</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-2022-23-manager-markets-live-latest-betting-odds-and-news-180822-6.html">Premier League Manager Markets Live: Poch in to 5/1 for Chelsea but Nagelsmann is favourite</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/champions-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-four-bets-for-four-quarter-finals-including-12-1-goalscorer-and-11-1-bet-builder-180423-1171.html">Champions League Opta Stats: Four bets for four quarter-finals including 12/1 boosted scorer and 11/1 City Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/tuesday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-champions-league-and-more-4-170423-204.html">Tuesday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Champions League and more</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-lallygag-has-been-waiting-for-better-ground-170423-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Lallygag has been waiting for better ground</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-back-a-tuesday-southwell-pair-for-40-1-multiple-180423-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Back a Tuesday Southwell pair for 40/1 multiple </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/bryony-frost-reducing-the-grand-national-field-size-isnt-the-answer-180423-1155.html">Bryony Frost: Reducing the Grand National field size isn't the answer</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/zurich-classic-of-new-orleans-2023-tips-and-preview-will-the-class-acts-prosper-again-130423-167.html">Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Will the class acts prosper again?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/isps-handa-championship-japan-birdiefest-expected-at-generous-nicklaus-layout-150423-167.html">ISPS Handa Championship Japan: Birdiefest expected at generous Nicklaus layout </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/isps-handa-championship-2023-players-form-guide-140423-779.html">ISPS Handa Championship 2023: Form stats for this week's momentous occasion</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-royal-challengers-bangalore-death-bowling-to-cost-rcb-180423-206.html">Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bangalore: Death bowling to cost RCB </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/sunrisers-hyderabad-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-improving-sunrisers-rate-good-value-as-outsiders-170423-171.html">Sunrisers Hyderabad v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Improving Sunrisers rate good value as outsiders</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/pakistan-v-new-zealand-third-t20-tips-cleaver-and-rizwan-stand-out-bets-160423-194.html">Pakistan v New Zealand Third T20 Tips: Cleaver and Rizwan stand out bets</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/atp-tour-tips-dan-weston-sides-with-sinner-in-barcelona-170423-778.html">ATP Tour Tips: Dan Weston sides with Sinner in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-final-tips-underdog-rublev-will-never-get-a-better-chance-160423-778.html">Monte Carlo Final Tips: Underdog Rublev will never get a better chance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-semi-final-tips-sinner-and-rublev-both-worth-backing-150423-778.html">Monte Carlo Semi-Final Tips: Sinner and Rublev both worth backing</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-4-tips-trump-can-edge-out-mcgill-again-180423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 4 Tips: Trump can edge out McGill again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-3-tips-back-perry-to-maintain-long-term-dominance-over-milkins-170423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 3 Tips: Back Perry to maintain long-term dominance over Milkins</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/world-snooker-championship-day-2-tips-williams-to-beat-robertson-comfortably-again-160423-171.html">World Snooker Championship Day 2 Tips: Williams to beat Robertson comfortably</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">LIV Golf - Adelaide Tips: Marc off the Leish on the sandbelt</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-18">18 April 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "LIV Golf - Adelaide Tips: Marc off the Leish on the sandbelt", "name": "LIV Golf - Adelaide Tips: Marc off the Leish on the sandbelt", "description": "LIV Golf heads down under this week. Aussie favourite Cameron Smith heads the betting for the LIV Golf - Adelaide but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his two...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-18T16:45:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-18T16:05:00+01:00", "articleBody": "LIV Golf heads down under this week. Aussie favourite Cameron Smith heads the betting for the LIV Golf - Adelaide but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying six places... Greg Norman's LIV Golf heads down under Marc Leishman will enjoy the test and home support Phil Mickelson is up to riding the wave Greg Norman has a lot of history with The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide. He won his first professional title on the East Course there in the 1970s, he was responsible for an update of the same layout when he turned his off-the-course attention to design and, now that his energies have been redirected to LIV Golf, he returns to host the first renegade down under event at the club. He does so emboldened by the fine performance of LIV golfers at the Masters and giddy that the new circuit has decided to go all out in its determination to wow his home country. The PR machinery has had Norman - known as The Great White Shark - swimming with the real things and he's happy to talk up the future. "It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board," he said this week. "It would surprise you how good those names are." Of those actually in the field, the presence of the popular Cameron Smith will add to the good vibes in front of galleries that are going to be welcomed in a manner designed to create a loud and feverish atmosphere. The layout they face is a composite of the East and West Courses and should play a key part in the destiny of the title. The Adelaide sandbelt is not so famous as its Melbourne counterpart but it is worthy of respect. The fairways are often wide, but smart golfers will find the