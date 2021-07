Find Me a 100 Winner: Poston value for immediate redemption

As highlighted in the preview, the first two editions of the 3M Open have gone the way of outsiders so I've got two picks there and one in the Cazoo Open on the European Tour. I'll start stateside...

Mito the man to follow in Minnesota

Dave Tindall makes a compelling case for Chile's Mito Pereira in his First Round Leader column and I'm more than happy to follow him in.

After three wins on the Korn Ferry Tour and a fifth-place finish in the Barbasol Championship on Sunday, there can't be many players on the planet playing with as much confidence as Mito.

His stats last week were simply incredible and he looks highly likely to contend again given how sharp his entire game is. He ranked fourth for Strokes Gained Tee to Green (gaining 10.5!) and the worst he ranked for the more traditional stats was 19th for Driving Distance.

He ranked seventh for Driving Accuracy, 11th for Greens In Regulation, 12th for Scrambling and ninth for Putting Average and he may well have won had he not a slightly dodgy spell in round two when he dropped three shots in four holes.



Back 2 u Mito Pereira @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

1u each-way First Round Leader @ 91.090/1 Sportsbook

Pick Poston to gain immediate redemption

Having led after rounds one, two and three, J.T Poston looked home and hosed at the Barbasol Championship on Sunday when he led by four on the back-nine.

He was matched at a low of 1.021/50 before a double-bogey seven at the easiest hole on the course (15th) and a three-putt bogey at 16 saw him caught by Seamus Power (who birdied two of the last three) and he was beaten in a playoff at the sixth extra hole.

He's bound to be disappointed to have been beaten in that manner but I really can't see how he can be more than twice the price he was last week given how well he played. He was a selection of mine at 60.059/1 in the Barbasol and I was more than happy to take 130.0129/1 here, in a a similar type of test.

Back 1 ½ u J.T Poston @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

French Form could be the key in Wales

As highlighted in the Cazoo Open preview, form at Le Golf National, home of the Open de France, appears to correlate very strongly with form at Celtic Manor, this week's venue for the Cazoo Open.

There are a number of outsiders with form at Le Golf National in the field in Wales this week but the two I like are James Morrison and Nicolas Colsaerts, who have both played well here already, as well as in France.

Colsaerts won the last edition of the Open de France in 2019 (it was cancelled in 2020) and Morrison has twice looked like winning the event - finishing seventh in 2011, having led with a round to go, and second in 2015.

Colsaerts' first two starts at Celtic Manor saw him finish 12th and fourth but in two starts last here year, he could only finish 63rd and 53rd so, given he's not playing brilliantly this time around either, my preference is narrowly for Morrison.

The Englishman finished fifth in this event last year having sat tied for 58th at halfway when quite badly out of sorts. He's not in red-hot form this time around after a missed cut in the Scottish Open last time out. But prior to that he'd finished fourth in the Scandinavian Mixed, 42nd in the BMW International Open after a poor first round, and 17th in the Irish Open, so he's playing considerably better than when he arrived in Wales last summer.

Back 1 ½ u James Morrison @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter