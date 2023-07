16/1 17.00 Sungjae Im was runner-up last year

After two weeks of unpredictable and extremely mixed weather on UK linksland, the PGA Tour returns to more familiar surroundings.

TPC Twin Cities is a 7,431-yard par 71 designed by Arnold Palmer and his team, with local man Tom Lehman, the 1996 Open winner, used as a player consultant.

This is just the fifth edition and the first four were all won by Americans: Tony Finau (-17), Cameron Champ (-15), Michael Thompson (-19) and Matthew Wolff (-21).

That said, the five players finishing tied second over the last two years were a pair of South Africans, a South Korean, an Argentine and a Colombian.

Looking at the quartet of triumphant US players, three of them - Finau, Champ and Wolff - are clearly big hitters. Bryson DeChambeau was also the runner-up in 2019.

Strong driving looks the safest area to focus on while Strokes Gained: Approach is also a factor given that the four champions here have ranked 3rd, 19th, 4th and 2nd.

Putting? Well, two of the winners ranked 1st and the other two outside the top 40 so it's hard to take a firm opinion of its importance.

Finau won here last year having finished 28th in the Open Championship.

Two things to note: the suffering from jet-lag argument didn't wash while he'd performed reasonably without being in contention at St Andrews.

Sungjae Im has a very similar profile this week having finished tied 20th at Hoylake.

That was easily the Korean's best performance in an Open after a missed cut at Royal Portrush in 2019 and 81st at St Andrews last year.

Not that his average performance at the Old Course 12 months ago stopped him playing well here.

Im jetted back from Scotland to Minnesota and shot rounds of 65-70-67-68 to finish runner-up to Finau.

That followed a tied 15th on debut (his only other appearance) in 2019 when he fired the almost identical scores of 65-70-68-67.

On the stats this season, Im ranks 22nd for Total Driving and 23rd for Strokes Gained: Off The Tee so clearly ranks as one of the best drivers in the field.

And if the Korean's top 20 at Royal Liverpool is a sign of a return to his best (Im also made the top 25 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two starts earlier) then that must put him in with a great chance of victory.

Im has placed fourth at Torrey Pines, sixth in Phoenix and TPC Sawgrass, seventh at Hilton Head and eighth at Wells Fargo so his good stuff has been in far better fields than this.

He's a fairly obvious pick but we don't get Brian Harman-type shocks every week and this could be another one for a market leader, as we saw with Finau last year.

Back Sungjae Im each way at 16/117.00

Greyson Sigg made his tournament debut last year and fired rounds of 70-68-64 to sit sixth after 54 holes.

Scoring was tougher in round four but a 72 secured a top-seven finish, his best result of the season.

It followed a decent run of summer form which had seen him post 16th at the John Deere, 27th in the Barbasol and 26th at the Barracuda.

Perhaps this is a theme because he also has a Korn Ferry win (2021 Boise Open) and a second (2020 KFT Championship) in the month of August.

He's continued that 'plays well at this time of year' trend in 2023 with tied 19th in the Travelers Championship, a designated event this year don't forget, and 13th in last month's John Deere Classic.

Sigg didn't make the cut at the Barracuda this time but on the Friday he racked up 14pts (the stableford tournament was won with 40) which, in standard scoring, was a seven birdie, no bogey 64.

In other words, let's not just sweep last week's MC under the carpet as it can easily be viewed as another good sign that something big is coming.

To back that belief up, Sigg struck it well off the tee at the John Deere two starts ago and ranked 4th for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green, his best ranking in that category this season.

Add in some FedEx Cup Playoffs incentive - he's 99th and needs to make the top 70 - and we have ourselves a bet at 80/181.00.

Back Greyson Sigg each way @ 80/181.00

I'm going to throw a dart at a massive outsider for my final pick.

Brice Garnett isn't exactly pulling up trees but he's made seven of his last 10 cuts, a run that started with a top eight in the Corales Puntacana.

Two weeks ago he was 33rd at the Barbasol, ranking 21st for Greens In Regulation.

But it's his course form that causes the eyes to dwell on his name rather than shoot past without a second glance.

Garnett has played in all four runnings of this event and starting from 2019 he's finished 23rd, 26th, 16th and 31st.

Last year he was third after round one and in the top 16 with a round to go while the year before the 39-year-old was ninth at halfway.

A PGA Tour winner at Corales Puntacana in 2018 (his recent top 10 there suggests he plays well on the same course), is there any reason why he likes TPC Twin Cities?

Here's what he said last year. "Well, being a Midwest boy, I like coming back here to Minnesota and playing. Some of the tee shots really set up to my eye."

At 159th in the FedEx Cup standings, he needs a huge week but if it's going to come anywhere, this is the most likely venue.

Perhaps a short-hitting 36-year-old lifting the Claret Jug will give Garnett the belief he can do something special and he'll surely also be aware that the 2020 winner here was another shortie in Michael Thompson.

Indeed, check the current Driving Distance stats and, pleasingly for the argument I'm making, there they are sat by each other: Thompson 174th and Garnett 175th.