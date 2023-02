Get the team's best bets for NFL's big night

Player specials, prop bets and more

Mike Carlson tipped the Chiefs at the start of the season while John Balfe highlighted the Eagles as a dark horse that could make it to the Super Bowl.

Now they discuss Sunday's Super Bowl with host Kieran O'Connor and answer the key questions ahead of the big game.

Where will the game be won and lost? What are the best prop bets? How can the Chiefs get at the Eagles? Will Kansas QB Patrick Mahomes' ankle hold up?

What colour will the Gatorade be? And what will Rihanna sing in the half-time show?

Most importantly, where are our experts putting their money?

Mike likes the Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco to rush for over 49.5 yards.

John is backing the Eagles' Dallas Goedert to score at touchdown at 7/4.

Both agree that backing two touchdowns by the same player is a sound bet.

As for which team Mike, John and Kieran are backing to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy, you'll have to listen to the show to find out.

The podcast team also look back at the season, discussing their best bets, and even look ahead to next season.

It all makes for one magnificent NFL...Only Bettor Super Bowl Special. Watch here!