Rocket Mortgage Classic 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 80/1 to 100/1

80/1 81.00 Stephan Jaeger has two top 10s at Detroit and has proved he can go low

90/1 91.00 Cam Davis is a two-time course winner who can find the birdies in Motor City

100/1 101.00 Ryo Hisatstune has taken to Donald Ross designs

Weather forecast for Thursday

There has been a change in the forecast.

Where once there was a good chance of thunderstorms, they are now expected to pass through on Wednesday.

Thursday will be hot and there is a good chance of rain but the wind is unlikely to ever impact play.

Last year Dave Tindall wrote: "Historically, the early starters have posted the best scores. Of the nine players to have had a piece of the first-round lead in this event which only started in 2019, seven teed off in the morning wave. "I'll take that on board and back two early and one late."

Guess what? His "late" pick Akshay Bhatia carded a 64 to grab the solo first round lead at 40/141.00.

The two men who shared second (Taylor Montgomery and Michael Kim) were also off late.

It's still seven of 10 has started early but Bhatia, Montgomery and Kim showed that a late tee time is not a huge hurdle to clear.

In his last 13 starts the German Stephan Jaeger has ended the first round T11th or better seven times with a best of a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship.

Now he returns to a course he's enjoyed in the past, registering two top 10s in four starts when fifth in 2022 and ninth in 2023.

In the former, he was top 10 after 18 holes and, in the latter, his potential to go low was proved with a final round 63.

He's also carded a 64 and a 62 at the Ross-designed Sedgefield - and his major championship best result was (comfortably) at the Ross-designed Pinehurst (T21st).

Back in his days on the Korn Ferry Tour, he thrashed 64-62-65-70 when second at, you guessed it, Ross designed Holston Hills - that had him third after 18 holes and first after 36.

He can go low again from a 12:43 start time and is a bet at 80/181.00 (1/4, 5 places).

Recommended Bet Back Stephan Jaeger each-way for FRL SBK 80/1

The Aussie is a bit of a boss of the Ross.

In his last four visits to Detroit he's logged two wins (in 2021 and last year) and in between he was T14th and T17th.

He's yet to shine in round one but he has little difficulty going low - he's 14-for-16 at going sub-70 in that period and 7-for-16 at going sub-68.

He's also played Sedgefield nicely with three top 25s in four starts.

Again, it's not really his starting pace that stands out but he can go low - six sub-67 rounds. He also pegged a 65 to close the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill to grab fourth place.

His form has not been great but he likes the look of a Ross course and knows how to go low on them.

He's 90/191.00 and off at 07:18.

Recommended Bet Back Cam Davis each-way in FRL SBK 90/1

I put the Japanese youngster up in the Find Me a 100 Winner column and he has hopes in this market also.

Form-wise he was sitting top 10 after 18 holes in the PGA Championship, was second in the Charles Schwab Challenge and broke 70 in all four rounds at the Canadian Open.

On his tournament debut last year there's no way to overlook his first round 75 but he rebounded with a sizzling 65 to make the cut and added a 67 in round three.

He then carded three 67s and a 64 when claiming third at Sedgefield in the Wyndham Championship.

He hits the first tee at 12:32 and looks value at 100/1101.00.

Recommended Bet Back Ryo Hisatsune each-way in FRL SBK 100/1

*Matt is standing in for Dave Tindall who you can follow on Twitter @DaveTindallgolf