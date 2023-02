Eagles scored a record 39 rushing TDs this season

Patrick Mahomes named MVP for second time

Eagles are slight 5/6 favourites with Chiefs Evens

Back big 26/1 Bet Builder on there being a shootout in the desert

After a long, hard season we're down to the final two as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the single biggest sporting events in the world - Super Bowl LVII.

Will newly-crowned MVP Patrick Mahomes become the first man to lift that honour and win the Super Bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner in 1999? Or will Jalen Hurts and his powerful well-rounded Eagles side triumph?

The betting is pretty tight with hardly anything between them, and it genuinely could go either way, which on the plus side should lead to plenty of options for your Bet Builders on the big game.

And with Betfair having their Bet 5 Get 5 offer running on the game, meaning you'll get a free £5 Bet Builder for every £5 Bet Builder placed on the Super Bowl, here's some options to think about.

There's a few ways this game could go, for each way the game could go there's an appropriate Bet Builder to go alongside it.

The Magic man Mahomes Bet Builder

One thing we do know is that the Chiefs will need Patrick Mahomes to have a big game to win, they can't win it with a huge running game or swarming defensive effort like Philly, so any Bet Builder on KC need to include some big targets for the MVP.

Mahomes averages 303.7 yards a game this season and this is the first game his passing TD line has been 1.5 instead of 2.5 - he'll have to throw at least two TDs to get this job done and get plenty of yards.

And if you think Travis Kelce won't score in this game think again, some things in sport are out of your control, and Kelce scoring play-off TDs is just one of those inevitables.

The Mahomes ankle is the big problem of course, but he simply will have to move against this Eagles pass rush, and while he needs what looks a high total with 20 yards, he'll be under duress all game long so will have plenty of scrambling to do.

Chiefs to win, Mahomes over 294.5 yards, +19.5 rush yards, +1.5 pass TDs & Kelce TD @ 11/1

The Fly Eagles Fly or Run Eagles Run Bet Builder

Philly are built differently to KC, there's been far more emphasis in power in the trenches, with their offensive and defensive lines both truly dominant outfits that have been flat out bullying teams all season long.

Jalen Hurts may not light up the stats sheet or highlight reel like Mahomes, but he's the perfect mobile QB for this team, who has developed a beautiful deep ball this season to supply their brilliant receiving duo of DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown.

Hurts in truth doesn't have to do anything spectacular, just play clean, mistake-free football, get the balance right between run and pass, run it well himself and hand it off for Miles Sanders and the record-breaking run game that scored 39 rush TDs this season.

Hurts also had an NFL-record 15 rushing TDs for a QB, so they can hurt the Chiefs in multiple ways - but it'll be led by Hurts running in a score alongside Sanders while Brown improves on his Eagles receiving record season.

Eagles to win, Hurts & Sanders to score, AJ Brown +72.5yards @ 13/1

The deja vu as defence wins championship Bet Builder

Remember the last Super Bowl the Chiefs played in 2021? Patrick Mahomes does, as he had to run for his life against a dominant Tampa Bay defence that swarmed all over KC's injury-hit offensive line.

Mahomes ran for miles that day - mainly in the opposite direction though. The Chiefs have spent millions upgrading the O-Line, but the bad news is this Eagles pass rush is deeper and stronger than the Bucs was two years ago.

Hasson Reddick had 19.5 sacks on the season, while the Eagles recorded an incredible 70 in the regular season and became the first team to have four players getting 10-plus sacks - and that depth is the key.

They're also the No.1 pass defence as a result of all the pressure they create up front without having to blitz - and with Mahomes slowed by that ankle, this could be a case of Tampa Bay all over again, as the Eagles win a low-ish scoring brutal beatdown.

Eagles -6.5, under 47.5pts, Mahomes under 294.5 yards & under 1.5 TD passes @ 9/1

The shootout Bet Builder

Yes, the Eagles have the meanest of mean defences, but this is Patrick Mahomes, and if anyone can draw Philly into a shootout it's the magic man and his coach Andy Reid - who'll is desperate to beat his former team.

How will this work? Well, Reid has some special plans drawn up for the start of the game and the Chiefs jump out to an early lead, taking a 10 or 14-point lead inside the first quarter-and-a-bit.

The run game is still there for the Eagles, but after a long drive the Chiefs strike quickly again, and suddenly here comes the shootout! Teams famously empty the playbook at the Super Bowl so every side-arm, under arm and maybe even left-arm pass from Mahomes or trick play from Reid gets an airing.

Jalen Hurts tests that shoulder out with a bomb to AJ Brown and Travis Kelce does Travis Kelce things as he cements himself as the best tight end ever to play the game with a two-TD display in a Super Bowl for the ages. And best of all we don't even have to pick a winner!

Over 53.5pts, Hurts & Mahomes +1.5 pass TDs, Kelce 2+ TDs & Brown TD @ 26/1

The other guys Bet Builder

We know about all the star names, but this is the Super Bowl when trick plays and more low-key players are called upon to spring a surprise. We all remember The Philly Special right?

And we've got some talented players who aren't at the top of the depth chart or making headlines that could make a real difference here.

For the Chiefs, running back Jerick McKinnon was a TD machine for them when catching plenty of passes out of the backfield - he'll be needed here and is a nice 9/5 to score a TD.

McKinnon scored 10 TDs this season - nine of those in the last six games before scoring none in the play-offs, but that's exactly the kind of profile that makes him a good bet here.

For Philly, tight end Dallas Goedert as already scored in this play-off run and is a superb red zone option to break off and score when everyone, including the Chiefs, will expect a run.

Speaking of the run game, Philly have multiple weapons, including Kenneth Gainwell, who led them against the 49ers but needs just 20 yards here to cover his line. That's well worth taking.