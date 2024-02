Jorge Campillo's track record is fantastic

It's the final week of the DP World Tour's Desert Swing and we end the Middle Eastern run with the Qatar Masters and a return to a course popular with the players and punters alike.

In 2020 and 2021 the tournament visited the dystopian-sounding Education City but otherwise Doha Golf Club has been the regular host since 1998.

In that time, as I wrote in last year's preview, we've learned that good links performers thrive here: "Open champions Paul Lawrie, Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson have won at Doha. Adam Scott, Thomas Bjorn, Chris Wood and Sergio Garcia, all of them Claret Jug nearly-men, have also won there. So, too, has one-time Amateur champion (at Open-hosting Muirfield) Rolf Muntz and the Open's low 18-hole record holder Branden Grace."

When I have asked two-time tournament winner Paul Lawrie about the connection he said: "It does play like a links course in that you have to be in control of your ball flight and sometimes run shots into greens instead of flying it all the way."

Ahead of last year's event I also noted that many (but not all) winners here have a top 10 on the Earth Course in their records books - Robert Karlsson, Alvaro Quiro, Henrik Stenson, Lawrie, Grace, Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia.

And guess what? I can't claim to have picked him but the winner Sami Valimaki has a top five at Earth and he'd just finished top 10 in the Alfred Dunhill Links - and the man he succeeded as champion in Doha (Ewen Ferguson) finished top 10 at Earth in November.

The Spaniard is a good enough performer at this level to have finished 16th in the 2023 Race to Dubai and he has won three times on the DP World Tour.

Last week, however, he missed the cut and his price has consequently stayed out at this attractive price.

Before Bahrain he played all four rounds in 14 consecutive tournaments, one of them a very fine effort in last year's edition of this event.

In fact, his record in the Qatar Masters is just very good in recent years.

Here at Doha he was T20th in 2016, T13th in 2017, second in 2019 and was only defeated in a play-off last October.

True, he was T65th in 2022 but back in that 2017 edition he shared the halfway lead so in his last four course starts he's been the co-36-hole leader, the second best 72-hole scorer and the joint best 72-hole scorer.

He was also the tournament winner at Education City in 2020 (and T28th on defence) and he's also got a couple of top 10s on the Earth Course.

A weekend off might have been no bad thing because otherwise he'd be a little fatigued and I'm happy to give him another go at cracking the Doha code having come so close so often.

Back Jorge Campillo each-way @ 45/146.00

The South African was superb in flying home with a 64 to grab second place in the Dubai Invitational last month but he was disappointed to follow it with missed cuts in the Desert Classic and Ras al Khaimah Championship, not least, perhaps, because that second place was a fifth top 11 finish in a row.

This week he addressed that blip in form, writing on Instagram: "You know, sometimes you play some of the best golf you've ever played for months, and the next week you sill play good golf, but end up missing the cut with one shot. Heartbreaking business we're in, but I don't ponder on it too long. New week with new opportunities!

"I took the first flight home, went fishing, just took a breather, worked on the basics, and prepped to make some birdies at the Qatar Masters."

The column has enjoyed reaping profits from backing Lawrence at altitude but this season could be the time he starts regularly contending elsewhere too.

He's finished T21st and T36th at Doha but both efforts promised a little more: he was sitting inside the top 10 at halfway both times. And he was fifth on the Earth Course in November.

It's not just good Open performers who've thrived here - winners of the elite links amateur championships have too. 2000 champion Rolf Muntz was an Amateur Champion, as was Garcia and Mikko Ilonen was second at Doha after winning that title.

Marcus Kinhult is a Lytham Trophy winner who has twice gone close to winning this event and Lawrence won that event in 2014.

Back Thirston Lawrence each-way @ 22/123.00

I was tempted by Sean Crocker but final pick has gone to last week's winner Dylan Frittelli.

It always feels awkward expecting a guy to go back-to-back but ultimately we have to look at price and often that price will plummet.

Now, obviously, Frittelli is much shorter than he was last week (big three figures) but, as I said when tipping him in Dubai, he's a fine player with a back catalogue that puts him ahead of many in the field - a three-time DP World Tour winner, a PGA Tour winner, a top five finisher at the Masters.

He's also got a top five at Royal St George's in the Open and two top seven finishes on the Earth Course.

I also recall the fiendishly difficult wind conditions when he was second in the 2015 Australian PGA Championship - and Doha is know for it's blustery breezes.

Back Dylan Fritelli each-way @ 70/171.00

