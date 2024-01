49ers are 3/4 to win first title Super Bowl since 1995

Chiefs are 11/10 2.11 to retain Vince Lombardi Trophy

11 February Las Vegas showdown could be a classic

It's been 29 long years since the San Francisco 49ers won their last Super Bowl but the Betfair Sportsbook odds indicate that the wait will come to an end on Sunday 11 February.

The Niners are 3/4 to bring American football's biggest prize back to Santa Clara. The Detroit Lions gave the Niners a fright in the NFC Championship game on Sunday and lead 24-7 at half-time.

In the end, however, quarter-back Brock Purdy and his team-mates rallied and won 34-31. But it will not be easy for San Francisco in the Super Bowl and they could not face an opponent with a stronger pedigree.

In 2020, the Niners lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs aim to keep grip on Lombardi trophy

The Kansas City Chiefs, written off by many this season, have made it through three play-off rounds to book their place in their third Super Bowl in four seasons.

For weeks it looked as though this would be the year that Baltimore Ravens or Buffalo Bills emerged from the AFC to make the season finale.

Instead, the Chiefs were resurgent in the postseason and defeated both of those teams against the odds.

Now they are 11/102.11 to become the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to record a consecutive Super Bowl win.

Perfect Super Bowl pits favs against champs

In many ways, this is the perfect Super Bowl. The best team in the NFC, who have been Super Bowl favourites for much of the season, taking on the defending champions.

Kelce and co. have been there and done it and won't mind going to Vegas as underdogs.

He and Patrick Mahomes were at magnificent best, and so was Kansas City's defence, in their 17-10 victory over the Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

Can they do it against the Super Bowl favourites? They have the momentum and they know what it takes to triumph on the biggest night in the NFL. They will have seen how Lions rattled the Niners and came close to causing the upset.

It should be fascinating contest on 11 February. You can get tips from our NFL betting expert Paul Higham.