuyama can show his class by taking victory at 22/1 in Texas this week says Dave Tindall...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/houston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/houston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-08T11:52:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-08T12:45:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/hideki matsuyama colonial.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Hideki Matsuyama can show his class by taking victory at 22/1 in Texas this week says Dave Tindall... 22/1 Hideki Matsuyama excels on tough courses 66/1 Adam Hadwin comes in with a hot putter In-form Will Gordon can challenge at 50/1 Main Bet: Hideki Matsuyama each-way @ [23.0] A total of 67 players broke par in Mexico last week as Russell Henley lifted the trophy with 23-under. It was a similar story in the previous week's Bermuda Championship as 64 of the 67 who made the cut finished in red numbers. Expect that high birdie count to drop as the Houston Open heads to Memorial Park for the third straight year. Since the switch to the tough 7,432-yard par 70 (comprising three par 5s and five par 3s), 37 players broke par in 2020 and just 28 last year when Jason Kokrak was the only player to finish in double digits under the card. His 10-under tally won by two. Kokrak finished third in Strokes Gained: Putting while three of the top four finishers were in the top six for that category. Strong driving was also a key with the top three ranking 14th, 3rd and 2nd for SG: Off The Tee. The sample size of data is still small but that tallies fairly well with the 2020 edition when the first six home were all in the top 15 for SG: Putting and runner-up Dustin Johson ranked 2nd in SG: Off The Tee. Speaking of tee shots, it seems length is useful, although with the rough a little higher this year, finding fairways could be important too. It's a strong front end of the market and Scottie Scheffler - third last week and second on this course last year - could be hard to stop. Sam Burns, who owns a pair of top sevens here, will also be a likely challenger. But with Scheffler 11/2 and Burns 12/1, my eye is drawn to the 22/1 about Hideki Matsuyama. Various neck and back ailments seem to have affected him for a while and perhaps they played a part in his fairly modest start to the season: 25th at the Fortinet, 40th at the ZOZO and 34th at the CJ Cup. But now the good news - and there's quite a bit of it. Matsuyama was runner-up here on his only appearance in 2020 when closing 66-63 on the weekend to post 11-under. His latest start in Texas produced a third place at the Byron Nelson Championship. On that occasion he went even lower on Sunday, firing a stunning 62. Next, the putter seems to have warmed up. It's been a problem on and off for the Japanese star but he's recorded positive SG: Putting figures in his last four tournaments and ranked 20th for SGP at the CJ Cup last time. In addition, an excellent US Open record which includes a second and a fourth shows that he revels in tough conditions. So what about his health? Matsuyama joined Twitter last month and his latest update, posted on November 1 shows him smashing a driver which it's reasonable to take as a positive sign. A class act, a fine driver of the ball and a player with a good record at this time of year, I'm hoping he can dig in and outrun his odds. Next Best: Adam Hadwin each-way @ [67.0] If we want to zone in on someone with a hot putter, Adam Hadwin fits the bill. The Canadian ranks 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, his last two measured tournaments showing him 8th (4.873) at the Shriners and 11th (4.269) at the CJ Cup. Only regular stats were recorded in Mexico last week but Hadwin was 11th for Putting Average so he's certainly rolling it better than most. As for actual finishes, he had to settle for tied 32nd at the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday but two starts earlier his good putting had helped him finished tied 10th at the Shriners in Las Vegas. This will be Hadwin's course debut at Memorial Park but he's enjoyed recent starts in the Lone Star State. Earlier this year, he closed with a 67 to finish tied fourth in the Texas Open at TPC San Antonio and that too is played on a testing track (JJ Spaun won with 13-under). Prior to that, his previous Texas start yielded a top eight at Colonial Country Club. Another good pointer to his ability to grind out a score is a tied seventh in June's US Open at The Country Club where he was one of just nine players to break par. Having made eight straight cuts since late July, Hadwin is in solid form and hopefully the putter will take him far this week. He looks a decent price at 66/1. Final Bet: Will Gordon each-way @ [51.0] I'm going to close with a punt on Will Gordon at 50/1. Gordon burst out of the blocks with a 62 in last week's event at Mayakoba and followed through with his effort to finish in a tie for third. That was a step up but he's been in solid form all season, making all five cuts and not finishing lower than tied 44th at the Shriners and even there he flashed some good stuff after opening with a 65 and closing with a 63. In Bermuda two weeks ago, Gordon was tied eighth with a round to go before sliding so he looks on the cusp of something really big. Perhaps his upwards trajectory will follow the same pattern of his recent play on the Korn Ferry Tour. Back in August, Gordon posted back-to-back top five finishes in the Utah Championship and the Pinnacle Championship. Fuelled by that confidence, he won the Boise Open in the third week of that hot run. Those who have followed his PGA Tour performances will know that Gordon is a strong driver of the ball (currently 32nd in SG: Off The Tee) and he can certainly launch it from the tee. There has been an uptick in his putting as well which bodes well. The final plus is that he's played Memorial Park before and finished a decent tied 38th. That doesn't tell half the story though. Gordon opened with a 76, played two excellent middle rounds of 67 and 65 to jump into the top 20 before coming home with a 72. A confidence player, Gordon said last week: "There's a lot of guys kind of my age and younger that are having a lot of success out here, guys that I grew up playing with. "So I think it does kind of take the fear away in a sense because you know you can do it, but you've still got to go out and do it and earn it. "So it's been good to see the KFT class play well this fall." A third place last week will add to that belief that he can thrive too and this could be a good place to catch him. Gordon has no apparent Texas connections (although he did go to Uni at Vanderbilt in Tennessee, another southern State) but he said in the Sanderson Farms recently: "I went to Houston and hung out with some buddies last weekend." Perhaps he'll have more support/good vibes here than we think but, regardless, the 26-year-old has the game, form and confidence to excel this week. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/hideki%20matsuyama%20colonial.jpg", "height": 719, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/hideki matsuyama colonial.728x409.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/hideki matsuyama colonial.