</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham </a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/bryony-frost-on-day-one-at-cheltenham-constitution-hill-has-looked-out-of-this-world-130323-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Constitution Hill has looked out of this world</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/cheltenham-festival-day-1-racing-tips-hard-to-oppose-gaillard-du-mesnil-130323-790.html">Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Racing Tips: Hard to oppose Gaillard du Mesnil</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-day-1-tips-cheat-sheet-all-the-best-bets-in-one-place-130323-204.html">Cheltenham Day 1 Tips Cheat Sheet: All the best bets in one place</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cheltenham </h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/">Gold Cup Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/">Ladies Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/">St Patrick's Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/">Cheltenham Races</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/">Cheltenham Results</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/big-winners-on-betfair-punter-wins-6k-from-60p-football-and-golf-13-fold-130323-204.html">Big Winners on Betfair: Punter wins £6K from 60p football and golf 13-fold</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Vieira now 5/4 favourite from 12/1 on Saturday</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/man-city-v-rb-leipzig-champions-league-tips-haaland-boosts-our-8-1-bet-builder-120323-719.html">Man City v RB Leipzig Tips: Back Haaland to drive 8/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-tuesday-tony-calvins-magnificent-seven-bets-for-day-1-120323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Tuesday: Tony Calvin's magnificent 7 bets for Day 1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-1-cheltenham-runners-decent-chance-for-tahmuras-in-supreme-120323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Decent chance for Tahmuras in Supreme</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/rachael-blackmore-day-1-cheltenham-runners-honeysuckle-is-in-great-order-at-home-120323-1227.html">Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Cheltenham Runners: Honeysuckle is in great order at home</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-third-t20-tips-hosts-underrated-again-in-the-chase-130323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Third T20 Tips: Hosts underrated again in the chase</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/lahore-qalandars-v-karachi-kings-psl-tips-will-lahore-go-easy-again-120323-194.html">Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings PSL Tips: Will Lahore go easy?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/bangladesh-v-england-second-t20-tips-crash-bang-hosts-transformed-100323-194.html">Bangladesh v England Second T20 Tips: Crash Bang hosts transformed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Betfair's SNP market moves sharply towards Humza Yousaf</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-politics-odds-who-benefits-from-the-sue-gray-scandal-060323-171.html">UK Politics: Who benefits from the Sue Gray 'scandal'?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-snp-leader-odds-humza-yousaf-1-2-as-final-three-confirmed-240223-204.html">Next SNP Leader: Humza Yousaf 1/2 as final three confirmed</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-6-tips-fucsovics-is-value-but-muarry's-is-match-of-the-day-130323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 6 Tips: Fucsovics is value but Murray's is match of the day</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-5-tips-zverev-vulnerable-against-ruusuvuori-120323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 5 Tips: Zverev vulnerable against Ruusuvuori</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/indian-wells-masters-day-4-tips-favourites-dominate-the-saturday-schedule-110323-778.html">Indian Wells Masters Day 4 Tips: Favourites dominate the Saturday schedule</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/sdc-championship-2023-players-form-guide-110323-779.html">SDC Championship 2023: Form stats for this week's tournament</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/players-championship-result-and-review-sensational-scheffler-scoots-up-at-sawgrass-and-is-favourite-for-masters-title-130323-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Sensational Scheffler scoots up at Sawgrass and is now Masters favourite </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/valspar-championship-burns-bids-for-the-threepeat-at-copperhead-120323-167.html">Valspar Championship: Burns bids for the threepeat at Copperhead </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-best-bets-for-england-v-france-scotland-v-ireland-and-italy-v-wales-260223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for England v France, Scotland v Ireland and Italy v Wales</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-tips-best-bets-for-wales-v-england-france-v-scotland-and-italy-v-ireland-120223-624.html">Six Nations: Best bets for Wales v England, France v Scotland and Italy v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-ireland-v-france-scotland-v-wales-and-england-v-italy-030223-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Ireland v France, Scotland v Wales and England v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">Snooker</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/ufc-285-betting-tips-back-jon-jones-to-reign-supreme-at-heavyweight-010323-1216.html">UFC 285: Back Jon Jones to reign supreme at heavyweight</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/jake-paul-v-tommy-fury-odds-bettors-back-american-to-beat-brit-220223-204.html">Jake Paul v Tommy Fury: Bettors back American to beat Brit</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">SDC Championship Each-Way Tips: New test up Ramsay's street</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-13">13 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "SDC Championship Each-Way Tips: New test up Ramsay's street", "name": "SDC Championship Each-Way Tips: New test up Ramsay's street", "description": "The DP World Tour begins a fortnight in South Africa at a new venue this week. Antoine Rozner heads the betting for the SDC Championship but Matt Cooper look...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/sdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/sdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-13T19:19:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-13T20:58:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.320x181.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour begins a fortnight in South Africa at a new venue this week. Antoine Rozner heads the betting for the SDC Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... This new links layout should suit Richie Ramsay Seaside specialist Matthew Southgate is in form Dutchman Daan Huizing is another links lover Regular readers of this column will be well aware that there are few subjects as close to my heart as the giddy copy adorning golf course websites. Naturally, the scribblers or utterers of these words are bound to be proud of the layout they're describing and want to do it justice. But sometimes they can't help themselves going a bit overboard and so it is with this week's DP World Tour venue, St Francis Links on the Eastern Cape in South Africa, host of the SDC Championship. It's a track that has been open since 2007 and the designer Jack Nicklaus - a man, let us remember, who has played a lot of the world's most lauded layouts - is quoted on the website saying it is "the best golf course I have ever seen". An exceptionally bold statement and one that puts a bit of pressure on a course that, when viewed on the website's rather good play-by-play course tour, really does look rather nice. (Steve Rawlings' preview even has video of the Great Bear gushing about what is clearly a lovely spot.) What is also very welcome is that a track defined as "links" has greens resembling such designs as opposed to the elevated putting surfaces more commonly associated with Nicklaus courses. The business of creating new links layouts is a treacherous one, of course. Designers often shape land in a links fashion but have a grainy or grippy grass to work with which prevents the use of chip and runs or approach shots using the lie of the land. But St Francis Links appears genuinely promising and what also appeals is that it looks less like the big championship links of England, Scotland and Ireland, and more like the courses on the coastline that are one grade down. That's no criticism. I'm thinking, instead, that it visually resembles Pyle &amp; Kenfig more than Royal Porthcawl, or is a bit more Hillside than Royal Birkdale. Which is to say that golfers with experience of all sorts of UK seaside golf might find it something of a nostalgic treat. I hope so - it's the thread that holds the three picks together this week. Main Bet: Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @ 66/1 First we need to address Scotsman Richie Ramsay's withdrawal after last week's first round of the Kenya Open - he was feeling sick and had the shakes but has travelled on for this fortnight in South Africa and I have a feeling this first test might suit him nicely. He is, after all, a winner at Hillside and he also finished fifth there in his only previous start. He's also finished fourth and fifth at Murcar Links, his Irish Open log book includes second at Portstewart, 10th at Royal Country Down and 16th at Royal Portrush, while in the Scottish Open he's been sixth at Castle Stuart and 15th at The Renaissance Club. In the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship he has four top 20s including a second and fourth. There's a possibility this could play as a tight-ish long game test and he's got form with top fives at Valderrama, The Belfry, Crans, Hilversum and Hong Kong. A winner in South Africa (the SA Open at Pearl Valley in 2009) he was also third there at the Nedbank Challenge in his last visit in November. He spent his rehab tweeting about other sportsmen and women, their methods and processes, impressed by their examples. If a little of it permeates he's in a good place to pounce. Back Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @ 66/1 Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 50/1 This is not the first, and it won't be the last, time that an element of links nous is required for a test and I promote the chances of Englishman Matthew Southgate. He proved himself in the amateur game by winning the St Andrews Links Trophy, added a minor tour title at Royal St George's and, while he's yet to win on the top two tiers, plenty of his best efforts have come by the seaside when playing with the wind and using imagination has been part of the equation. He's been 12th at Royal Troon and eighth at Royal Birkdale in the Open, second at Portstewart in the Irish Open, second in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, ninth at The Renaissance Club in the Scottish Open and was the 54-hole leader at the links-like Al Mouj in the Oman Open. In his last two outings, he has been 12th in Singapore and 11th in Thailand, and this week is likely to be much more up his street in terms of test. The win has proved stubborn but if it's to come this is the kind of course that might prompt it. Back Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 50/1 Final Bet: Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 100/1 Quite a few players nearly became the final bet, among them David Law, Julien Guerrier, Julien Brun and Daniel Gavins. But Dutchman Daan Huizing is the last man in. The 32-year-old landed wins in the Lytham Trophy and St Andrews Links Trophy in 2012, and ever since has played most of his best golf when faced with a similar challenge (or a tight tee-to-green examination). Among his links and linksy good effort have been a win at the Portmarnock Resort, third at Hillside, ninth at Al Mouj and I'd even count second at Pleneuf Val Andre in France. When faced with tight lines his win at Galgorm Castle and third at Silkeborg Ry stand out. He's made the cut in each of his last four starts and improved his finishing position every time. He'll need to do so again but he could easily like the look of this week's course. Back Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 100/1 * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie%20ramsay%20scottish%20open.jpg", "height": 722, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.728x411.