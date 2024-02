Large greens, penal rough, demands solid ball-striking

Morikawa 18/1 19.00 can claim first win on US soil since 2021

In-form Young 33/1 34.00 ready to pounce at Riviera

Tournament and Course Notes

• Since 1973, Riviera Country Club has been firmly entrenched as one of the most eagerly-awaited stops on the PGA Tour calendar, and has even hosted three major championships - most recently 29 years ago;

• Located around two miles from the coast, and 18 miles west of downtown Los Angeles, Riviera will host the men's and women's golf events at the 2028 Olympic Games;

• Opened in 1926, and originally called Los Angeles Athletic Club, Riviera is laid out in the shadows of the Santa Monica Mountains, and is a short distance from Sunset Boulevard;

• Riviera is one of the most demanding tee-to-green courses on the PGA Tour, with tree-lined fairways and a handful of subtle dog-legs. It demands solid ball-striking and accurate iron play;

• In 2023, the venue's Poa Annua putting surfaces were the joint-fourth largest on the PGA Tour calendar. There is plenty of penal rough, with Riviera earning a reputation for favouring right-handers who 'fade' the ball from left-to right - or left-handers who can 'draw';

• Even though there is not a single water hazard in play, good course management is vital on this parkland layout. The most recent renovation was carried out by Tom Fazio in 2008. Total prize money, this week, will be $20m.

Good Current Form

Scottie Scheffler 7/18.00 continues to show why he's the current world No 1, with another excellent performance at TPC Scottsdale last week.

His high level of consistency during the last 16 months has been staggering, and his best Riviera finish was tied-seventh in 2022.

Even though it's still early season, he tops the categories Strokes Gained: Tee-to-Green, and Greens in Regulation. And he's second in Stroke Gained: Approach the Green. In 2023 he finished top of all three tables.

Two other names to conjure with are Sam Burns 25/126.00 and Cameron Young 33/134.00, who are a little further down the food chain but still capable of springing what would be a 'minor surprise' in LA.

On Sunday, Burns stood on the podium at Phoenix where Young tied-eighth.

Young, who himself was a podium finisher in Dubai last month, was runner-up at Riviera two years ago.

Good Course Form

Of all the golfers with a strong Riviera history, no one shines brighter than Max Homa 14/115.00.

The 33-year-old was born barely 20 miles from this week's venue and his last four starts here have all yielded top-10s.

These include a victory in 2021 and a runner-up finish 12 months ago. On the downside, Homa is yet to find top gear in 2024.

Among other big name pros to enjoy a selection of T10s at Riviera, read: Patrick Cantlay 20/121.00, Viktor Hovland 12/113.00, Rory McIlroy 8/19.00, Adam Scott 40/141.00 and Justin Thomas 20/121.00.

Scott, a former champ in LA, has started the new year in great shape and could easily come to the fore this week, despite being the current world No 48.

Another one is Collin Morikawa 18/119.00 who has posted finishes of 6th-2nd these past two years.

The two-time Major winner, who was born in Los Angeles, remains one of the most accurate players in world golf and has a perfect game for Riviera.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 At Riviera (2018-23)

Average .... (Rounds)

68.65: Max Homa (20)

68.83: Viktor Hovland (12)

69.08: Will Zalatoris (12)

69.13: Collin Morikawa (16)

69.21: Patrick Cantlay (24)

69.50: Tony Finau (24)

69.63: Xander Schauffele (24)

69.65: Justin Thomas (20)

69.68: Rory McIlroy (22)

69.83: Wyndham Clark (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Alternatives