correct side of them to find pins on rapid putting surfaces protected by fiery red sand traps. Golfers who enjoy the creative side of the game should thrive and form on the Melbourne sandbelt, plus linksland, is well worth considering. Main Bet: Marc Leishman 1pt each-way @ 28/1 There's absolutely no doubt that Cameron Smith has lots in his favour this week. He's unafraid of playing in wind (another constant of both sandbelts), he the reigning Open champion, he's won in front of adoring home fans before (in fact he did so last November) and he'll be motivated. On the other hand he's finished outside the top 20 in his last two LIV starts, closed the Masters with a pair of 75s, and hasn't quite fired when playing alone on the Melbourne sandbelt. He did finish second at The Metropolitan in the 2018 World Cup, however, playing alongside his good friend Marc Leishman and he's the top pick this week. He'll get plenty of questions and plenty of cheers this week, but a little less insistently than Smith. He's also had a better year, albeit he hasn't quite produced the finish his good golf has hinted he might - he was sixth in the Saudi International, T15th at Mayakoba (top 10 all week) and T13th in Tucson (when the 18 and 36 hole leader). He's finished third on the Adelaide sandbelt at Kooyonga and on the Melbourne version he has two top 10s at Royal Melbourne and one at Huntingdale. He regularly talks about loving playing in the wind and long the ground - he'll get plenty of that this week. Back Marc Leishman each-way @ 28/1 Next Best: Phil Mickelson 1pt each-way @ 40/1 The books seems to believe that the bold showing of Phil Mickelson at the Masters was something of a one-off. Given that he flew home on a wet sail with a Sunday 65 it's a view not entirely without merit. But he was tied tenth at halfway so it wasn't a result entirely based on 18 holes of golf. Moreover, he was very bullish afterwards. "I've been shooting low scores back home," he said. "I've been hitting quality shots, but when I've been competing I have not been staying focused and present for the upcoming shot. "I haven't been letting it happen, kind of forcing it. I just haven't been scoring the way I know I can. "Today is hopefully a stepping stone to really kick start the rest of the year and continue some great play." If this week were a different test, one not designed to trigger an imaginative golfer, he'd be less attractive. But getting playful is what Mickelson likes. And his past experience of this exact type of golf - Australian sandbelt - is limited but it was promising: he was seventh in the Australian Open at the Metropolitan when in contention all week. Back Phil Mickelson each-way @ 40/1 Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Matt Cooper", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt_cooper" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Marc Leishman.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Marc Leishman"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Marc Leishman can deliver for the home fans this week.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=LIV%20Golf%20-%20Adelaide%20Tips%3A%20Marc%20off%20the%20Leish%20on%20the%20sandbelt&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html&text=LIV%20Golf%20-%20Adelaide%20Tips%3A%20Marc%20off%20the%20Leish%20on%20the%20sandbelt" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>LIV Golf heads down under this week. Aussie favourite Cameron Smith heads the betting for the LIV Golf - Adelaide but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his two selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying six places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Greg Norman's LIV Golf heads down under</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716">Marc Leishman</a> will enjoy the test and home support</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Phil Mickelson is up to riding the wave</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong>Greg Norman</strong> has a lot of history with <strong>The Grange Golf Club</strong> in Adelaide.</p><p>He <strong>won his first professional title</strong> on the East Course there in the 1970s, he was <strong>responsible for an update of the same layout</strong> when he turned his off-the-course attention to design and, now that his energies have been redirected to LIV Golf, he <strong>returns to host the first renegade down under event at the club</strong>.</p><p>He does so <strong>emboldened </strong>by the fine performance of LIV golfers at the Masters and <strong>giddy</strong> that the new circuit has decided to go all out in its determination to wow his home country.</p><blockquote> <p>The PR machinery has had Norman - known as The Great White Shark - <strong>swimming with the real things</strong> and he's happy to talk up the future.</p> </blockquote><p>"It's incredible the amount of players who want to come on board," he said this week. <strong>"It would surprise you how good those names are."</strong></p><p>Of those actually in the field, the presence of the popular <strong>Cameron Smith</strong> will add to the good vibes in front of galleries that are going to be welcomed in a manner<strong> designed to create a loud and feverish atmosphere</strong>.</p><p>The layout they face is a <strong>composite of the East and West Courses</strong> and should play a key part in the destiny of the title.</p><blockquote> <p>The <strong>Adelaide sandbelt</strong> is not so famous as its Melbourne counterpart but it is worthy of respect.</p> </blockquote><p>The fairways are often wide, but smart golfers will find the correct side of them to find pins on<strong> rapid putting surfaces protected by fiery red sand traps</strong>.</p><p>Golfers who <strong>enjoy the creative side of the game should thrive</strong> and form on the Melbourne sandbelt, plus linksland, is well worth considering.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Marc Leishman 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>There's <strong>absolutely no doubt</strong> that Cameron Smith has lots in his favour this week.</p><p>He's unafraid of playing in wind (another constant of both sandbelts), he the reigning Open champion, he's won in front of adoring home fans before (in fact he did so last November) and <strong>he'll be motivated</strong>.