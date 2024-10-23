Genesis Championship Each-Way Tips: 55/1 Richie Ramsay is a neat fit

Scot Richie Ramsay can extend his season in Korea

The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, which hosts this week's Genesis Championship on the DP World Tour, is located in Incheon, a city that borders the South Korean capital Seoul.

The precise location is a very new part of the city known as Songdo, built on the American block system so the club property is rectangular and it overlooks Gyeonggi Bay and beyond it the Yellow Sea.

Connecting Songdo and the island on which the international airport is located is Incheon Bridge which is very nearly 14 miles long putting it among the top 20 longest cable-stayed bridges in the world.

That's a long way for a bridge to stretch and, as I learned to my horror when there for the LPGA's International Crown back six years ago, it makes for a frankly terrifying journey in a strong wind, close to midnight and driven by a taxi driver in an unseemly rush.

Korea has a thriving craft beer scene and the small establishment based near my accommodation that week was open when we finally made it safely across the bridge and extracted my fingernails from the dashboard. Safe to say that I was badly in need of a pre-bedtime snifter.

I mention the bridge because the peril involved in crossing it works, if you're a particularly desperate golf writer, as a metaphor for the journey the DP World Tour field is making this week to that same spot with their short, medium, and long term career prospects in mind.

The tournament is the last one of the regular season so questions linger. Will the players make the other side? Will they secure cards for 2025? Will they make the play-offs to come in November? Are they on track for the Tour Championship? Or will they plunge into an unknown future of limited starts next year, Q School, Challenge Tour or retirement?

Hopefully, this trio can contend at the top end and go one step further than last week's lead pick Jorge Campillo.

Main Bet: Richie Ramsay 1pt each-way @ 55/1

The Scotsman is not threatened by the loss of his card this week but, ranked 79th in the Race to Dubai, he is sufficiently motivated to travel by the lure of making the top 70 and qualifying for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship event in two weeks time (and maybe the top 50 who travel on to the DP World Tour Championship).

He's played quite nicely in the post-summer break period, making six of eight cuts, and he was T20th last week in Sotogrande at the Andalucia Masters.

He's been putting well through that period, better than for a while and he ranked second in the field in Spain.

The Scotsman is also a decent performer on Jack Nicklaus tests and that is always of interest because winners on such courses have usually proved themselves when faced with the standard Nicklaus dynamic.

What is that? It tends to mean wide fairways but one side will be beneficial for attacking the greens and, more importantly, the approach shots (and specifically distance control) will be tested into the greens.

Ramsay won the 2009 South African Open at Pearl Valley and he has also finished fourth at Mount Juliet, fifth at Ullna, and ninth and T18th at the London GC.

He played this course and event last year, making the cut, ranking 12th for Strokes Gained Off the Tee and 19th for Putting.

Recommended Bet Back Richie Ramsey each-way SBK 55/1

Next Best Bet: Yannik Paul 1pt each-way @ 22/1

Germany's Yannik Paul was in hot form when he headed to the first edition of this tournament in spring of last year.

He'd been second in Thailand, second in India, sixth in Japan and opened with two rounds of 68 to tie the halfway lead.

Whereupon fatigue hit and he dropped back into T38th over the weekend.

But that performance was another reminder that, like Ramsay, Paul likes a Nicklaus test.

In mid-2022 he had been T20th at Tahoe Mountain in the Barracuda Championship. His sixth at Ishiokam, which came a week before he flattered to deceive on this course, was also on a Nicklaus design. Soon afterwards, he finished third at Ullna.

That week in Korea he putted well, ranking 13th in the field. He was gaining strokes on the field when racking up four top 25s in a row at Wentworth, Villa Madrid, St Andrews and Le Golf National ahead of last week.

In France, he ranked 12th in the field for putting when tying for second.

There was a fall off last week in Sotogrande when he missed the cut but that's not disastrous. He can go again in Korea.

Recommended Bet Back Yannik Paul SBK 22/1

Final Bet: Nick Bachem 1pt each-way @ 200/1

Finally, we'll take a big punt on Paul's compatriot Nick Bachem.

There's no way of getting around the fact that he has just two top 40 finishes all season: T26th in the Scottish Open and fourth in the SDC Championship.

But he did gain strokes on the field last week with the putter which is a rarity.

And the bigger factor is that his Jack Nicklaus design record is very good.

He was seventh at St Mellion in the 2022 British Challenge on the second tier, T18th at St Francis Links in the 2023 SDC Championship, first at Steyn City a week later in the Jonsson Workwear Open and fourth at St Francis Links this year.

It's a very small sample but it's also full of his best efforts as a pro.

Recommended Bet Back Nick Bachem SBK 200/1