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/hideki matsuyama colonial.600x337.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/hideki matsuyama colonial.728x409.jpg 728w" alt="Japan's Hideki Matsuyama"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Hideki Matsuyama can go one better this year</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-houston-open-2022\/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926","entry_title":"Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Houston%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Keep%20faith%20in%20Matsuyama&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html&text=Houston%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Keep%20faith%20in%20Matsuyama" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Hideki Matsuyama can show his class by taking victory at 22/1 in Texas this week says Dave Tindall...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>22/1 Hideki Matsuyama excels on tough courses</strong></li> <li><strong>66/1 Adam Hadwin comes in with a hot putter</strong></li> <li><strong>In-form Will Gordon can challenge at 50/1</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Hideki Matsuyama each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A total of <strong>67</strong> <strong>players broke par in Mexico last week</strong> as Russell Henley lifted the trophy with 23-under.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It was a similar story in the previous week's Bermuda Championship as 64 of the 67 who made the cut finished in red numbers.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Expect that high birdie count to drop </strong>as the Houston Open heads to <strong>Memorial Park </strong>for the third straight year.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since the switch to the tough 7,432-yard par 70 (comprising three par 5s and five par 3s), 37 players broke par in 2020 and just 28 last year when Jason Kokrak was the only player to finish in double digits under the card. His 10-under tally won by two.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kokrak finished<strong> third in Strokes Gained: Putting</strong> while three of the top four finishers were in the top six for that category.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Strong driving</strong> was also a key with the top three ranking 14th, 3rd and 2nd for SG: Off The Tee.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The sample size of data is still small but that tallies fairly well with the 2020 edition when the <strong>first six home were all in the top 15 for SG: Putting</strong> and runner-up Dustin Johson ranked 2nd in SG: Off The Tee.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Speaking of tee shots, it seems length is useful, although with the rough a little higher this year, finding fairways could be important too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's a strong front end of the market and<strong> Scottie Scheffler</strong> - third last week and second on this course last year - could be hard to stop.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Sam Burns</strong>, who owns a pair of top sevens here, will also be a likely challenger.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But with Scheffler 11/2 and Burns 12/1, my eye is drawn to the 22/1 about <strong>Hideki Matsuyama</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Various neck and back ailments seem to have affected him for a while and perhaps they played a part in his fairly modest start to the season: 25th at the Fortinet, 40th at the ZOZO and 34th at the CJ Cup.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But now the <strong>good news</strong> - and there's quite a bit of it.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Matsuyama was runner-up here on his only appearance in 2020 when closing 66-63 on the weekend to post 11-under.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">His latest start in Texas produced a <strong>third place at the Byron Nelson Championship</strong>. On that occasion he went even lower on Sunday, firing a stunning 62.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Next, the<strong> putter seems to have warmed up</strong>. It's been a problem on and off for the Japanese star but he's recorded positive SG: Putting figures in his last four tournaments and ranked 20th for SGP at the CJ Cup last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In addition, an excellent US Open record which includes a second and a fourth shows that he <strong>revels in tough conditions</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So what about his health? Matsuyama joined Twitter last month and</span><span style="font-weight: 400;"> his latest update, posted on November 1 shows him <strong>smashing a driver</strong> which it's reasonable to take as a positive sign.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A class act, a fine driver of the ball and a player with a good record at this time of year, I'm hoping he can dig in and outrun his odds. </span></p> </blockquote><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Adam Hadwin each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If we want to zone in on someone with a<strong> hot putter</strong>, <strong>Adam Hadwin</strong> fits the bill.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Canadian ranks<strong> 20th in Strokes Gained: Putting</strong> this season, his last two measured tournaments showing him 8th (4.873) at the Shriners and 11th (4.269) at the CJ Cup.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Only regular stats were recorded in Mexico last week but Hadwin was <strong>11th for Putting Average</strong> so he's certainly rolling it better than most.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As for actual finishes, he had to settle for tied 32nd at the World Wide Technology Championship on Sunday but two starts earlier his good putting had helped him finished <strong>tied 10th at the Shriners in Las Vegas</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This will be Hadwin's course debut at Memorial Park but he's enjoyed recent starts in the Lone Star State.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Earlier this year, he closed with a 67 to finish <strong>tied fourth in the Texas Open</strong> at TPC San Antonio and that too is played on a testing track (JJ Spaun won with 13-under).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Prior to that, his previous Texas start yielded a top eight at Colonial Country Club.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Another good pointer to his ability to grind out a score is a tied seventh in June's US Open at The Country Club where he was one of just nine players to break par. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Having made <strong>eight straight cuts</strong> since late July, Hadwin is in solid form and hopefully the putter will take him far this week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He looks a decent price at 66/1.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Final Bet: Will Gordon each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'm going to close with a punt on <strong>Will Gordon</strong> at 50/1.