The Philadelphia Eagles are the favourites to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in this Sunday's Super Bowl LVII but there is very little in it, according to the odds.

The Eagles are 5/6 on the Betfair Sportsbook moneyline with the Chiefs evens to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs, who last won the title in 2020, were favourites earlier in the season but the Eagles' performances in the postseason, in particular their emphatic 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Conference decider has seen the betting swing in favour of Jalen Hurts and his teammates.

MVP Betting: Hurts and Mahomes head-to-head

The Super Bowl isn't all that will be on the line on Sunday and Hurts and his opposite number Kansas's Patrick Mahomes (pictured below) are both 6/5 to win the MVP award.

It looks set to be a thrilling contest at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona and, for a night when anything could happen, Betfair have a wide range of markets available.

You can bet on the Chiefs with a +1.5 points handicap or go the other way with the Eagles.

Super Bowl specials markets galore

The total points line is set at 50.5, a line that was crossed in neither of the conference finals or in last year's Super Bowl in which the Rams beat the Bengals 23-20.

Then there are the #OddsOnThat markets which cover yards, sacks and more and feature all the big names on both teams - Hurts, Mahomes, Travis Kelce, DeVonta Smith and others whose performances will decide who wins.

You can get 7/1 on both teams scoring touchdowns in all four quarters.

The price on Kelce scoring the first TD has been boosted from 13/2 to 17/2.

In props markets, which cover everything from TDs to field goals and much more, any player to cross the line three or more times is 11/2.

There are too many to discuss here so begin your Super Bowl countdown by checking out the markets for yourself.