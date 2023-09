Update to New Betfair Sportsbook App for best experience

New App is easier, faster and geared to you

Old Betfair Sportsbook App to retire on 20 September

In just over a week Betfair will be retiring the old Sportsbook App so the time has come for customers who haven't moved to the new version yet to come over and take advantage of our improved app experience.

We loved the old app but all good things come to an end when something better arrives.

From Wednesday September 20 the old App will no longer be actively managed by our teams, so now is the time to start getting the benefits of using the new, faster App.

Whether it's quicker and easier navigation or access to all our latest offers - many of which are personalised to your betting - you don't want to miss out.

How and why to get New Betfair Sportsbook App

We strongly recommend that all customers using the old product should therefore update as soon as possible to ensure you are receiving the best Betfair Sportsbook experience possible.

iPhone customers can update here Update now

Android customers can update here Update now

We have already moved more than 95% of our customers onto the new app so come over and enjoy all of the following...

A faster, easier to use App

Up-to-date offers and promotions on football, racing and more including many that are tailored to your own betting tastes

The ability to place a wider range of bets including Bet Builder multiples

The option to use light or dark modes

Easier navigation via our new sport specific ribbon

Search functionality to get straight to the markets that matter to you

What should I do if I can't update the app?

Not every customer will able to update their app - iPhone users must be using iOS 14.0 or a later version while Android users will need to be on version 9.0 or later.

For those who are unable to update we would recommend using the mobile web version of the site to ensure you are getting the best experience possible from the new and improved Betfair Sportsbook.