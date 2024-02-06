</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Course comforts suit 45/1 Campillo 
Matt Cooper
06 February 2024
4:00 min read The final week of the Desert Swing takes the DP World Tour to the Qatar Masters at Doha GC. Rasmus Hojgaard is again the favourite but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Jorge Campillo's track record is fantastic SA's Thriston Lawrence is back after some R&amp;R Last week's winner Dylan Frittelli's price is tempting It's the final week of the DP World Tour's Desert Swing and we end the Middle Eastern run with the Qatar Masters and a return to a course popular with the players and punters alike. In 2020 and 2021 the tournament visited the dystopian-sounding Education City but otherwise Doha Golf Club has been the regular host since 1998. In that time, as I wrote in last year's preview, we've learned that good links performers thrive here: "Open champions Paul Lawrie, Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson have won at Doha. Adam Scott, Thomas Bjorn, Chris Wood and Sergio Garcia, all of them Claret Jug nearly-men, have also won there. So, too, has one-time Amateur champion (at Open-hosting Muirfield) Rolf Muntz and the Open's low 18-hole record holder Branden Grace." When I have asked two-time tournament winner Paul Lawrie about the connection he said: "It does play like a links course in that you have to be in control of your ball flight and sometimes run shots into greens instead of flying it all the way." Ahead of last year's event I also noted that many (but not all) winners here have a top 10 on the Earth Course in their records books - Robert Karlsson, Alvaro Quiro, Henrik Stenson, Lawrie, Grace, Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia. And guess what? I can't claim to have picked him but the winner Sami Valimaki has a top five at Earth and he'd just finished top 10 in the Alfred Dunhill Links - and the man he succeeded as champion in Doha (Ewen Ferguson) finished top 10 at Earth in November. Main Bet: Jorge Campillo 1pt each-way @ 45/1 The Spaniard is a good enough performer at this level to have finished 16th in the 2023 Race to Dubai and he has won three times on the DP World Tour. Last week, however, he missed the cut and his price has consequently stayed out at this attractive price. Before Bahrain he played all four rounds in 14 consecutive tournaments, one of them a very fine effort in last year's edition of this event. In fact, his record in the Qatar Masters is just very good in recent years. Here at Doha he was T20th in 2016, T13th in 2017, second in 2019 and was only defeated in a play-off last October. True, he was T65th in 2022 but back in that 2017 edition he shared the halfway lead so in his last four course starts he's been the co-36-hole leader, the second best 72-hole scorer and the joint best 72-hole scorer. He was also the tournament winner at Education City in 2020 (and T28th on defence) and he's also got a couple of top 10s on the Earth Course. A weekend off might have been no bad thing because otherwise he'd be a little fatigued and I'm happy to give him another go at cracking the Doha code having come so close so often. Back Jorge Campillo each-way @ [45/1] Next Best: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 22/1 The South African was superb in flying home with a 64 to grab second place in the Dubai Invitational last month but he was disappointed to follow it with missed cuts in the Desert Classic and Ras al Khaimah Championship, not least, perhaps, because that second place was a fifth top 11 finish in a row. This week he addressed that blip in form, writing on Instagram: "You know, sometimes you play some of the best golf you've ever played for months, and the next week you sill play good golf, but end up missing the cut with one shot. Heartbreaking business we're in, but I don't ponder on it too long. New week with new opportunities! "I took the first flight home, went fishing, just took a breather, worked on the basics, and prepped to make some birdies at the Qatar Masters." The column has enjoyed reaping profits from backing Lawrence at altitude but this season could be the time he starts regularly contending elsewhere too. He's finished T21st and T36th at Doha but both efforts promised a little more: he was sitting inside the top 10 at halfway both times. And he was fifth on the Earth Course in November. It's not just good Open performers who've thrived here - winners of the elite links amateur championships have too. 2000 champion Rolf Muntz was an Amateur Champion, as was Garcia and Mikko Ilonen was second at Doha after winning that title. Marcus Kinhult is a Lytham Trophy winner who has twice gone close to winning this event and Lawrence won that event in 2014. Back Thirston Lawrence each-way @ [22/1] Final Bet: Dylan Frittelli 1pt each-way @ 70/1 I was tempted by Sean Crocker but final pick has gone to last week's winner Dylan