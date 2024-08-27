British Masters 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 100/1

50/1 51.00 Guido Migliozzi has plenty of good rounds here

100/1 101.00 Justin Walters is a course horse with incentive

66/1 67.00 Joost Luiten has been starting fast and enjoys the Belfry

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a cool start at The Belfry in Warwickshire with temperatures struggling to make the 50s but by early afternoon they'll rise to nearer 70.

Wind speeds are around 9-10mph although they could gust harder.

There's no obvious bias to speak of it seems.

Guido Migliozzi is definitely a fan of the Belfry and has to be on the radar again this year.

The Italian finished runner-up on debut in 2021, opening with a 68 to sit third after 18 holes before eventually losing in a playoff.

And although last year's 28th looks nothing more than decent, he was actually the 54-hole leader.

Migliozzi was a winner at the KLM Open in June and, last time out, was eighth at halfway in the Men's Olympic golf competition before finishing 22nd.

Always strong on tree-lined tracks, he's worth a play here at 50s.

Recommended Bet Back Guido Migliozzi for FRL @ SBK 50/1

Justin Walters looks an interesting prospect this week as plenty of roads lead to the South African.

For starters, he's once again in the position of having to find a big finish to the season to win his card.

Second, there are signs that he could pull off the escape act again after finishing 10th in last week's Danish Golf Championship where he ended with a 65.

Third, he's a real specialist at The Belfry. When it staged the 2020 UK Championship, Walters was the first-round leader before losing a playoff.

And in this event, he posted third place in 2022 (sixth after round one) while last year the veteran was eighth with a round to go.

Also second after 18 holes of a Challenge Tour event at the end of July thanks to a R1 65, Walters is worth a go at a three-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Justin Walters for FRL @ SBK 100/1

Joost Luiten has been shooting plenty of good day one scores of late, carding 68s in four of his last five openers.

A first-round leader at the Indian Open 10 starts ago, we last saw him finishing 23rd in the Czech Masters, a result slightly sullied by a bogey-bogey finish.

The Dutchman, like Migliozzi and Walters, has also made a mark at The Belfry previously.

Last year he was eighth after the opening lap and another 68 in round three gave him the 54-hole lead before he slipped back to eighth at the finish.

After all the nonsense of not being allowed to play in the Olympics, hopefully he has some fire in his belly and it can show in Thursday's opening round.