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.450x254.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/richie ramsay scottish open.728x411.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Richie Ramsay"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Richie Ramsay won on the links last season and can do so again this week.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023\/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222","entry_title":"SDC Championship Each-Way Tips: New test up Ramsay\u0027s street"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=SDC%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20New%20test%20up%20Ramsay%27s%20street&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html&text=SDC%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20New%20test%20up%20Ramsay%27s%20street" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour begins a fortnight in South Africa at a new venue this week. Antoine Rozner heads the betting for the SDC Championship but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere in his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li>This new links layout should suit <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222">Richie Ramsay</a><strong></strong></li> <li>Seaside specialist Matthew Southgate is in form<strong></strong></li> <li>Dutchman Daan Huizing is another links lover<strong></strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p></p><p>Regular readers of this column will be well aware that there are few subjects as close to my heart as the <strong>giddy copy adorning golf course websites</strong>.</p><p>Naturally, the scribblers or utterers of these words are bound to be <strong>proud of the layout they're describing and want to do it justice</strong>.</p><p>But sometimes they can't help themselves going a bit overboard and so it is with this week's DP World Tour venue, <strong>St Francis Links</strong> on the Eastern Cape in South Africa, host of the <strong>SDC Championship</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>It's a track that has been open since 2007 and the <strong>designer Jack Nicklaus</strong> - a man, let us remember, who has played a lot of the world's most lauded layouts - is quoted on the website saying it is <strong>"the best golf course I have ever seen"</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>An exceptionally bold statement</strong> and one that puts a bit of pressure on a course that, when viewed on the website's rather good play-by-play course tour, <strong>really does look rather nice</strong>.</p><p>(<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/sdc-championship-2023-tips-and-preview-sensational-scramblers-set-to-shine-at-st-francis-120323-167.html">Steve Rawlings' preview</a> even has video of the Great Bear gushing about what is clearly a lovely spot.)</p><p>What is also <strong>very welcome</strong> is that a track defined as "links" has greens resembling such designs as opposed to the <strong>elevated putting surfaces more commonly associated with Nicklaus courses</strong>.</p><p>The business of creating new links layouts is a <strong>treacherous one</strong>, of course.</p><blockquote> <p>Designers often shape land in a links fashion <strong>but have a grainy or grippy grass to work with</strong> which prevents the use of chip and runs or approach shots using the lie of the land.</p> </blockquote><p>But St Francis Links <strong>appears genuinely promising</strong> and what also appeals is that it looks less like the big championship links of England, Scotland and Ireland, and more like the courses <strong>on the coastline that are one grade down</strong>.</p><p><strong>That's no criticism.</strong> I'm thinking, instead, that it visually resembles <strong>Pyle & Kenfig more than Royal Porthcawl</strong>, or is a bit more <strong>Hillside than Royal Birkdale</strong>.</p><p>Which is to say that golfers with experience of all sorts of UK seaside golf might find it something of a <strong>nostalgic treat</strong>.</p><p>I hope so - <strong>it's the thread that holds the three picks together this week</strong>.</p><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222">Main Bet: Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a></h2><p></p><p>First we need to address <strong>Scotsman Richie Ramsay's</strong> withdrawal after last week's first round of the Kenya Open - he was feeling sick and had the shakes but has travelled on for this fortnight in South Africa and I have a feeling this <strong>first test might suit him nicely</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He is, after all, <strong>a winner at Hillside and he also finished fifth there</strong> in his only previous start.</p> </blockquote><p>He's also finished fourth and fifth at <strong>Murcar Links</strong>, his Irish Open log book includes second at <strong>Portstewart</strong>, 10th at <strong>Royal Country Down</strong> and 16th at <strong>Royal Portrush</strong>, while in the Scottish Open he's been sixth at <strong>Castle Stuart</strong> and 15th at <strong>The Renaissance Club</strong>.</p><p>In the <strong>Alfred Dunhill Links Championship</strong> he has four top 20s including a second and fourth.</p><p>There's a possibility this could play as a <strong>tight-ish long game test</strong> and he's got form with top fives at Valderrama, The Belfry, Crans, Hilversum and Hong Kong.</p><p><strong>A winner in South Africa</strong> (the SA Open at Pearl Valley in 2009) he was also <strong>third there at the Nedbank Challenge</strong> in his last visit in November.</p><p>He spent his rehab tweeting about other sportsmen and women, their methods and processes, <strong>impressed by their examples</strong>.</p><p>If a little of it permeates he's in a<strong> good place to pounce</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">66/1</a></div><p></p><p><img alt="matthew southgate vallda.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/matthew%20southgate%20vallda.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222">Next Best: Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></h2><p></p><p>This is not the first, and it won't be the last, time that an element of links nous is required for a test and I promote the chances of <strong>Englishman Matthew Southgate</strong>.</p><p>He proved himself in the amateur game by <strong>winning the St Andrews Links Trophy</strong>, added a minor tour title at <strong>Royal St George's</strong> and, while he's yet to win on the top two tiers, plenty of his best efforts have come <strong>by the seaside when playing with the wind and using imagination has been part of the equation</strong>.</p><p>He's been 12th at <strong>Royal Troon</strong> and eighth at <strong>Royal Birkdale</strong> in the Open, second at <strong>Portstewart</strong> in the Irish Open, second in the <strong>Alfred Dunhill Links Championship</strong>, ninth at <strong>The Renaissance Club</strong> in the Scottish Open and was the 54-hole leader at the <strong>links-like Al Mouj</strong> in the Oman Open.</p><blockquote> <p>In his last two outings, he has been 12th in Singapore and 11th in Thailand, and this week is likely to be much more up his street in terms of test.</p> </blockquote><p>The win has proved stubborn but if it's to come <strong>this is the kind of course that might prompt it</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">50/1</a></div><p></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222">Final Bet: Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Quite a few players nearly became the final bet, among them David Law, Julien Guerrier, Julien Brun and Daniel Gavins.</p><p>But <strong>Dutchman Daan Huizing</strong> is the last man in.</p><p>The 32-year-old landed wins in the <strong>Lytham Trophy and St Andrews Links Trophy</strong> in 2012, and ever since has played most of his best golf when faced with a similar challenge (or a tight tee-to-green examination).</p><p>Among his links and linksy good effort have been a win at the <strong>Portmarnock Resort</strong>, third at <strong>Hillside</strong>, ninth at <strong>Al Mouj</strong> and I'd even count second at <strong>Pleneuf Val Andre</strong> in France.</p><blockquote> <p>When faced with tight lines his win at <strong>Galgorm Castle</strong> and third at <strong>Silkeborg Ry</strong> stand out.</p> </blockquote><p>He's made the cut in each of his last four starts and improved his finishing position every time. He'll need to do so again but he could <strong>easily like the look of this week's course</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">100/1</a></div><p></p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @ 66/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Matthew Southgate 1pt each-way @ 50/1</a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023\/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222","entry_title":"SDC Championship Each-Way Tips: New test up Ramsay\u0027s street"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-sdc-championship-2023/12564802?selectedMixedItem=1209347222">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=SDC%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20New%20test%20up%20Ramsay%27s%20street&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fsdc-championship-each-way-tips-new-test-up-ramsays-street-130323-721.html&text=SDC%20Championship%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20New%20test%20up%20Ramsay%27s%20street" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-open-each-way-tips-ryan-can-out-fox-the-sandbelt-test-281122-721.html">Australian Open Each-Way Tips: Ryan can out-Fox the sandbelt test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ryan fox fairmont.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryan%20fox%20fairmont.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/australian-pga-championship-each-way-tips-jeunghun-back-with-a-wang-221122-721.html">Australian PGA Championship Each-Way Tips: Jeunghun back with a Wang </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/wang jeunghun.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/wang%20jeunghun.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/the-rsm-classic-each-way-tips-mccarthy-can-claim-first-win-151122-719.html">The RSM Classic Each-Way Tips: McCarthy can claim first win</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Denny McCarthy.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Denny%20McCarthy.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/kenya-open-each-way-tips-arnaus-a-high-roller-060323-721.html">Kenya Open Each-Way Tips: Arnaus a high roller</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adri Arnaus.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Adri%20Arnaus.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-indian-open-each-way-tips-sharma-can-shine-200223-721.html">Hero Indian Open Each-Way Tips: Sharma can shine</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/shubhankar sharma saudi 2022.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/shubhankar%20sharma%20saudi%202022.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/thailand-classic-each-way-tips-guidos-french-thai-breaker-130223-721.html">Thailand Classic Each-Way Tips: Guido's French Thai breaker</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/guido migliozzi ddc.450x254.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/guido%20migliozzi%20ddc.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1678739156" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
SDC Championship Each-Way Tips: New test up Ramsay's street
Cheltenham
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Politics
Tennis
Golf
Rugby
Snooker
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Cheltenham
Horse Racing
Football
Golf