Frittelli. It always feels awkward expecting a guy to go back-to-back but ultimately we have to look at price and often that price will plummet. Now, obviously, Frittelli is much shorter than he was last week (big three figures) but, as I said when tipping him in Dubai, he's a fine player with a back catalogue that puts him ahead of many in the field - a three-time DP World Tour winner, a PGA Tour winner, a top five finisher at the Masters. He's also got a top five at Royal St George's in the Open and two top seven finishes on the Earth Course. I also recall the fiendishly difficult wind conditions when he was second in the 2015 Australian PGA Championship - and Doha is know for it's blustery breezes. Back Dylan Fritelli each-way @ [70/1] Now read Steve Rawlings on the Qatar Masters. Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator. Rasmus Hojgaard is again the favourite but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/golf/dpwt-qatar-masters-2024/c-12648284">Jorge Campillo's</a> track record is fantastic</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>SA's Thriston Lawrence is back after some R&R</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Last week's winner Dylan Frittelli's price is tempting</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p>It's the final week of the DP World Tour's Desert Swing and we end the Middle Eastern run with the Qatar Masters and a return to a course popular with the players and punters alike.</p><p>In 2020 and 2021 the tournament visited the dystopian-sounding Education City but otherwise Doha Golf Club has been the regular host since 1998.</p><p>In that time, as I wrote in last year's preview, we've learned that good links performers thrive here: "Open champions Paul Lawrie, Ernie Els and Henrik Stenson have won at Doha. Adam Scott, Thomas Bjorn, Chris Wood and Sergio Garcia, all of them Claret Jug nearly-men, have also won there. So, too, has one-time Amateur champion (at Open-hosting Muirfield) Rolf Muntz and the Open's low 18-hole record holder Branden Grace."</p><p>When I have asked two-time tournament winner Paul Lawrie about the connection he said: "It does play like a links course in that you have to be in control of your ball flight and sometimes run shots into greens instead of flying it all the way."</p><p>Ahead of last year's event I also noted that many (but not all) winners here have a top 10 on the Earth Course in their records books - Robert Karlsson, Alvaro Quiro, Henrik Stenson, Lawrie, Grace, Adam Scott and Sergio Garcia.</p><p>And guess what? I can't claim to have picked him but the winner Sami Valimaki has a top five at Earth and he'd just finished top 10 in the Alfred Dunhill Links - and the man he succeeded as champion in Doha (Ewen Ferguson) finished top 10 at Earth in November.</p><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/golf/dpwt-qatar-masters-2024/c-12648284">Main Bet: Jorge Campillo 1pt each-way @ 45/1</a></h3><p></p><p>The Spaniard is a good enough performer at this level to have finished 16th in the 2023 Race to Dubai and he has won three times on the DP World Tour.</p><p>Last week, however, he missed the cut and his price has consequently stayed out at this attractive price.</p><p>Before Bahrain he played all four rounds in 14 consecutive tournaments, one of them a very fine effort in last year's edition of this event.</p><p>In fact, his record in the Qatar Masters is just very good in recent years.</p><p>Here at Doha he was T20th in 2016, T13th in 2017, second in 2019 and was only defeated in a play-off last October.</p><p>True, he was T65th in 2022 but back in that 2017 edition he shared the halfway lead so in his last four course starts he's been the co-36-hole leader, the second best 72-hole scorer and the joint best 72-hole scorer.</p><p>He was also the tournament winner at Education City in 2020 (and T28th on defence) and he's also got a couple of top 10s on the Earth Course.</p><p>A weekend off might have been no bad thing because otherwise he'd be a little fatigued and I'm happy to give him another go at cracking the Doha code having come so close so often.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Jorge Campillo each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="46.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">45/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">46.00</span></b></p> </div><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/golf/dpwt-qatar-masters-2024/c-12648284">Next Best: Thriston Lawrence 1pt each-way @ 22/1</a></h3><p></p><p>The South African was superb in flying home with a 64 to grab second place in the Dubai Invitational last month but he was disappointed to follow it with missed cuts in the Desert Classic and Ras al Khaimah Championship, not least, perhaps, because that second place was a fifth top 11 finish in a row.