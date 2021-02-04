To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Super Bowl LV: Test your NFL knowledge with our quiz

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Start quiz
Question 1 of 10

Tom Brady has won six Super Bowls - which player has the second-most?

Question 2 of 10

Which city has hosted the most Super Bowls?

Question 3 of 10

Who is the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl?

Question 4 of 10

Who was the last player to win the regular season MVP and Super Bowl in the same season?

Question 5 of 10

How many times have the Chiefs punted so far in the postseason?

Question 6 of 10

How many yards has Tom Brady thrown for in the postseason so far?

Question 7 of 10

Who is the last non-quarterback Super Bowl MVP?

Question 8 of 10

What was the first wild-card team to win a Super Bowl?

Question 9 of 10

Which performer had a "costume malfunction" during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII?

Question 10 of 10

Tom Brady holds the record for the largest deficit recovery in Super Bowl history, but how many points were the Pats down by before beating the Falcons in overtime?

Super Bowl LV is this Sunday so prepare for Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers by testing your knowledge of the big game with our quiz...

We've got a range of Super Bowl LV markets for you to get stuck into, all angles covered by our experts in their game previews and a special episode of the NFL...Only Bettor podcast.

If that wasn't enough to whet your appetite for Sunday's game in Tampa we even come up with a Super Bowl quiz. So test your knowledge of the biggest occasion in American sport and revisit some of the records, legends and more that the game has produced in its illustrious history.

