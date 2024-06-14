Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 rules debutant at Newton Abbot

Showed a bit of promise on debut

Switching to a more suitable test

Till You Can't is overpriced at Newton Abbot

Delta Force looks tough to beat in the bumper at Newton Abbot while there has been some early support for Hopjes, who is on to his fourth trainer before making his debut, but there's a rules debutant at a big price who I think could run better than his price suggests.

Till You Can't made his debut for Chris Barber in a 3m maiden at Badbury Rings in February and showed a bit of promise. He looked green at various stages but moved into a fairly distant second going to four out behind runaway leader Glenmount. However, soon after jumping that fence Till You Can't stopped quickly and was pulled up.

The trainer's four-year-olds have had a below par season and were running as though they weren't right so this might have been the case with Till You Can't and that may have been why he stopped so quickly. That was also a good maiden that he contested with the winner adding a further two victories to his tally while the second and third have won twice since too. Hopefully he will have mentally matured since that debut and this sharper test could be a more suitable scenario for him.

It may be that he has a physical issue and won't find much under pressure again or that he needs more time but this race may not have much depth in quality and given he could be better than he's shown so far, any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.