</p><p>This week he addressed that blip in form, writing on Instagram: "You know, sometimes you play some of the best golf you've ever played for months, and the next week you sill play good golf, but end up missing the cut with one shot. Heartbreaking business we're in, but I don't ponder on it too long. New week with new opportunities!</p><p>"I took the first flight home, went fishing, just took a breather, worked on the basics, and prepped to make some birdies at the Qatar Masters."</p><p><img alt="Thriston lawrence at the South African Open.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Thriston%20lawrence%20at%20the%20South%20African%20Open.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The column has enjoyed reaping profits from backing Lawrence at altitude but this season could be the time he starts regularly contending elsewhere too.</p><p>He's finished T21st and T36th at Doha but both efforts promised a little more: he was sitting inside the top 10 at halfway both times. And he was fifth on the Earth Course in November.</p><p>It's not just good Open performers who've thrived here - winners of the elite links amateur championships have too. 2000 champion Rolf Muntz was an Amateur Champion, as was Garcia and Mikko Ilonen was second at Doha after winning that title.</p><p>Marcus Kinhult is a Lytham Trophy winner who has twice gone close to winning this event and Lawrence won that event in 2014.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Thirston Lawrence each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="23.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">22/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">23.00</span></b></p> </div><hr><h3><a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/golf/dpwt-qatar-masters-2024/c-12648284">Final Bet: Dylan Frittelli 1pt each-way @ 70/1</a></h3><p></p><p>I was tempted by Sean Crocker but final pick has gone to last week's winner Dylan Frittelli.</p><p>It always feels awkward expecting a guy to go back-to-back but ultimately we have to look at price and often that price will plummet.</p><p>Now, obviously, Frittelli is much shorter than he was last week (big three figures) but, as I said when tipping him in Dubai, he's a fine player with a back catalogue that puts him ahead of many in the field - a three-time DP World Tour winner, a PGA Tour winner, a top five finisher at the Masters.</p><p>He's also got a top five at Royal St George's in the Open and two top seven finishes on the Earth Course.</p><p>I also recall the fiendishly difficult wind conditions when he was second in the 2015 Australian PGA Championship - and Doha is know for it's blustery breezes.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dylan Fritelli each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="71.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">70/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">71.00</span></b></p> </div><hr><h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/qatar-masters-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-020224-167.html">Now read Steve Rawlings on the Qatar Masters.</a></h3><p></p><hr><p>Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13469688%26bsmId%3D924.393144153">Back Jorge Campillo 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="46.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">45/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">46.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D13481294%26bsmId%3D924.393144153">Back Thriston <article>
Bahrain Championship Each-Way Tips: Monty hint points to 28/1 Luiten
</article>
<article>
Ras Al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Larrazabal can win again
</article>
<article>
Dubai Desert Classic Each-Way Tips: Take 55/1 desert rat Rozner
</article> <h3>Most read stories</h3>
<ol>
<li>Qatar Masters Each-Way Tips: Course comforts suit 45/1 Campillo</li>
<li>Waste Management Phoenix Open 2024: Course and current form stats</li>
<li>Phoenix Open: Accurate approach play the key to success at Scotsdale</li>
<li>Waste Management Phoenix Open 2024 Each-way Tips: Picks from 33/1 to 100/1</li>
</ol> href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/waste-management-phoenix-open-2024-players-form-guide-310124-779.html">Waste Management Phoenix Open 2024: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/phoenix-open-accurate-approach-play-the-key-to-success-at-scotsdale-020224-167.html">Phoenix Open: Accurate approach play the key to success at Scotsdale</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/waste-management-phoenix-open-2024-each-way-tips-picks-from-33-1-to-100-1-040224-719.html">Waste Management Phoenix Open 2024 Each-way Tips: Picks from 33/1 <nav>
<h4>More Golf</h4>
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Golf Betting Masterclass
The Punter
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Find Me A 100 Winner
First Round Leader
Three-Ball Tips
Golf Form Guide
DP World Tour
PGA Tour
LIV Golf
The Open
US Masters
US Open
US PGA Championship
Ryder Cup
FedEx Cup
News
Tournament Reports
Pre-tournament Analysis
</nav> Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket