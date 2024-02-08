Back Pacheco Over 67.5 rush yards @ 5/61.84
Although he bettered this rush yards line only five times during the season, he's done so in all four of the Chiefs' games since that Christmas loss, with 68 in the championship, and I like him to go over again.
Back Purdy Over 30 passing attempts @ 5/61.84
Again, he threw 31 times against the Lions and 36 against Green Bay. They'd like him to stay under 30, but I think he might have to throw more.
Back Christian McCaffrey under 91.5 rush yards a@ 5/61.84
If Purdy throws over 30, CMC probably rushes for less than 92 yards, so this bet makes sense.
Back George Kittle over 3.5 receptions @ 5/61.84
With Deebo back at full speed, Kittle may benefit from less attention and can covers the overs on receptions.
Back Chris Jones over 2.5 tackles plus assists @ 4/51.80
Jones' interior play will be crucial to the Chiefs' D and he will be making tackles.
Back Second Half Points Under 23.5 @ 5/61.84
I am basing this on the way the Chiefs have played defense, and thinking that will control the pace.
Back both teams to score in first quarter @ 11/82.38
A bit of a long shot, especially as I expect a tight game, but worth it at the prices.
Best Bet - Back Tight End to Score a TD @ 19/2
Here's my best bet at the prices for Sunday's Super Bowl.
Kelce plus Kittle plus maybe someone else? Take it!
Back Tight End to Score @ 19/210.50
Of course part of the fun is Super Bowl is betting on all the side-shows, and there is always something for everyone on offer. Here's a look at the big ones:
Back National Anthem Over 90 seconds @ 5/61.84
I admire Reba McIntire, and though she is all business, I think her closing flourish will carry her over the line.
Back Over 90 seconds @ 5/61.84
Back Half-Time Show Usher to sing under 8.5 songs @ 17/102.70
I know nothing about Usher, but I like the odds better than 4/111.36 on over.
Back Under 8.5 songs @ 17/102.70
Gatorade Poured Over Winning Coach Back Red/Pink @ 5/16.00
Red is the colour of both teams in this game. I think 5/16.00 is a nice value for that to be the colour of the gatorade that is poured over the winning coach at the end of the game.
Back red gatorade @ 5/16.00
I am drawn to the 49ers to get revenge for their loss to KC in 2020, which I thought was extremely unlucky. Charvarious Ward of the Niners played for the Chiefs in that one.
I was surprised the Chiefs were not the favourites for this. They are 11/102.11 on the moneyline, and 9/10 getting 2.5 points, and I can see where they should draw support, but that line has not moved.
But I still like the Niners, giving the 2.5 at 9/10, though they are 3/4 on the moneyline.
My best bet, however, would be under 47.5 points at 9/10, which you might have guessed from my suggesting the second-half under as well. Good luck!
Back Under 47.5 points @ 9/10
New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.