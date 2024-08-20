BMW Championship 2024 Each-Way Tips: Picks from 25/1 to 55/1

25/1 26.00 Tony Finau is in form and used to altitude

It's still a strange state of affairs given the PGA Tour's desire to end the season with a focused bang that I don't have any real concept or indeed interest in who are the leaders in the FedEx Cup standings.

I mean, surely Scottie Scheffler is first and Xander Schauffele second but after that I'm struggling and don't intend to spend any time thinking about it.

Instead, my only focus this week, as it is all weeks, is trying to find the winner of this particular tournament, the BMW Championship.

It should be a cracker: an event held 6,000 feet above sea level on a course that measures, almost hilariously, 8,130 yards with each nine in excess of 4,000.

Those a little long in the tooth like me will recall that Castle Pines, a Jack Nicklaus design, used to stage The International, a tournament played under a modifield stableford format.

I remember those days well, successfully backing Phil Mickelson at 33s in one of them I think.

Mickelson won it twice while Jose Maria Olazabal and Vijay Singh also hoisted the silverware.

Add in fellow winners Ernie Els, Davis Love and Greg Norman and we have a selection of players who either won the Masters or had numerous near misses in the year's opening major.

And the comparisons with Augusta National have some validity. It was Jack's idea to make Castle Pines an Augusta for the west and the severe undulations and fast bentgrass greens are a nod to that.

Form from Nicklaus' other famous creation, Muirfield Village, could be worth looking at too while the huge elevation changes and wild driving distances that we'll see also bring to mind the Plantation Course in Hawaii.

As this is the penultimate leg of the Playoffs, it's a limited 50-man field, with Scheffler at 16/54.20 and Schauffele at 11/26.50 dominating the betting.

He'll surely be a popular pick this week as punters look for each-way value beyond the top pair and I'm happy to put up Tony Finau too.

The man from Utah (average elevation 6,100 yards) will be far more used to playing at altitude than most so is less likely to be bamboozled by club selection.

And bamboozled is a good word here as we can expect to see plenty of player-caddie chats that result in puzzled frowns after shots fly long or come up short.

Finau was fifth the last time he contested an event in Utah and looking at some of the courses that should correlate also shines a light on him.

The 34-year-old has a fifth and two other top 10s at Augusta, a seventh and a ninth at the Plantation Course and no less than five top 15s in eight starts at Jack's Muirfield Village, including eighth this year.

That June finish is part of an excellent run of form that shows Finau posting top 20s in each of his last seven starts on American soil.

That includes third at the US Open while last week he shot all four rounds in the 60s to take 16th at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

This event has moved around over the years but Finau has enjoyed it, once posting a run of four straight top eights from 2017-2020.

Ranking 6th (St Jude) and 12th (3M Open) for Putting Average in his last two events points to a real improvement on the greens so 30/131.00 (1/5 Odds, 6 places) in this limited field is worth a play.

Recommended Bet Back Tony Finau each-way SBK 25/1

Billy Horschel is having a summer to remember and remains a player to look out for in post-season.

Horschel, of course, is a former FedExCup winner and is playing some excellent stuff as he bids to make another big impression this time.

A winner of the Corales Puntacana Championship in April, he grabbed plenty of headlines at Royal Troon last month when closing 68-69-68 to finish runner-up, easily his best finish in a major.

He followed that with seventh at the Wyndham Championship and made it three top 10s in a row via tied 10th in last week's St. Jude Championship.

Horschel was 2nd for SG: Tee to Green at Troon and 8th in that category at Southwind while he's putting well too.

Building out his case further, he's also a winner at Muirfield Village and that forms part of an excellent bank of form on Nicklaus courses.

In his last six starts on Jack designs, he has that Memorial win, a second place at The Concession and an eighth in this year's US PGA at Valhalla.

Also 15th at Muirfield Village this year, his one past start in Colorado came in this event at Cherry Hills in 2014.

Horschel shot 14-under to win that by two, revealing during the week that he'd played plenty of golf at altitude in Aspen and Reno during the summertime.

This looks a great venue for Billy-Ho to continue his hot form.

Recommended Bet Back Billy Horschel each-way SBK 35/1

It's always been a decent strategy to follow the form players throughout the Playoffs and Nick Dunlap is one of those after a top five at last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship.

That added to a stunning 2024 which started with him becoming the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour for 33 years when landing The American Express in January.

He turned pro after that and then added a second PGA Tour title in July by capturing the Barracuda Championship in California.

The latter was played under a modified stableford system which is perhaps a good omen given Castle Pine's history.

But we can lean on more than just good omens; there are some hard facts too in Dunlap's past.

Jumping off the page when looking at his previous exploits is that he won the 2023 U.S. Amateur here in Denver, beating Neal Shipley in the final. Indeed, Cherry Hills is just 12 miles away from this week's course.

And returning to his two victories this season highlights a real liking for Jack Nicklaus designs.

The Nicklaus Tournament Course was one of the layouts he played en route to winning The American Express while the Barracuda took place at Jack's 7,480-yard Tahoe Mountain.

For good measure, Dunlap was 12th at Muirfield Village on his Memorial debut a month prior to his Barracuda victory.

Talking after his fifth place last week which secured his place in the BMW field, he also offered this little nugget.

"It was always in the back of my mind, a small goal to get back to Denver for next week. We played Castle Pines when we went out there, four of us, for the Walker Cup before the U.S. Am. It was just kind of a goal to get back there, so it's nice I'll be flying out there tomorrow."

Talking about qualifying for this event by securing a top five at St. Jude, Dunlap said: "I just didn't want the season to end. I've been having so much fun."

Let's hope it continues on his return to Denver.