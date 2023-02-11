</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles
Paul Higham
11 February 2023
2 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-11T15:07:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-11T17:22:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham has had a trawl through all the specials for Super Bowl LVII to bring you the pick of the bets for the Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Sunday... Back McKinnon to have a day for the Chiefs Eagles run games offers value Back both teams to make a fourth down at 11/10 Eagles are slight 5/6 favourites with Chiefs Evens The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of American sport, and also the pinnacle of American sport betting with so many specials and player props to get stuck into, so let's try and have a look at the best. We've already taken a look at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in depth in out match preview, and also picked out five of the best Bet Builders for the game seeing as Betfair are doing a Bet £5 Get £5 offer on the Super Bowl. So that just leaves us with the pick of the props and specials from the plethora of options on the sportsbook - let's see if we can pick out a few decent options for the action in Arizona on Sunday. Kenneth Gainwell's rushing yards One of the most solid player props of the game, Gainwell is more than just a back-up and has been heavuly involved in the playoffs so far, leading the team in rushing in both games. 20 yards here will be no problem. Gainwell +19.5 rushing yards 5/6 Boston Scott touchdown Want to know someone who is 5/1 to score a TD but has scored in his last three games as part of a mutli-facted running game? Boston Scott's your man. Philly will run it as much as they want, and Scott has found a happy knack of finishing things off. Boston Scott to score a TD 5/1 Jerick McKinnon touchdown catch Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scored all of his 10 TDs in the regular season, so is due a playoff score, and nine of those have been TD catches. He'll be needed as a safety valve for Patrick Mahomes so will get plenty of targets. Jerick McKinnon to score a TD reception 7/2 Jerick McKinnon v Dallas Goedert most catches Not much between them this season with McKinnon claiming one more reception than the Eagles tight end, but I fancy McKinnon to have a big game here, and he'll be more crucial to Mahomes who will be under pressure. With the stats being so close, having Goedert as 4/11 and McKinnon priced at 9/5 makes it a worthy bet at. McKinnon more catches than Goedert 9/5 Both teams make a fourth down conversion We could hardly have two better teams or two better coaches for this one, with Nick Siriani making it a style point for his Eagles to be aggressive - going for it 22 times on fourth down in the regular season, making 22 of them. The Chiefs only went for it 12 times but converted nine, so these are top four in conversion rate, and at some point in this Super Bowl they'll both need to step up. Andy Reid usually doesn't blink. Both teams make a fourth down conversion 11/10 Eagles to be the sack masters OK, it's a short one this one, and in the regular season the Chiefs did finish second in sacks behind the Eagles, but it was a distant second (70-55) with Philly registering the third-most sacks in history. The Eagles are also the first team ever with four players getting 10+ sacks and with that depth they're so hard to stop - at almost even money how can you not back them? Eagles to record the most sacks 10/11 Hasson Reddick runs riot Reddick has 19.5 sacks coming into the game, and totally destroyed the Niners in the NFC title game, and with Philly's depth you can't really just plan for him as there are dangers everywhere. The Eagles can move him around and although Mahomes will know exactly where he is, at some point he'll just have to try and make plays and that'll make Reddick even more of a danger. Good luck stopping him! Hasson Reddick to get 2+ sacks 4/1 Hurts to edge the accuracy stakes There aren't many markets where you'd back Hurts over Mahomes, but there's a definite method to the madness here and it comes in the form of the game state. Mahomes will likely be on the run, having to force throws and make big plays, while Hurts will likely lean on the run more and only make the odd throw here and there - it's not in Philly's gameplan for Hurts to be slinging it around everywhere - it's very much in KC's! Hurts to have better completion % than Mahomes 5/4 The old opening kick-off favourite Last year the opening kick-off was a touchback, and this year these two teams aren't great returners of the football, so could the trend that's been so successful for us over the last few years be ending? The overall stats are still with us, 26 of the last 29 Super Bowl kick-offs have been returned and last year's was the first touchdback since 2017. And I just think that Siriani &amp; Reid wil both want to start aggressively - plus when those lights shine brightest it's easy for players to get carried away. The opening kick-off to be returned 5/4 A walk-off winner!? Might be a bit of wishful thinking here, but we have got an unusually close game in terms of the spread with Philly just 1.5-point favourites, and the two have been well matched all season, spookily scoring exactly the same amount of points! Now this must be a true game-winner, with the team kicking it claiming the Lombardi Trophy by threee points or less, but the Chiefs almost did it against the Bengals to get here, kicking their winner with three seconds left, and if Mahomes has the ball down a couple of points with just second left, would you back against him? Alternatively, you can easily imagine the Eagles being just behind but grinding out a late game-winning drive, using that run game to bleed the clock down before sending over the winner. Either team to kick walk-off game-winning field goal - end of regulation time 9/1 Michael Carlson's Bet Builder guide. Watch Below... Thinking of some markets to put in your #SuperBowl bet builder? @Carlsonsports is here to explain all you need to know and make a recommendation! Starting with the points total pic.twitter.com/QFDLAqPNAE -- Betfair (@Betfair) February 10, 2023 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/us-sports/SuperBowl_LVII.