Who will win the Super Bowl? Rams backed to beat Bengals on Sunday

Super Bowl week is here and the LA Rams are the firm favourites to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL season showpiece on Sunday.

The Rams are 1/2 on Betfair with punters persuaded that they have what it takes to overcome a sprited Bengals team that have already upset the odds and defied the naysayers to get this far.

If you think Matt Stafford and co. have got this and can win comfortably then you can back the Rams -4.5 points at 9/10.

But Rams backers be warned. Playing at their home field - the SoFi stadium, in Inglewood, California - should be a huge advantage for the LA team but at 8/5 the Bengals will relish their underdog status.

The team from Ohio have waited 33 years since their last appearance in the Super Bowl. They have never won it so head coach Zac Taylor and his men know they stand on the brink of history.

Want to know how much fight this Midwestern tiger has in it? Ask the Kansas City Chiefs, the Titans and the Raiders, all of whom were savaged by Cincinnati in the play-offs.

This has been an exceptional season in the NFL with pundits agreeing that the latter two rounds of the play-offs were among the greatest ever.

In their NFC Championship game - the Super Bowl semi-final, if you will - the Rams were trailing 17-7 against San Francisco but eventually prevailed 20-17.

The Bengals' AFC Championship decider was even more dramatic as they came from 21-3 down to beat the Chiefs 27-24.

There is an enormous momentum behind both teams going into Sunday's showdown and a growing sense in both camps that this is their year.

By Sunday night - or let's face it, Monday morning on this side of the Atlantic - one team will be in dreamland while the other's dreams lie in tatters.

