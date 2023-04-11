</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-and-wednesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-110423-204.html">Tuesday and Wednesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-bayern-munich-champions-league-tips-how-to-back-an-8-1-bet-builder-in-quarter-final-090423-1015.html">Man City v Bayern Munich: How to back an 8/1 Bet Builder in CL quarter-final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-best-bets-for-each-game-priced-up-to-33-1-100423-1171.html">Champions League Opta Stats: Best bets for each game priced from 11/5 to a 33/1 scorer/assist double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Grand National</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-offers-bet-10-get-30-sign-up-ready-for-the-aintree-festival-110423-1057.html">Grand National Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 for the Aintree Festival</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/three-grand-national-outsider-tips-661-classy-horse-considered-for-aintree-glory-080423-1081.html">Three Grand National Outsider Tips: 66/1 classy horse considered for Aintree glory</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Grand National</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/ante-post-betting/">Grand National Ante-Post Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/runner-by-runner-guide/">Runner-by-Runner Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/daily-tipping/">Grand National Daily Tipping</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/features/">Features</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/hid-market-movers/">Market Movers</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-runner-riders-2023-jockeys-horses-list-entries-66-1-tip-for-the-big-one-280323-1081.html">Grand National Runner-by-Runner Guide: Daryl Carter finds a 66/1 bet for the big one</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-prince-and-belle-run-in-89-1-dundalk-double-110423-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Prince and Belle run in 89/1 Dundalk double </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/daily-racing-news-tips-go-west-with-a-sprint-winner-at-ponty-110423-134.html">Daily Racing News Tips: Go West with a sprint winner at Ponty </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-long-odds-golf-tips-is-svensson-set-for-another-sea-island-success-110423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Is Svensson set for another Sea Island success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-swerve-the-masters-contenders-at-harbour-town-100423-167.html">RBC Heritage: Swerve the Masters contenders at Harbour Town </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/us-masters-result-and-review-rahm-claims-his-first-green-jacket-in-seve-style-100423-167.html">The Punter's US Masters De-Brief: Rahm claims his first Green Jacket in Seve style </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tips-royals-well-suited-to-chepauk-raid-110423-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Royals well-suited to Chepauk raid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/delhi-capitals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-1-delhi-batters-to-find-their-range-100423-171.html">Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Delhi batters to find their range</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/royal-challengers-bangalore-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-rcb-overseas-duo-to-shine-080423-206.html">Royal Challengers Bangalore v Lucknow Super Giants Tips: RCB overseas duo to shine</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-two-tips-hurkacz-is-value-against-brit-jack-draper-110423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Two Tips: Hurkacz is value against Brit Jack Draper</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-one-tips-murray-and-de-minaur-face-in-intruging-clash-100423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day One Tips: Murray and De Minaur face in intriguing clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-masters-outright-tips-novak-djokovic-heavy-favourite-but-look-to-casper-ruud-for-profit-100423-778.html">Monte Carlo Masters Outright Tips: Djokovic heavy favourite but look to Casper Ruud for profit</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">RBC Heritage First-Round Leader Tips: Svensson can set the pace</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-11">11 April 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "RBC Heritage First-Round Leader Tips: Svensson can set the pace", "name": "RBC Heritage First-Round Leader Tips: Svensson can set the pace", "description": "The PGA Tour has moved to South Carolina and Matt Cooper has three each-way bets to be first-round leader at Harbour Town Golf Links...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/rbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/rbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-11T21:17:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-11T18:53:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The PGA Tour has moved to South Carolina and Matt Cooper has three each-way bets to be first-round leader at Harbour Town Golf Links... Seaside fan Adam Svensson also likes a Thursday Shane Lowry can bounce back from Augusta blues Another fan of oceanside golf is Akshay Bhatia Weather forecast It tends to be the case that at a coastal location the wind is likely to become more blustery as the day wears on. It's always worth bearing in mind that it could happen because the weather can change quickly by the ocean. But as it stands there is forecast to be wind peaking at around 15mph all day with the early starters getting only a very slightly advantage at a couple of mph below that. Main Bet: Adam Svensson 1pt each-way @ 100/1 I'm going bold with the first pick and taking three figures for Adam Svensson. The Canadian first dropped a hint that he liked fiddly, windy courses with grainy greens when he won on the Korn Ferry Tour at The Abaco Club in the Bahamas and his second win at that level was along the same lines at the Landings Club in Georgia. In one of his rare early forays onto the PGA Tour he made a fast