Czech Masters Each-Way Tips: 55/1 Sullivan can Czech out

Fresh from second place last week Andy Sullivan can pounce

Rafa Cabrera Bello is a good designer fit

Sam Valimaki loves Czechia

The DP World Tour is finally back in action after the post-Open hiatus and just one of the genuine contenders from Royal Troon is in Prague to celebrate.

Does Dan Brown celebrate, though?!

Perhaps the most wonderful revelation of that week in Scotland, when the Englishman claimed the first round lead and hung about all week thereafter, was that his father is a pig farmer from North Yorkshire.

That small detail brought to mind James Herriot's All Creatures Great and Small - and by the end of the week so, too, did Brown himself.

Think about it. Bearded. Still. Watchful. Smiles at a premium. Never unfriendly but far from ostentatious. Down to earth. Nothing flashy.

The only surprise was that he spent the week in waterproofs rather than tweeds and flat cap.

By Sunday I was half expecting him to say "All reet, Mr Farnon. Is there 'owt you can do for her?" as he peered down at his favourite sow, stuck in a pot bunker and looking a bit the worse for wear.

This week will be quite a change from that remarkably wet and windy week on the Scottish west coast. In fact, the forecast for Prague is hot and sunny.

The tournament has a new home, too, having moved to the PGA National Oaks course in Popovicky, about 25 miles south of Prague.

It's a Kyle Phillips design which is good news because not only is he a creator of very fine layouts, it's also true that some golfers really take to them.

Victor Perez is one. He played one round at Kingsbarbs when he won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and all four rounds at Bernardus and Yas Links when he landed the KLM Open and Abu Dhabi Championship.

Thomas Pieters succeeded Perez at Yas Links and he's 2-for-2 at finishing top 10 at Bernardus.

We'll kick off with an Englishman who is probably quite pleased to see the tournament move to a different venue because Andy Sullivan managed a best of T41st at Albatross (and that came in the first of four visits there).

His Kyle Phillips experience has been far more promising.

At Verdura on the Italian island of Sicily he opened with a 67 and carded a pair of weekend 65s to claim third in 2018.

A year earlier he was fourth, just two shots back of the lead, after 54 holes before finishing ninth in the Scottish Open at Dundonald Links.

He carded a third round 67 when T41st at The Grove in the 2016 British Masters and opened with a 66 to lie second after 18 holes when T39th in the KLM Open at Bernardus.

The look of PGA National is very modern: the shaping, the cut of the grass, the way some holes are fringed by high grass swaying in the breeze and other holes have a backdrop of trees.

It's reminiscent of Hanbury Manor - where Sullivan last landed a DP World Tour victory in 2020.

And it's also a little like Foxhills in Surrey - where Sullivan was second in last week's International Series England on the Asian Tour.

That effort came off the back of three fourth placed finishes this year on the DP World Tour and he also spent most of the week contending in the ISCO Championship at Keene Trace at the start of last month.

He can ride that wave this week.

Recommended Bet Back Andy Sullivan E/W SBK 55/1

Back in 2017 the Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello fired a final round 64 to tie the 72-hole lead in the Scottish Open at the Kyle Phillips-designed Dundonald Links and then completed the win in extra holes.

He'd already dropped a hint that he liked Phillips designs when ninth in the 2014 Nordea Masters and T13th a year later in the same tournament at PGA National Sweden (and he'd thrashed a 66 at Kingsbarns in round one of the 2011 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship).

Since then, he has finished second in the 2022 Abu Dhabi Championship (one shot short of forcing extra holes) and T10th in the 2023 event at Yas Links.

Moreover, although he's never thrived in Czechia on the DP World Tour, he did lose a play-off in the country on the Challenge Tour in 2008.

There's no getting away from the fact that he's in poor form (four straight missed cuts ahead of the summer break) but he was seventh in the European Open in June and contended briefly in the same month's Scandinavian Mixed.

A four-time winner on the circuit, with strong designer links, he's tempting at three figures.

Recommended Bet Back Rafa Cabrera Bello E/W SBK 125/1

Kristoffer Broberg has a win at Bernardus and the veteran Soren Kjeldsen has a solid bank of Phillips form, but last pick is the Finn Sami Valimaki.

He thrashed a 62 at Yas Links to grab T10th in 2023 which is decent, but he gets the pick based on his return to the DP World Tour stage and his fondness for Czechia.

He earned a crack at the PGA Tour this year and finished the regular season 98th in the FedEx Cup rankings.

That was largely courtesy of second in the Mexico Open but he was T12th in the John Deere Classic last month and opened with a 67 last week in the Olympics.

He was a winner and fourth in Czechia on the second tier and fourth again last year on the main tour (when sharing the lead for a big part of the week).

Those results came on three different courses and he can make it a grand slam this week.

Recommended Bet Back Sami Valimaki E/W SBK 45/1

