Genesis Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 80/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

There's little wind in the forecast for day one at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, a course used previously for the Korea Open.

The very early starters (the tournament tees off at 07.00 local) will feel a bit of a chill (mid-50s) but temperatures are a little more pleasant in the afternoon, reaching the high 60s between midday and 3pm.

After a sticky run through August and September, Jorge Campillo is on the move again.

The Spaniard, a runner-up at the Turkish Airlines Open in May, posted 21st at the Alfred Dunhill Championship and added 11th in last week's India Championship.

He opened with a 66 in Scotland while a 67 in India put him fourth after day one. That was also the position he occupied after 18 holes of late September's Open de France so Campillo has been making an early impact.

His other selling point is a third place (ninth after R1) in the Korea Championsip the last time he visited the country in 2023.

Campillo has a 12.35 start so will get the warmer weather. Back him at an attractive 80/181.00.

Recommended Bet Back Jorge Campillo each-way for FRL SBK 80/1

I looked at some of the local Korean players with current/course form but the best of them - the in-form Minkyu Kim - is a short as 60s.

For 10 points bigger there are some decent quality DP World Tour regulars and the one I like is Julien Guerrier.

The Frenchman was second after the opening lap of the Open de France last month while he also started well at the Open de Espana (11th after R1, 5th after R2) and the India Championship (17th after R1).

Then there's incentive. Guerrier is 76th on the Race to Dubai so needs a big week to make the playoffs.

He's my morning starter at 07.10.

Recommended Bet Back Julien Guerrier each-way for FRL SBK 70/1

Yes, I'm going to give Bernd Wiesberger one more go in this market given his price and the fact that he has happy memories of South Korea having once won the Ballantines Championship.

The Austrian has finished 16th (Open de Espana) and 17th (India Championship) in his last two starts and was third after round one in the former.

Four starts before that the former Ryder Cupper ended day one of the Irish Open in fourth spot.

This return to form has seen Wiesberger move to 113th in the Race to Dubai and therefore part of the top 115 who will secure their cards.

But he can't relax now and will want to put it to bed here. A low opener will help take care of business and his FRL price remains attractive.

The 70/171.00 shot tees off at 12.25.

Recommended Bet Back Bernd Wiesberger each-way for FRL SBK 70/1