</p><p>On the other hand he's finished outside the top 20 in his last two LIV starts, <strong>closed the Masters with a pair of 75s</strong>, and hasn't quite fired when playing alone on the Melbourne sandbelt.</p><p>He did finish second at The Metropolitan in the 2018 World Cup, however, playing alongside his good friend <strong>Marc Leishman</strong> and <strong>he's the top pick this week</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>He'll get plenty of questions and plenty of cheers this week, but <strong>a little less insistently</strong> than Smith.</p> </blockquote><p>He's <strong>also had a better year</strong>, albeit he hasn't quite produced the finish his good golf has hinted he might - he was sixth in the Saudi International, T15th at Mayakoba (top 10 all week) and T13th in Tucson (when the 18 and 36 hole leader).</p><p>He's finished third on the Adelaide sandbelt at Kooyonga and on the Melbourne version he has <strong>two top 10s at Royal Melbourne </strong>and one at Huntingdale.</p><p>He regularly talks about loving playing in the wind and long the ground - <strong>he'll get plenty of that this week</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Marc Leishman each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">28/1</a></div><h2><img alt="Phil Mickelson considers shot 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Phil%20Mickelson%20considers%20shot%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Phil Mickelson 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>The books seems to believe that the bold showing of <strong>Phil Mickelson</strong> at the Masters was something of a <strong>one-off</strong>.</p><p>Given that he flew home on a <strong>wet sail with a Sunday 65</strong> it's a view not entirely without merit.</p><p>But he was tied tenth at halfway <strong>so it wasn't a result entirely based on 18 holes of golf</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>Moreover, he was <strong>very bullish</strong> afterwards.</p> </blockquote><p>"<strong>I've been shooting low scores back home</strong>," he said. "I've been hitting quality shots, but when I've been competing I have not been staying focused and present for the upcoming shot.</p><p>"I haven't been letting it happen, kind of forcing it. <strong>I just haven't been scoring the way I know I can</strong>.</p><p>"Today is hopefully a <strong>stepping stone to really kick start the rest of the year</strong> and continue some great play."</p><p>If this week were a different test, one not designed to trigger an imaginative golfer, <strong>he'd be less attractive</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>But <strong>getting playful</strong> is what Mickelson likes.</p> </blockquote><p>And his past experience of this exact type of golf - Australian sandbelt - is limited but it was promising: <strong>he was seventh in the Australian Open at the Metropolitan when in contention all week.</strong></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Phil Mickelson each-way @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">40/1</a></div><ul> <li>Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</li> </ul></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" target="_blank">Back Marc Leishman 1pt each way @ 28/1</a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" target="_blank">Back Phil Mickelson 1pt each way @ 40/1</a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/liv-golf-adelaide-2023/12573201?selectedMixedItem=2098903716">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=LIV%20Golf%20-%20Adelaide%20Tips%3A%20Marc%20off%20the%20Leish%20on%20the%20sandbelt&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fliv-golf---adelaide-tips-marc-off-the-leish-on-the-sandbelt-180423-721.html&text=LIV%20Golf%20-%20Adelaide%20Tips%3A%20Marc%20off%20the%20Leish%20on%20the%20sandbelt" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/isps-handa-championship-each-way-tips-ashun-can-wu-ishioka-170423-721.html">ISPS Handa Championship Each-Way Tips: Ashun can Wu Ishioka</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/833d754fe52b46eda711d517dcef468be8ad4b4a.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/833d754fe52b46eda711d517dcef468be8ad4b4a.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-orlando-tips-ideal-graceland-near-disneyland-290323-721.html">LIV Golf Invitational Orlando Tips: Ideal Grace-land near Disneyland</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Branden Grace again (720.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Branden%20Grace%20again%20%28720.JPG" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/valero-texas-open-each-way-tips-rai-can-hit-new-high-270323-719.html">Valero Texas Open Each-Way Tips: Rai can hit new high</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Aaron Rai Qatar.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Aaron%20Rai%20Qatar.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/rbc-heritage-each-way-tips-burns-can-light-up-harbour-town-100423-721.html">RBC Heritage Each-Way Tips: Burns can light up Harbour Town</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sam Burns 1280 (1).450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sam%20Burns%201280%20%281%29.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/us-masters-result-and-review-rahm-claims-his-first-green-jacket-in-seve-style-100423-167.html">The Punter's US Masters De-Brief: Rahm claims his first Green Jacket in Seve style </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Jon Rahm wins the Masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Jon%20Rahm%20wins%20the%20Masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/the-punters-in-play-us-masters-tips--rory-and-scottie-assigned-a-favourable-draw-050423-167.html">The Punter's US Masters In-PLay Blog: Hot Hovland muscles in with a round to go</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Brooks Koepka in round three on Sunday at the Masters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Brooks%20Koepka%20in%20round%20three%20on%20Sunday%20at%20the%20Masters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/" class=" "> LIV Golf </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681831001" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
LIV Golf - Adelaide Tips: Marc off the Leish on the sandbelt
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Other Sports
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket