Ravens and 49ers favs for this weekend's games

Could Chiefs and Lions crash the party?

Read NFL previews on Betting.Betfair

San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens are the Betfair Sportsbook NFL markets favourites to win their Conference Champioship games this weekend and meet in the Super Bowl on 11 February.

San Francisco odds-on to beat Lions

The 49ers are 5/42.25 favourites to win the Super Bowl and have been at the top of the market since the end of the regular season. They saw off a spirifted Green Bay Packers 24-21 at the weekend and are 3/101.30 to beat the Detroit Lions in their NFC Championship play-off clash on Sunday.

The Niners will not underestimate the Lions who beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reach a first NFC championship game in 32 years for Detroit. The Lions are 5/23.50 to march on again.

At 8/19.00 they are the longest price of any team left in the Super Bowl winner market.

Ravens 1/2 1.50 to end Chiefs' reign

No team has won consecutive Super Bowls since the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005. If Kansas City Chiefs are to keep their bid to do that going they will have to win at odds-against for the second week in a row.

Patrick Mahomes and co. beat Buffalo Bills 27-24 in a play-off thriller for the ages last weekend. Buffalo were the favourites but our NFL expert Paul Higham tipped the Chiefs at 6/52.20 and was correct.

Now Kansas go to Baltimore as 6/42.50 outsiders for an AFC Championship game that could be another cracker.

They have it all to do according to the market, which makes the Ravens 1/21.50 to end the Chiefs grip on the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs are 4/15.00 to beat the Ravens and win the Super Bowl, while Baltimore are 13/82.63 second favourites to go all the way this season.

Come back this weekend to read Paul's tips and find out where he thinks the value is in the Conference Championships (aka Super Bowl semi-finals).