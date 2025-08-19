Find Me a 100 Winner: Three long shots chanced at between 99/1 and 249/1

A Scotsman and two Yorkshiremen chanced at the Belfry

Xander Schauffele causes a bit of a shock at the 2017 Tour Championship, winning at odds of 120.0119/1, but eight of the last 10 winners have gone off at a single-figure price so it's far from an outsider's event.

Other than Xander, the only other winner that wasn't priced up at a single digit price in the last decade was Tiger Woods, in 2018, and he was only a 12/113.00 shot.

The warm favourite, Scottie Scheffler, has a 50% strike rate since the beginning of May and he'll take some beating if he's in the sort of form he's shown over the last month, so it makes sense to concentrate on this week's DP World Tour event, the British Masters, where four of the last six winners have been matched at a triple-figure price before the off.

Scotland's Ewen Ferguson can't be described as in form given he's missed his last four cuts but that's the reason we're able to back him at a triple-figure price.

The three-time DP World Tour winner has lost his way a bit since finishing fourth at the KLM Open in June, two weeks after he was beaten in a playoff at the Soudal Open, but he's played nicely on numerous occasions when seemingly not at his best.

He finished third at the Cape Town Open back in 2021 after a run of five missed cuts, he won the Qatar Masters in 2022 having finished 61st and 40th in South Africa in his two previous starts and he finished fourth in this event two years ago on the back of two missed cuts.

As highlighted in the preview, there's a strong correlation between this event and the Soudal Open, and Ferguson's third DP World Tour title came at another tree-lined track, at the BMW International Open last year, so it's not surprising that he's shown an aptitude for the Belfry previously.

Ferguson is generally a 66/167.00 chance and he's no bigger than 75/176.00 so I was happy to chance him at 100.099/1.

Recommended Bet Back Ewen Ferguson (2.5Us) EXC 100.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Ferguson may not be in form, but Yorkshire's Ben Schmidt certainly is.

The 23-year-old arrives at the Belfry after a 13th place finish at the NEXO Championship in Scotland two weeks ago and a third placed finish in Denmark last week and I was very happy and surprised to see him available at odds in excess of 200/1201.00.

Schmidt made the cut here back in 2021 in what was only his third start on the DP World Tour but he'll be far better equipped to contend this time around.

A young player with huge potential, Schmidt is attached to Rotherham Golf Course which is a tight tree-lined track so it's perhaps not surprising that he played well at the Soudal Open, where he finished 16th, and he should feel at home amongst the trees at the Belfry.

Recommended Bet Back Ben Schmidt (1U) EXC 230.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

A week after finishing second at the NEXO Championship in Scotland, fellow Yorkshireman, Joe Dean, was matched at just 20/121.00 in Denmark last Thursday when he played his first four holes in three-under-par but a disastrous stretch around the turn and a triple-bogey at the 17th hole in round one, left him too much work to do and he narrowly missed the cut, despite shooting two-under-par on Friday.

Dean will be disappointed to have missed out on weekend employment but he can put Thursday's messy round behind him and bounce back nicely at a track that should suit him nicely.

A second place around Muthaiga Golf Club in Kenya, a third around Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, and a fifth at the Soudal Open last year all demonstrate his liking for a tree-lined track and that all makes sense.

Although attached to College Pines near Worksop, Dean plays plenty of golf around the tree-lined Hillsborough Golf Course in Sheffield and he too looks too big at more than 200/1201.00.

He finished only 68th on debut last year but that came a week after he'd finished fifth at the Danish Golf Championship so he may have suffered from high expectations, as may have been the case last week, and at the European Open last year.

Having finished fifth at last year's Soudal Open, Dean missed the cut at the European Open, but he bounced back the week after to finish second in the KLM Open, where he was beaten in a playoff by Guido Migliozzi.

Recommended Bet Back Joe Dean (1U) EXC 250.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