start in Puerto Rico and so it has continued on when he won a card. In his rookie year, he held the solo first round lead in the Sony Open at Waialae, posted a low second round at PGA National in the Honda Classic and carded a 61 at Sedgefield (players who thrive there often play Harbour Town well too). Since returning to the PGA Tour he's posted more low scores (and top 10s) at Waialae and PGA National, and was tied third after 18 holes at Harbour Town last year. He ended the year winning at Sea Island, carding a 62 and two 64s along the way. He closed the Masters with an 80 so there's absolutely no getting away from that. But this week is far more his thing and it's not long ago that he was fifth after 18 holes and solo first after 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass - a course, like Harbour Town, designed by Pete Dye. He has an afternoon tee time but I'll take the chance. Back Adam Svensson each-way @ 100/1 Next Best: 1pt each-way Shane Lowry @ 40/1 Like everyone in the field, Shane Lowry's week could many ways but I suspect he is high on the list of players with the potential to go very well or very badly. Because last week at Augusta National he started playing wonderful golf tee-to-green, in fact Strokes Gained rated him quite comfortably the best, but his putting was remarkable for its inability to find the bottom of the cup. And once frustration set in he found it difficult to recover. That could maintain this week. And he could also find himself enjoying the smaller, flatter greens of Harbour Town. He's certainly done so in the past and often on Thursday. He was tied fifth after an opening 66 on debut in 2017, the solo leader following a 65 in 2019 and tied third last year having signed for a 66. He also has two 65s and two 66s in his last seven rounds at the course. The clincher is the price. Something in the 20s wouldn't have tempted but 40/1 does. He's out early in the morning wave. Back Shane Lowry each-way @ 40/1 Final Bet: Akshay Bhatia 1pt each-way @ 100/1 There has been plenty of evidence in the 2022/23 season that Akshay Bhatia likes to go low. Moreover the location of his best scores bodes very well for this week. After a steady T17th finish in Bermuda he secured weekend golf with a second round 61 at Sea Island. Taking a step back onto the second tier early this year he ended round one tied second after 18 holes in both the two Bahamas events (he also won there in 2022). And, when he returned to the PGA Tour, he posted a second round 65 at PGA National, opened the Puerto Rico Open with a 66 for another tied second and carded a second round 63 in the Dominican Republic. This is all good vibes for another blustery challenge by the sea - as is a top five 18-hole position at El Camaleon back in 2020. He's last out in the morning wave. Back Akshay Bhatia each-way @ 100/1 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Svensson at the Players.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Adam Svensson golfer"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Adam Svensson likes playing golf by the sea.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=RBC%20Heritage%20First-Round%20Leader%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20set%20the%20pace&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html&text=RBC%20Heritage%20First-Round%20Leader%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20set%20the%20pace" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The PGA Tour has moved to South Carolina and Matt Cooper has three each-way bets to be first-round leader at Harbour Town Golf Links...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Seaside fan <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">Adam Svensson</a> also likes a Thursday<strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Shane Lowry can bounce back from Augusta blues<strong></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3>Another fan of oceanside golf is Akshay Bhatia <strong></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><strong>Weather forecast</strong></p><p>It tends to be the case that at a coastal location the wind is likely to become more blustery as the day wears on. It's always worth bearing in mind that it could happen because the weather can change quickly by the ocean. But as it stands there is forecast to be wind peaking at around 15mph all day with the early starters getting only a very slightly advantage at a couple of mph below that.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Adam Svensson 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I'm going bold with the first pick and taking <strong>three figures for Adam Svensson</strong>.</p><p>The Canadian first dropped a hint that he liked <strong>fiddly, windy courses</strong> with grainy greens when he won on the Korn Ferry Tour at <strong>The Abaco Club in the Bahamas</strong> and his second win at that level was along the same lines at the <strong>Landings Club in Georgia</strong>.</p><p>In one of his rare early forays onto the PGA Tour he made a <strong>fast start in Puerto Rico</strong> and so it has continued on when he won a card.</p><p>In his rookie year, he held the <strong>solo first round lead in the Sony Open at Waialae</strong>, posted a low second round at PGA National in the Honda Classic and <strong>carded a 61 at Sedgefield</strong> (players who thrive there often play Harbour Town well too).</p><p>Since returning to the PGA Tour he's posted more low scores (and top 10s) at Waialae and PGA National, and was <strong>tied third after 18 holes at Harbour Town last year</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He ended the year <strong>winning at Sea Island, carding a 62 and two 64s along the way</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He closed the Masters with an 80 so there's <strong>absolutely no getting away from that</strong>.</p><p>But this week is <strong>far more his thing</strong> and it's not long ago that he was <strong>fifth after 18 holes and solo first after 36 holes at TPC Sawgrass</strong> - a course, like Harbour Town, designed by Pete Dye.</p><p>He has an afternoon tee time but I'll take the chance.