Butterfield Bermuda Championship Each-Way Tips: Long can jump clear of rivals
Dave Tindall
25 October 2022
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/butterfield-bermuda-championship-each-way-tips-long-can-jump-clear-of-rivals-251022-719.html", "datePublished": "2022-10-25T11:46:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-25T11:47:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Adam Long 2022.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Adam Long looks value at 50/1 to take victory in Bermuda this week, says Dave Tindall... 50/1 Adam Long has a great record on similar tracks Kramer Hickok is a course horse worth a punt at 80s 80/1 Chad Ramey won by the coast earlier this year Main Bet: Adam Long each-way @ [51.0] Three previous editions of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, all held at Port Royal GC, mean punters are starting to get a bank of course form for the PGA Tour's now annual trip to the British territory situated about 600 miles off the eastern coast of the United States. Check the map, zoom out and it's a tiny dot in the ocean. First thought: it's exposed to the wind. That's one clue while another is that this very short 6,828 yarder lends itself to some useful course correlation and I'll use that as a key weapon this week. Given the coastal location, those that leap off the page are El Camaelon (Mayakoba Championship), Harbour Town (RBC Heritage), Waialae (Sony Open), Sea Island (RSM Classic), Corales (Corales Puntacana) and Coco Beach (Puerto Rico Open). To turn that from theory to reality, let's look at the first two winners of this event. Brendon Todd followed his victory here with a win at Mayakoba a couple of weeks later while 2020 Bermuda champion Brian Gay had previously hoisted the silverware at El Camaleon and Harbour Town. Matt Fitzpatrick's stats team steered him here last year rather than the Houston Open, the Englishman revealing that Driving Accuracy and being able to play in the wind were ramped up in importance. No Strokes Gained stats are ever recorded at Port Royal (shrug emoji) but looking at traditional stats, the standout appears to be Putting Average. Looking at the three winners here, Todd was 3rd, Gay 6th and Lucas Herbert 10th in that category while the places were filled with players who performed strongly on the Bermuda greens. Probably the easiest fit at a decent price this week is Adam Long. The American ranks 2nd in Strokes Gained: Putting on the current charts and, for a wider study period, he was 24th for SGP last season. Clearly he's very strong on the greens. Long's second big appeal is that he crops up plenty when running checks on correlating courses. Whizzing through them, he has a second and a third from three appearances at Mayakoba, a 12th at Harbour Town earlier this year, lots of low rounds at the RSM Classic where he was 16th last November and fifth and eighth in his last two starts at the Corales Puntacana. His current form doesn't leap off the page but before a closing 75 at the ZOZO when his chance had gone, his previous eight round scores were four 68s and four 70s. Hardly too shabby. Just two starts ago, Long ranked 1st for SG: Putting in the Sanderson Farms on Bermuda greens at the Country Club of Jackson while his victory at the Desert Classic in California also came on those surfaces. It's his first look at the course but all the clues suggest he'll click straight away. Next Best: Kramer Hickok each-way @ [81.0] In the list of contenders for 'course horse', American Kramer Hickock certainly has some of the best credentials to warrant such a tag. He's played in all three previous editions of this event, shot 10 of 12 rounds in the 60s and never fired higher than the par of 71 despite some of those coming in strong winds. That impressive consistency has helped him to finishes here of 15th, 8th and 30th. It's no surprise that this course should suit as his name pops up on some of the other courses that correlate with Port Royal. Hickok has cracked the top 20 in the last two editions of the Sony Open while his last three finishes at the Corales Puntacana read 13-21-10. Clearly, he's a player who does well by the sea in windy conditions. There's a reason why he's 80/1 and that's due to missed cuts in his latest two starts and plenty of other early exits in 2022. But just three starts ago Hickok made the top 25 in the Fortinet Championship and he just missed the top 10 at the Barbasol back in the summer. This is a weak field and Hickok's course form will surely count for plenty in terms of confidence when he strolls to the first tee. The putter can let him down but he gained nearly two strokes with it at the Fortinet last month while the 30-year-old ranked 22nd and 28th for Putting Average on these greens on his first two visits. He was second on this course after 54 holes in 2020 and hopefully can get right in the mix once more. Jordan Spieth's former roommate has yet to win at this level but he went so close last year when losing to Harris English at the eighth extra hole of the Travelers Championship. It's also good to note that his last two wins further down the scale - on the Korn Ferry and Canadian Tours - both came in September so he has a good record at this time of year. Final Bet: Chad Ramey each-way @ [81.0] This track should suit the Euro players but Thomas Detry and Adrian Meronk have certainly been given full respect at 16/1 and 20/1 respectively. Seamus Power has an excellent record on this type of course and, indeed, was tied 12th here last year. However, he's not managed anything better than 30th in his last seven starts during a run stretching back to July's Irish Open. I'll pass at 18/1. Denny McCarthy has obvious credentials but I'm never keen to punt a player yet to win at this level at just 16/1. I'll therefore look further down and back a man who has tasted PGA Tour success, 80/1 Chad Ramey. Not only that, it came on one of the correlating courses under inspection this week. Ramey posted that win at the Corales Puntacana earlier this year when shooting 17-under to edge out Ben Martin and Alex Smally by a shot. He'd also won on the Korn Ferry in 2021 so the 30-year-old is starting to post wins despite not being a standout player early in his career. Ramey's other big moment in 2022 came on another windy, coastal track when he secured fifth place at the Puerto Rico Open. That suggests this course should suit and we already have evidence as he posted tied 17th last year after opening with a 65 in brutal conditions to take the first-round lead. That came on just his sixth PGA Tour appearance and with 20mph winds forecast this week, his ability to score well when the trouser legs flap is a real plus. From June to the start of October he suffered a dreadful run of missed cuts but there were some signs of a turnaround in Las Vegas two starts ago. Ramey opened 67-66 to sit sixth at halfway and shot two more rounds in the 60s before landing at tied 28th. He said there: "The game is starting to click in the right direction." href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Main Bet: Adam Long each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="50/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">51.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">50/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Three previous editions of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, all held at <strong>Port Royal GC</strong>, mean punters are starting to get a <strong>bank of course form</strong> for the PGA Tour's now annual trip to the British territory situated about 600 miles off the eastern coast of the United States.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Check the map, zoom out and it's a tiny dot in the ocean. First thought: <strong>it's exposed to the wind</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That's one clue while another is that this very short <span>6,828 yarder</span> <strong>lends itself to some useful course correlation</strong> and I'll use that as a key weapon this week.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Given the coastal location, those that leap off the page are El Camaelon (Mayakoba Championship), Harbour Town (RBC Heritage), Waialae (Sony Open), Sea Island (RSM Classic), Corales (Corales Puntacana) and Coco Beach (Puerto Rico Open).</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">To <strong>turn that from theory to reality</strong>, let's look at the first two winners of this event. <strong>Brendon Todd</strong> followed his victory here with a win at Mayakoba a couple of weeks later while 2020 Bermuda champion<strong> Brian Gay</strong> had previously hoisted the silverware at El Camaleon and Harbour Town.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Matt Fitzpatrick's stats team steered him here last year rather than the Houston Open, the Englishman revealing that <strong>Driving Accuracy</strong> and being able to<strong> play in the wind</strong> were ramped up in importance.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">No Strokes Gained stats are ever recorded at Port Royal (shrug emoji) but looking at traditional stats, <strong>the standout appears to be Putting Average</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Looking at the three winners here,<strong> Todd was 3rd, Gay 6th and Lucas Herbert 10th</strong> in that category while the places were filled with players who performed strongly on the Bermuda greens. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Probably the easiest fit at a decent price this week is <strong>Adam Long</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The American ranks <strong>2nd in Strokes Gained: Putting</strong> on the current charts and, for a wider study period, he was <strong>24th for SGP last season</strong>. Clearly he's very strong on the greens.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Long's second big appeal is that he <strong>crops up plenty</strong> when running checks on correlating courses.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Whizzing through them, he has a second and a third from three appearances at Mayakoba, a 12th at Harbour Town earlier this year, lots of low rounds at the RSM Classic where he was 16th last November and fifth and eighth in his last two starts at the Corales Puntacana.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">His current form doesn't leap off the page but before a closing 75 at the ZOZO when his chance had gone, his previous eight round scores were <strong>four 68s and four 70s</strong>. Hardly too shabby.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Just two starts ago, Long ranked <strong>1st for SG: Putting in the Sanderson Farms on Bermuda greens</strong> at the Country Club of Jackson while his victory at the Desert Classic in California also came on those surfaces.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's his first look at the course but all the clues suggest he'll <strong>click straight away</strong>.