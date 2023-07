80/1 81.00 Chesson Hadley has twice started strongly here

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's going to be a hot one. Temperatues could be particularly draining in the afternoon, almost hitting 100 degrees. You'll hear a lot this week about players needing to stay hydrated.

Winds could pick up slightly too for the p.m. wave so, overall, a morning tee-time looks preferable on day one.

Chesson Hadley heads out at 08.24 on Thursday and looks a good bet to end the day in front at 80/181.00.

He's been on the first page of the R1 leaderboard in each of the last two years, opening with a 67 to sit ninth after 18 holes in 2021 and firing 68 to land in eighth following the first lap last year.

In that latter event he stayed in the top 10 all week so this is a good course on which Hadley can score.

Over the last few months, he's been getting off to plenty of good starts and these are his last seven openers: 69, 67, 67, 66, 68, 70, 66.

The second 67 gave Hadley a piece of the first-round lead at the Canadian Open while last week's strong opener at the Barracuda Championship put him in the top dozen.

He eventually finished sixth at the Barracuda so will head to TPC Twin Cities in good spirits and hopefully ready to go low on day one.

It's the week after a Major so this is prime Stewart Cink time!

To be honest, I'm not sure he can get involved at the business end but Cink still has it in him to be a factor over 18 holes and this could be the market to play him in.

The 50-year-old was seventh after day one of the Open Championship at Hoylake, eventually finishing 23rd, and prior to that he sat third following the first round of the Champions Tour's Kaulig Companies Championship.

Cink made the top 25 here last year and fired a third-round 65 to show he can produce a low one on this layout.

He heads out at 07.40 so looks to have the best of the conditions.

Doug Ghim has thrown in lots of low rounds lately and hopefully he can do it on the right day here.

In his last five starts on US soil, the American has carded two 64s, three 65s and a 66.

He's finished 10th after day one in two of those events - the Byron Nelson (65) and the Rocket Mortgage Classic (66) - so the 27-year-old has only been a putt here and there away from landing some FRL each-way cash.

Ghim has two top 20s from his three starts in this event and last year he sat third after day one thanks to a 67. He stayed in the top three via rounds of 68 and 65 before a poor Sunday.

He's up with the larks on Thursday so has the chance to make lots of birdies from his 06.56 tee-time before the higher temperatures and winds kick in.