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Adam Svensson each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">100/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: 1pt each-way Shane Lowry @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Like everyone in the field, <strong>Shane Lowry</strong>'s week could many ways but I suspect he is high on the list of players with the potential to go <strong>very well or very badly</strong>.</p><p>Because last week at Augusta National he <strong>started playing wonderful golf tee-to-green</strong>, in fact Strokes Gained rated him quite comfortably the best, but his putting was remarkable for its inability to find the bottom of the cup.</p><p>And once <strong>frustration set in</strong> he found it difficult to recover.</p><p>That could maintain this week.</p><blockquote> <p>And he could also find himself enjoying the <strong>smaller, flatter greens of Harbour Town</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>He's certainly done so in the past and <strong>often on Thursday</strong>.</p><p>He was <strong>tied fifth after an opening 66</strong> on debut in 2017, the <strong>solo leader following a 65</strong> in 2019 and <strong>tied third last year having signed for a 66</strong>.</p><p>He also has <strong>two 65s and two 66s in his last seven rounds at the course</strong>.</p><p><strong>The clincher is the price</strong>. Something in the 20s wouldn't have tempted but 40/1 does.</p><p>He's out early in the morning wave.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Shane Lowry each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">40/1</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">Final Bet: Akshay Bhatia 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>There has been plenty of evidence in the 2022/23 season that <strong>Akshay Bhatia likes to go low</strong>.</p><p>Moreover the location of his best scores<strong> bodes very well for this week</strong>.</p><p>After a steady T17th finish in Bermuda he secured weekend golf with a <strong>second round 61 at Sea Island</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Taking a step back onto the second tier early this year he ended round one <strong>tied second after 18 holes in both the two Bahamas events</strong> (he also won there in 2022).</p> </blockquote><p>And, when he returned to the PGA Tour, he posted a second round 65 at PGA National, <strong>opened the Puerto Rico Open with a 66 for another tied second</strong> and carded a second round 63 in the Dominican Republic.</p><p><strong>This is all good vibes for another blustery challenge by the sea</strong> - as is a top five 18-hole position at El Camaleon back in 2020.</p><p>He's last out in the morning wave.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Akshay Bhatia each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">100/1</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">Back Adam Svensson each-way at 100/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">Back Shane Lowry each-way at 40/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">Back Akshay Bhatia each-way at 100/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-rbc-heritage-2023/12571046?selectedMixedItem=1209615398">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=RBC%20Heritage%20First-Round%20Leader%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20set%20the%20pace&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Ffirst-round-leader%2Frbc-heritage-first-round-leader-tips-svensson-can-set-pace-100423-721.html&text=RBC%20Heritage%20First-Round%20Leader%20Tips%3A%20Svensson%20can%20set%20the%20pace" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valero-texas-open-first-round-leader-tips-three-selections-and-best-bets-on-pga-tour-280323-719.html">Valero Texas Open First-Round Leader Tips: Make it Martin at 80/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ben martin day three corales.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ben%20martin%20day%20three%20corales.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/corales-puntacana-championship-first-round-leader-tips-harry-to-turn-on-the-style-210323-719.html">Corales Puntacana Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Harry to turn on the style </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/7397760fbaae66210a18aab784e2ede5a5357863.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/7397760fbaae66210a18aab784e2ede5a5357863.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valspar-championship-first-round-leader-tips-choose-cole-at-80/1-140323-719.html">Valspar Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Choose 80/1 Cole</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Eric Cole.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Eric%20Cole.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/us-masters-2023-first-round-leader-tips-im-can-repeat-thursday-feat-at-33-1-020423-719.html">US Masters 2023 First-Round Leader Tips: Im can repeat Thursday feat at 33/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sungjae Im chips.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sungjae%20Im%20chips.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-the-valero-texas-open-before-us-masters-280323-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Valero Texas Open before US Masters</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b77ae24860748fdd3b366aecc37980dc641b6821.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/b77ae24860748fdd3b366aecc37980dc641b6821.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valero-texas-open-long-odds-golf-tips-past-champ-worth-chancing-280323-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Past champ worth chancing at the Texas Open </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/65137060421631639e664c4ef0c2d8e68c02234f.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/65137060421631639e664c4ef0c2d8e68c02234f.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">More First Round Leader</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class=" "> Each-Way Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class="active "> First Round Leader </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681240776" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
First Round Leader
RBC Heritage First-Round Leader Tips: Svensson can set the pace
Football
Grand National
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
The Masters
Football
Racing
Cricket