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Next Best: Kramer Hickok each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p><br><br></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In the list of contenders for <strong>'course horse'</strong>, American <strong>Kramer Hickock</strong> certainly has some of the best credentials to warrant such a tag.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He's played in all three previous editions of this event, shot 10 of 12 rounds in the 60s and never fired higher than the par of 71 despite some of those coming in strong winds.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That impressive consistency has helped him to finishes here of <strong>15th, 8th and 30th</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's no surprise that this course should suit as his name pops up on some of the other courses that correlate with Port Royal.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hickok has<strong> cracked the top 20 in the last two editions of the Sony Open</strong> while his <strong>last three finishes at the Corales Puntacana read 13-21-10</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Clearly, he's a player who<strong> does well by the sea in windy conditions</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There's a reason why he's 80/1 and that's due to missed cuts in his latest two starts and plenty of other early exits in 2022.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But just three starts ago Hickok made the<strong> top 25 in the Fortinet Championship</strong> and he just missed the top 10 at the Barbasol back in the summer.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is a weak field and Hickok's <strong>course form will surely count for plenty</strong> in terms of confidence when he strolls to the first tee.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The putter can let him down but he <strong>gained nearly two strokes</strong> with it at the Fortinet last month while the 30-year-old ranked 22nd and 28th for Putting Average on these greens on his first two visits.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He was <strong>second on this course after 54 holes in 2020</strong> and hopefully can get right in the mix once more.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Jordan Spieth's former roommate has yet to win at this level but he went so close last year when losing to Harris English at the <strong>eighth extra hole</strong> of the Travelers Championship.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's also good to note that his last two wins further down the scale - on the Korn Ferry and Canadian Tours - both came in September so he has a <strong>good record at this time of year</strong>.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-sanderson-farms-championship-2022/12526590"><strong>Final Bet: Chad Ramey each-way </strong><strong>@ <b class="inline_odds" title="80/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">81.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">80/1</span></b></strong></a></h2><p></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This track should suit the Euro players but <strong>Thomas Detry </strong>and <strong>Adrian Meronk</strong> have certainly been given full respect at 16/1 and 20/1 respectively.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Seamus Power</strong> has an excellent record on this type of course and, indeed, was tied 12th here last year. However, he's not managed anything better than 30th in his last seven starts during a run stretching back to July's Irish Open. I'll pass at 18/1.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Denny McCarthy </strong>has obvious credentials but I'm never keen to punt a player yet to win at this level at just 16/1.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'll therefore look further down and back a man who has tasted PGA Tour success, 80/1 <strong>Chad Ramey</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Not only that, it came on one of the <strong>correlating courses</strong> under inspection this week.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Ramey posted that win at the Corales Puntacana </strong>earlier this year<strong> </strong>when shooting 17-under to edge out Ben Martin and Alex Smally by a shot.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He'd also won on the Korn Ferry in 2021 so the 30-year-old is <strong>starting to post wins</strong> despite not being a standout player early in his career.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ramey's other big moment in 2022 came on <strong>another windy, coastal track</strong> when he secured <strong>fifth place</strong> at the Puerto Rico Open.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That suggests this course should suit and we already have evidence as he posted tied 17th last year after opening with a 65 in brutal conditions to take the first-round lead. </span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That came on just his sixth PGA Tour appearance and with <strong>20mph winds forecast this week</strong>, his ability to score well when the trouser legs flap is a real plus.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">From June to the start of October he suffered a dreadful run of missed cuts but there were some<strong> signs of a turnaround </strong>in Las Vegas two starts ago.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Ramey opened 67-66 to sit <strong>sixth at halfway</strong> and shot two more rounds in the 60s before landing at tied 28th.</span></p><p><span Recommended bets
Back Adam Long each-way @ 51.0
Back Kramer Hickok each-way @ 81.0
Back Chad Ramey each-way @ 81.0 