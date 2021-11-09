Who will win Super Bowl LVI? Buccs and Bills joint favourites after nine games

At the NFL regular season midway point, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 11/2 to retain their title and become the first team to win consecutive Super Bowls since 2005.

They are 11/4 to win the NFC Conference with Los Angeles Rams next in the betting at 10/3.

The Buccs are 6-2 after eight games (they were on bye week in week nine) and head the NFC South. Last time out, in week eight, they were defeated by New Orleans Saints.

Drew Brees and co. come next in the conference but they suffered defeat to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday - a contest that saw our resident NFL tipster Mike Carlson land one of two winning bets in week nine.

The Buccs return to action this Sunday when they play Washington.

Bills backed to take AFC en route to Super Bowl LVI

But despite the Buccaneers impressive defence of their title so far, the market agrees with what many experts are saying: there is no clear cut favourite to win the Super Bowl.

In fact, the Buffalo Bills are join favourites with the Buccs in the outright winner market. They currently lead AFC East where they are 5-3.

Buffalo are smarting, however, from a surprise defeat to the Jaguars on Sunday. They will look to bounce back at the Jets (or 'the Jest' as Mike is prone to dubbing them) in game week 10.

The Bills are 5/2 favourites to win the AFC Conference.

Baltimore Ravens 4/1 and Tennessee Titans 6/1 are rated the teams most likely to deny the Bills in the AFC.

Buffalo have never won a Super Bowl and, with Minnesota, hold the record for losses in the big one with four. Sean McDermott would love for his team to change that in on 13 February 2022 when the season reaches its finale in Inglewood, California

But there's a long way to go. Last year, the Buccs pulled off upsets to win their second title. The first half of this regular 18 week season has produced surprises so there could well be twists over the next nine weeks and into the post-season.

As well as tips for every game from Mike Carlson - which are published every Friday - you can get gridiron insight from the weekly NFL...Only Bettor podcast where Mike joins host Kieran O'Connor and fellow expert John Balfe.