Who will win Super Bowl 2022? Chiefs favourites after Rams, Niners and Bengals wins

The divisional round of the play-offs had it all and, as the dust settles on a weekend that will live long in the memory, the Kansas City Chiefs are the favourites to win the Super Bowl on 13 February.

The Chiefs came through a pulsating battle with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night as quarter-backs Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a show for the ages.

Neither deserved to be on the losing side and Allen in particular had reason to feel let down by his team's defenders. In the end, it was the Chiefs' Mahomes who prevailed.

The final two minutes saw three lead changes, a tie and 25 points scored. The Bills were leading with 13 seconds remaining only for Travis Kelce (below) to score in the dying seconds and send the contest into overtime.

After the restart Mahomes and Kelce combined to book the Chiefs place in the AFC Championship match. They are 11/10 to win the Super Bowl.

Their opponents will be the Cincinnati Bengals who saw off Tennessee Titans 19-16. The Bengals are the big outsiders in the Super Bowl betting at 8/1 but the Chiefs will not take them lightly when they meet on Sunday.

The Chiefs are 3/10 to win.

Niner KO Packers

The NFC Championship match-up will be an all-California affair after the San Francisco 49ers ended the much-fancied Green Bay Packers hopes of a first Super Bowl for 11 years.

Our tipster Mike Carlson had called the Niners trip to the Green Bay an "upset waiting to happen" and so it proved.

Robbie Gould's late kick secured the 13-10 victory for the Packers in the Wisconsin snow and set up a date with the LA Rams.

The Rams edged out defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-27 to book their date with the Niners.

LA Rams are 2/1 in the Super Bowl betting while the Niners can be backed at 4/1.

The results leave two of the game's biggest names - Aaron Rodgers of the Packers and the Buccs Tom Brady - to decide whether to carry on playing or call time on their illustrious careers.