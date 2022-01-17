Who will win Super Bowl 2022? Chiefs backed after Wildcard Weekend victory

Kansas City Chiefs were backed to win the Super Bowl after they powered past the Pittsburgh Steelers on the Wildcard Weekend of the NFL play-offs.

The Chiefs are in to 7/2 to take the title - the same price as joint-favourites the Green Bay Packers - following an impressive 42-21 win.

There is still one Wildcard Weekend game to be played, with Arizona going to the LA Rams tonight, and our previewer Mike Carlson is backing the hosts.

Mahomes stars as Chiefs rout Big Ben and co.

In what was likely Steelers veteran Ben Roethlisberger's last match, the Chiefs quarter-back Patrick Mahomes threw five touchdown passes.

It was a warning to the teams around them in the Super Bowl betting that the Chiefs mean business in 2022.

They will play the Buffalo Bills in a mouthwatering showdown on Sunday.

The Bills, who were victorious against the Chiefs at Arrowhead earlier this season, thumped the New England Patriots 47-17 with a superb performance that leaves the Bills 9/2 for the Super Bowl.

Defending champions Tampa Bay 11/2 eased past Philadelphia Eagles - covering the handicap for Mike Carlson's best bet of the round - and will play the winner of the Cardinals at the Rams.

Niners complete winning weekend for Carlson

Mike was right on the money again as he backed outsiders San Francisco to beat Dallas. The Niners duly delivered, beating the Texans 23-17, to set up a clash with Green Bay.

And there was no fairytale return to the play-offs for the Raiders who lost to Cincinnati Bengals. The team from Ohio will meet the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round this Saturday.