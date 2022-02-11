UFC 271: Adesanya to score another dramatic win over Whittaker

2.942/1</a>">Israel Adesanya v Robert Whittaker

Sunday, 05:00

Live on BT Sport

Rematch headlines in Texas

On Saturday, followers of professional Mixed Martial Arts look ahead to UFC 271 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The main event on the card is a hotly anticipated rematch between current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former champ Robert Whittaker.

The pair clashed on UFC 243 in October 2019 when Adesanya scored a stunning second round knockout win. The Nigerian-born fighter now based in New Zealand targets a repeat performance. Opponent Whittaker is out for revenge, meaning the scene is set for another thrilling night of action from the UFC.

Champion back at middleweight

A former professional boxer and kickboxer, Adesanya enters this latest challenge with an MMA record of 21 wins from 22 contests, with 15 of those victories coming by way of knockout and the other six on decision. He is a genuine all-rounder who is as confident on his feet delivering big punches as he is on the mat grappling. His only defeat came on points when Jan Blachowicz beat him on UFC 259.

That loss came in Las Vegas in March of last year in a light heavyweight debut for Israel, losing for the division's world title. He has since moved back down to middleweight and marked his return with a solid points win over Marvin Vettori in the summer, defending the UFC title. Now settled at middleweight, Adesanya looks to kick off a massive year with a win.

He's the favourite in the pre-fight betting to do just that with 1.374/11 available on the Betfair Exchange. That quote is likely to encourage some backers into the method of victory. Another points win is 2.942/1 with a KO/TKO 32/1 and submission 19.5.

Whittaker seeks revenge

Whittaker learned the lessons of that brutal second round knockout loss to Adesanya suffered earlier in his career, and he's now determined to show the defeat has made him a better fighter. He's a man who has spent the last few years of his career dreaming of revenge and preparing for his big chance. Now that the rematch has come around, The Reaper knows he must grab it with both hands. Another chance may not come around again.

Based in Australia, Whittaker's pro MMA record details 23 wins against five defeats, including that loss to Israel. Looking closely at those numbers, we note Robert has nine wins by knockout, nine on the scorecards and five by submission. There's a spread in his defeats, too, with two KOs, two on points and a spare submission. Since being knocked out in his first fight with Adesanya, Whittaker has bounced back to win each of his last three.

He was last seen in action beating Kelvin Gastelum by decision in April, picking up the fight of the night bonus. His last three wins have come on points, and backers will want to keep that trend in mind when making their predictions. Whittaker is 3.55 for victory, or there's the method of victory betting. A fourth points win is 65/1, submission 1615/1 and the knockout 7.87/1.

More of the same from the champ

Two in form fighters who have ruled at middleweight and two proud gladiators who will start this one convinced they are the best fighter in the octagon. That will make for a thrilling contest, and this should go all five rounds and test the judges

Reading the form, Adesanya's last two have gone the distance, as have five of his last seven. With Whittaker winning each of his last three on points, we're happy to follow those clues. Back Adesanya on points.