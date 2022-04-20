ISPS Handa Championship in Spain First-Round Leader Tips: Wade in for Winther

Weather forecast for Thursday: There's a gentle breeze around 10mph for all of the golfing day while there's a chance of some light showers for the early wave. Overall, there's no real am/pm advantage.

Winther will have spring in his step

With Q-School being held at this week's venue, we have past results to go at despite this being a new tournament on the DP World Tour schedule.

And if playing that angle then Jeff Winther has to be in the crosshairs.

The Dane twice won his card in emphatic style here, finishing second in 2017 and third in 2018.

With such happy memories of those six-round marathons he's worth a look for FRL at 80/1.

Winther was the first-round leader the last time he teed it up in Spain when winning the Mallorca Open and he seems to love this part of Europe judging by five top fives in 13 starts on Spanish soil.

Let's make the 13.20 starter our headline pick.

Pick Pavan

Andrea Pavan completely lost his way for a while after suggesting he could emerge into quite a player but there are some better signs in 2022.

He opened the Desert Swing with back-to-back top 25s in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and has made three more cuts since.

The Italian was fourth after round one in the Dubai Desert Classic after a 67 while he sat inside the top 15 following the first 18 holes of the Qatar Masters on his last start.

And then there's the Q-School angle again. Pavan was tied second here in 2017, shooting 19-under to earn his playing privileges.

He starts out at 08.25 and can hopefully make it a happy return for himself and for punters too at 125/1.

Jump in for Jacques

Completing our trio of Q-School grads with positive memories is South African Jacques Kruyswijk.

The 29-year-old finished tied second alongside Pavan here in 2017 so clearly enjoys this place.

He returns in decent nick after tied 10th (Steyn City Championship) and tied 27th (Qatar Masters) on his two latest DP World Tour starts.

Kruyswijk has carded a 65 and a 66 in recent events so I'm hoping he can get his low lap in early.

He's had some excellent Thursday scores on the DP World Tour and was ninth after day one in Kenya last month.

Let's play the 08.00 starter at 80/1.