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gordon <strong>burst out of the blocks with a 62</strong> in last week's event at Mayakoba and followed through with his effort to finish in a <strong>tie for third</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That was a step up but he's <strong>been in solid form all season</strong>, making all five cuts and not finishing lower than tied 44th at the Shriners and even there he flashed some good stuff after opening with a 65 and closing with a 63.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In Bermuda two weeks ago, Gordon was <strong>tied eighth with a round to go</strong> before sliding so he looks on the cusp of something really big.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Perhaps his upwards trajectory will follow the same pattern of his recent play on the Korn Ferry Tour.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Back in August, Gordon posted back-to-back top five finishes in the Utah Championship and the Pinnacle Championship. Fuelled by that confidence, he won the Boise Open in the third week of that hot run.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Those who have followed his PGA Tour performances will know that Gordon is a <strong>strong driver</strong> of the ball (currently 32nd in SG: Off The Tee) and he can certainly launch it from the tee.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There has been an<strong> uptick in his putting </strong>as well which bodes well.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The final plus is that he's played Memorial Park before and finished a decent tied 38th.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That doesn't tell half the story though. Gordon opened with a 76, <strong>played two excellent middle rounds of 67 and 65 to jump into the top 20</strong> before coming home with a 72.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A confidence player, Gordon said last week: "There's a lot of guys kind of my age and younger that are having a lot of success out here, guys that I grew up playing with. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"So I think it does kind of take the fear away in a sense because <strong>you know you can do it</strong>, but you've still got to go out and do it and earn it. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"So it's been good to see the KFT class play well this fall." </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">A third place last week will add to that belief that <strong>he can thrive too</strong> and this could be a good place to catch him.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gordon has no apparent Texas connections (although he did go to Uni at Vanderbilt in Tennessee, another southern State) but he said in the Sanderson Farms recently: "I went to Houston and hung out with some buddies last weekend."</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Perhaps he'll have more support/good vibes here than we think but, regardless, the 26-year-old has the <strong>game, form and confidence</strong> to excel this week. </span></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Dave's P/L for 2022/23</h2> <p>Staked: £240<br>Returned: £187.5<br>P/L: -£53.5<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST&prod=90&">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926">Back Hideki Matsuyama each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926">Back Adam Hadwin each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="66/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">67.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">66/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926">Back Will Gordon each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3&prod=90" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Golf Bets","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/pga-tour-houston-open-2022\/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926","entry_title":"Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-houston-open-2022/12538280?selectedMixedItem=307498926">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Houston%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Keep%20faith%20in%20Matsuyama&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fhouston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html&text=Houston%20Open%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Keep%20faith%20in%20Matsuyama" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/houston-open-each-way-tips-keep-faith-in-matsuyama-081122-719.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/portugal-masters-result-and-review-smith-wins-wire-to-wire-and-power-bags-the-bermudan-bounty-311022-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Smith wins wire-to-wire and Power bags the Bermudan bounty</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jordan Smith wins Portugal masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jordan%20Smith%20wins%20Portugal%20masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-portugal-masters-tips-ben-the-bet-in-bermuda-281022-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Baddeley the bet in Bermuda </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Aaron Baddeley in Bermuda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Aaron%20Baddeley%20in%20Bermuda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/portugal-masters-long-odds-golf-tips-back-brice-to-bag-the-bermudan-bounty-261022-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Back Brice to bag the Bermudan bounty</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brice garnett.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Brice%20garnett.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/nedbank-golf-challenge-each-way-tips-perez-can-land-africas-major-071122-721.html">Nedbank Golf Challenge Each-Way Tips: Perez can land Africa's major</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/victor perez saudi.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/victor%20perez%20saudi.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-championship-at-mayakoba-each-way-tips-todd-can-triumph-311022-719.html">World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba Each-Way Tips: Todd can triumph</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brendon Todd at FedEx.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Brendon%20Todd%20at%20FedEx.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/world-wide-technology-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-hovland-bids-for-historic-threepeat-011122-167.html">World Wide Technology Championship: Hovland bids for historic threepeat </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Viktor Hovland Mayakoba win.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Viktor%20Hovland%20Mayakoba%20win.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1667926745" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Houston Open Each-Way Tips: Keep faith in Matsuyama
2022 World Cup
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
NFL
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket