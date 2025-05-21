Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 35/1 to 80/1

66/1 67.00 Mackenzie Hughes has been in fine form and is strong in Texas

Weather forecast for Thursday

Temperatures start off around 70 degrees but really spike after lunch and three figures could even be threatened.

Wind speeds pick up a little too in late afternoon, reaching 14mph perhaps, although it could gust in the morning as well.

Historically, it's a pretty even split when looking at who sets the pace.

That's summed up by the 2022 R1 leaderboard when there were eight co-leaders on 66 - four teeing off in the morning and four in the afternoon.

Scoring was tough that year and it may take a 63 or 64 to set the pace this time.

Perhaps being in the morning wave could be slightly advantageous so I'll pick two early starters and one late as back-up if the weather switches.

Mackenzie Hughes has five top 20s in his last seven tournaments in Texas so enjoys his trips to the Lone Star state.

He was in the top 11 after 18 holes in four of those so has a habit of starting fast here.

The Canadian hasn't played Colonial for a while and his record in mixed but in the middle of his five appearances he fired a Saturday 65 to sit second with a round to play.

His biggest selling point though is current form.

Forget the PGA where he was never at it and focus on the three top 10s in four starts prior to Quail Hollow. That includes a second (Myrtle Beach) and a third (RBC Heritage).

He was the first-round leader at Myrtle Beach thanks to a 63 and even when missing the cut in his previous start (CJ CUP Byron Nelson) he opened with a 65 to sit tied 11th.

Hughes, a 66/1 chance (1/4 odds 5 Places), is an early starter at 8.06am from the 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Mackenzie Hughes each-way for FRL SBK 66/1

A late starter at 1.29pm, Michael Thorbjornsen looks an interesting contender.

Since turning pro last year, the youngster is starting to make a mark and was fourth after the opening lap on his latest appearance in Texas when firing a Thursday 64 at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

That was three starts ago and last week he was on the early leaderboard again at the US PGA. The American was ninth after day one and seventh at the midpoint.

He didn't quite kick on in those two events but in April we saw him finish runner-up at the Corales Puntacana where he signed for a 63 on day two.

Also fourth in the Zurich Classic pairs event a week later, Thorbjornsen can make a mark at 80s on his tournament debut.

Recommended Bet Back Michael Thorbjornsen each-way for FRL SBK 80/1

I have a feeling Jordan Spieth will be holding some pent-up anger after his bid for the Grand Slam at week's US PGA ended early.

Spieth crashed out at halfway and cut a frustrated figure but some of that was regret as he went home after a Friday 68, not quite enough for him to recover from his day one 76.

But what better way to get rid of all that by shining again in his own back yard.

Spieth is a two-time FRL at Colonial and has been in the top 10 after 18 holes no less than seven times.

At last month's Texas Open he was fourth after day one so, although it's an obvious play, backing Spieth could very well be a worthwhile one at 35s.

He begins his bid at 7.55am from No.10.

Recommended Bet Back Jordan Spieth each-way for FRL SBK 35/1