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Super Bowl LVII betting tips"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">We pick out the best Super Bowl LVII special bets and player props</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"US Sports UK","category_label":"NFL","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/american-football\/nfl\/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles\/32052129","entry_title":"Super Bowl LVII tips: The top 10 specials & prop bets for Chiefs v Eagles"}' href="https://btfr.co/https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Super%20Bowl%20LVII%20tips%3A%20The%20top%2010%20specials%20%26%20prop%20bets%20for%20Chiefs%20v%20Eagles&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fus-sports%2Fnfl%2Fsuper-bowl-lvii-special-bets-player-props-tips-110223-1063.html&text=Super%20Bowl%20LVII%20tips%3A%20The%20top%2010%20specials%20%26%20prop%20bets%20for%20Chiefs%20v%20Eagles" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham has had a trawl through all the specials for Super Bowl LVII to bring you the pick of the bets for the Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona on Sunday...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3>Back McKinnon to have a day for the Chiefs</h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Eagles run games offers value</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back both teams to <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681?eventId=29092521&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=84346&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.346405624&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=29092521&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=6dad2ccf9fb29ee40a3a01b7e05eb9ab86e2fdbe&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=29092521">make a fourth down at 11/10</a></strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129?selectedGroup=1611933388" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Eagles are slight 5/6 favourites with Chiefs Evens</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>The <strong>Super Bowl</strong> is the pinnacle of American sport, and also the pinnacle of American sport betting with so many <strong>specials and player props </strong>to get stuck into, so let's try and have a look at the best.</p><blockquote> <p>We've already taken a look at the game between the <strong>Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles</strong> in depth in out match preview, and also picked out five of the best <strong>Bet Builders</strong> for the game seeing as Betfair are doing a <strong>Bet £5 Get £5</strong> offer on the Super Bowl.</p> </blockquote><p>So that just leaves us with the pick of the props and specials from the plethora of options on the sportsbook - let's see if we can pick out a few decent options for the action in<strong> Arizona on Sunday.</strong></p><hr><h3>Kenneth Gainwell's rushing yards</h3><p>One of the most solid player props of the game, <strong>Gainwell is more than just a back-up</strong> and has been heavuly involved in the playoffs so far, leading the team in rushing in both games. 20 yards here will be no problem.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Gainwell +19.5 rushing yards</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129?gaZone=Main&gaTab=UGxheWVy&bssId=40915793&bsmSt=1676244660000&bsmId=924.344843684&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32052129&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=9dd052ff44af81c67e5139abbc9b89a3fd3c1bd4&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=32052129" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/6</a></div><h3>Boston Scott touchdown</h3><p>Want to know someone who is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129">5/1 to score a TD</a> but has scored in his last three games as part of a mutli-facted running game? <strong>Boston Scott's</strong> your man. Philly will run it as much as they want, and Scott has found a happy knack of finishing things off.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Boston Scott to score a TD</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><h3>Jerick McKinnon touchdown catch</h3><p>Chiefs running back <strong>Jerick McKinnon</strong> scored all of his 10 TDs in the regular season, so is due a playoff score, and nine of those have been TD catches. He'll be needed as a safety valve for Patrick Mahomes so will get plenty of targets.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Jerick McKinnon to score a TD reception</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7/2</a></div><h3>Jerick McKinnon v Dallas Goedert most catches</h3><p>Not much between them this season with McKinnon claiming one more reception than the Eagles tight end, but I fancy McKinnon to have a big game here, and he'll be more crucial to Mahomes who will be under pressure.</p><p>With the stats being so close, having <strong>Goedert as 4/11</strong> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129">McKinnon priced at 9/5</a> makes it a worthy bet at.