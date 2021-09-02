Who will win Super Bowl LVI? Chiefs favourites to reclaim title from Buccs

The Kansas City Chiefs are the early favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the Super Bowl in 2022.

Fans are preparing for the season to get underway next Thursday, with a mouthwatering clash between Dallas Cowboys and defending champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and conclude with Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on 13 February.

Competition between the pair will be ferocious after the Buccs upset the odds to beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl LV back in February.

Competition between the pair will be ferocious after the Buccs upset the odds to beat the Chiefs 31-9 in the Super Bowl LV back in February.

The Chiefs, who get their season underway at home against the Cleveland Browns, are 3.55/2 to win the AFC Conference and reach a third successive Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills 6.25/1, led by Josh Allen, come next in the AFC betting as they try to build on an impressive campaign which came within one game of the Super Bowl last season.

The Buccs are the favourites to win the NFC at 4.3100/30. Their chances will depend on Tom Brady, now 44, and his ability to defy age. The Buccs are arguably a stronger team this season than last and bettors are convinced that Brady and co. will be very much in the mix again.

The Green Bay Packers 7.26/1 are their nearest rivals in the NFC betting. Another veteran QB, Aaron Rodgers, is playing what could be his final season and would love to go out on a high, especially after the Buccs edged them in last year's conference decider.

You can read in-depth views on Tampa, Green Bay and all the other NFC teams in Mike Carlson's team-by-team guide.

So some familiar faces will do battle in the new NFL season.