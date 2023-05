Five to trade at triple figure prices

Justin Rose was going to be a column pick at last week's US PGA Championship before his price collapsed between Monday night and Tuesday morning, so it was a bit frustrating that he was matched at a low of 6.25/1 and I've got another one this week that's shortened up over the last 24 hours or so.

Sensational stats point to Sepp Straka

Austria's Sepp Straka has only played the Charles Schwab twice previously and he's missed the cut on both occasions, but I couldn't leave him out at a triple-figure price after last week's seventh in the US PGA Championship.

He ranked first for Greens In Regulation, fourth for Driving Accuracy, fifth for Strokes Gained - Tee to Green and second for SG - Approach.

Straka has shortened up from a high of 170.0169/1 but that was always way out and 120.0119/1 is more than fair.

Back Sepp Straka (2u) 120.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Brendon to contend at Colonial again

At the same price, Brendon Todd is arguably and even more obvious pick.

He missed the cut from the wrong side of the draw last week on a track that was too long for him anyway but he was eighth at the Wells Fargo Championship in his penultimate start, where he ranked second for putting Average and Strokes Gained -Putting and he has course form figures reading MC-5-43-MC-MC-8-3.

Back Brendon Todd (2u) 120.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

US Open qualifiers can ride momentum wave

Austin Eckroat impressed at the Byron Nelson Championship two weeks ago where he shot 63-65 over the weekend to finish second and he caught the eye at the US Open qualifier in Texas on Monday.

This is his first appearance in the Charles Schwab Challenge but the 24-year-old should take to the venue if his stats at TPC Craig Ranch are any sort of gauge. He ranked seventh for Driving Accuracy, sixth for Scrambling and he was the only man in the field to rank better than Todd with the flatstick.

He's clearly holding his form nicely as he shot 64 -66 at Northwood Club and Bentree Country Club in Dallas on Monday to qualify for the US Open and 250.0249/1 looks very fair.

Back Austin Eckroat (1u) 250.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

As brilliant as Eckroat was on Monday, Carson Young was even more impressive. The 28-year-old finished his opening round with six birdies in a row to shoot 63 and he made ten threes in-a-row in round two shoot 62!

A course record 6️⃣2️⃣ to secure a spot @USOpenGolf



Carson Young shoots a combined 16-under to win the U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/yZ3Fz17W9H -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 23, 2023

Young was the only man to finish in front Eckroat but he beat him by five!

Back Cameron Young (0.5u) 410.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Correlating course form points to Gavins

Over on the DP World Tour, I was happy to chance the two-time winner, Daniel Gavins, who should enjoy this week's layout, despite missing the cut on debut when out of form last year.

The 32-year-old won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship as recently as February and form at Al Hamra Golf Club appears to transfer very nicely to this week's venue - the Kyle Philips designed Bernardus.

Both tracks have a links feel and despite both venues only appearing a couple of times on the DP World Tour, form has already crossed over nicely.

Last year's winner, Victor Perez, has Al Hamra form figures reading 7-2-13, Ryan Fox, who should have won this event last year, won the Ras Al Khaimah Classic there in 2022 and Adrian Meronk, who finished third 12 months ago, has Al Hamra form figures reading 2-57-6-4.

And one last pointer. The two playoff protagonists 12 months ago, Perez and Fox, have won the last two editions of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Gavins finished sixth behind Fox in that event in October and he's too big here at 330.0329/1.

Back Daniel Gavins (1u) 330.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

