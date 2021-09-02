To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Who will win Super Bowl LVI? Chiefs favourites to reclaim title from Buccs

  • Max Liu
  • 3:00 min read
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs
Will Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs reign in 2021/22?

The NFL season starts next Thursday so Max Liu discusses the latest odds in this season's outright markets where Kansas City Chiefs are the early Super Bowl favourites...

"The Buccs are the favourites to win the NFC at 4.3100/30. Their chances will depend on Tom Brady, now 44, and his ability to defy age."

The Kansas City Chiefs are the early favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

Fans are preparing for the season to get underway next Thursday, with a mouthwatering clash between Dallas Cowboys and defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and conclude with Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on 13 February.

The Chiefs can be backed at 5.95/1 to take back the title they won in 2020 from the Buccs 7.87/1.

Competition between the pair will be ferocious after the Buccs upset the odds to beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl LV back in February.

Through the season we'll have in-depth match previews including Mike Carlson's column where he picks his best bet, value bet and outsider to back for each game week. You can listen to Mike, along with John Balfe and Kieran O'Connor on the NFL...Only Bettor podcast ahead of each round. The season preview has already landed:

The Chiefs, who get their season underway at home against the Cleveland Browns, are 3.55/2 to win the AFC Conference and reach a third successive Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills 6.25/1, led by Josh Allen, come next in the AFC betting as they try to build on an impressive campaign which came within one game of the Super Bowl last season.

Tom Brady 1280.jpg

The Buccs are the favourites to win the NFC at 4.3100/30. Their chances will depend on Tom Brady, now 44, and his ability to defy age. The Buccs are arguably a stronger team this season than last and bettors are convinced that Brady and co. will be very much in the mix again.

The Green Bay Packers 7.26/1 are their nearest rivals in the NFC betting. Another veteran QB, Aaron Rodgers, is playing what could be his final season and would love to go out on a high, especially after the Buccs edged them in last year's conference decider.

You can read in-depth views on Tampa, Green Bay and all the other NFC teams in Mike Carlson's team-by-team guide.

So some familiar faces will do battle in the new NFL season and you can read about it all - with the best tips, previews and analysis - on Betting.Betfair.

Line Markets on the NFL

We have expanded our line markets offering to include NFL markets - check out full details here

NFL: NFL (Super Bowl Winner)

Monday 7 February, 11.30pm