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>McKinnon more catches than Goedert</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/5</a></div><h3>Both teams make a fourth down conversion</h3><p>We could hardly have two better teams or two better coaches for this one, with <strong>Nick Siriani</strong> making it a style point for his Eagles to be aggressive - going for it 22 times on fourth down in the regular season, making 22 of them.</p><p>The Chiefs only went for it 12 times but converted nine, so <strong>these are top four in conversion rate</strong>, and at some point in this Super Bowl they'll both need to step up. <strong>Andy Reid</strong> usually doesn't blink.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Both teams make a fourth down conversion</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681?eventId=29092521&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=84346&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.346405624&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=29092521&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=6dad2ccf9fb29ee40a3a01b7e05eb9ab86e2fdbe&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=29092521" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11/10</a></div><h3>Eagles to be the sack masters</h3><p>OK, it's a short one this one, and in the regular season the Chiefs did finish second in sacks behind the Eagles, but it was a distant second (70-55) with <strong>Philly registering the third-most sacks in history.</strong></p><p>The Eagles are also the first team ever with <strong>four players getting 10+ sacks</strong> and with that depth they're so hard to stop - at almost even money how can you not back them?</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Eagles to record the most sacks</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681?eventId=32089507&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=50186&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.345023977&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=32089507&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=f3c2a3a6edf14c2dcd804f172a119b097cf18025&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=32089507" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">10/11</a></div><h3>Hasson Reddick runs riot</h3><p><strong>Reddick has 19.5 sacks</strong> coming into the game, and totally destroyed the Niners in the NFC title game, and with Philly's depth you can't really just plan for him as there are dangers everywhere.</p><p><strong>The Eagles can move him around</strong> and although Mahomes will know exactly where he is, at some point he'll just have to try and make plays and that'll make Reddick even more of a danger. Good luck stopping him!</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Hasson Reddick to get 2+ sacks</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs-philadelphia-eagles/32052129?gaZone=Main&gaTab=QWxsIE1hcmtldHMA&bssId=14803068&bsmSt=1676244660000&bsmId=924.345185827&modules=betslip&gaMod=minimarketview&bseId=32052129&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=585db82e6203c674c5b8840149ddf7ef3e5c3c10&gaPageView=event&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=32052129" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4/1</a></div><h3>Hurts to edge the accuracy stakes</h3><p>There aren't many markets where <strong>you'd back Hurts over Mahomes</strong>, but there's a definite method to the madness here and it comes in the form of the game state.</p><p>Mahomes will likely be on the run, having to force throws and make big plays, while <strong>Hurts will likely lean on the run more and only make the odd throw here and there</strong> - it's not in Philly's gameplan for Hurts to be slinging it around everywhere - it's very much in KC's!</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Hurts to have better completion % than Mahomes</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681?eventId=32089500&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=12142119&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.345189898&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=32089500&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=ca6a8d6d69cb975beed1bf3237cbeeeff6981945&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=32089500" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></div><h3>The old opening kick-off favourite</h3><p><strong>Last year the opening kick-off was a touchback</strong>, and this year these two teams aren't great returners of the football, so could the trend that's been so successful for us over the last few years be ending?</p><p>The overall stats are still with us, <strong>26 of the last 29 Super Bowl kick-offs have been returned</strong> and last year's was the first touchdback since 2017. And I just think that Siriani & Reid wil both want to start aggressively - plus when those lights shine brightest it's easy for players to get carried away.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>The opening kick-off to be returned</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681?eventId=32089506&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=84347&bsmSt=1676244300000&bsmId=924.344528527&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=32089506&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=2c9920e531409611bb8ee562df3b4ec0d8625254&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=32089506" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/4</a></div><h3>A walk-off winner!?</h3><p>Might be a bit of wishful thinking here, but we have got an unusually close game in terms of the spread with Philly just 1.5-point favourites, and the two have been well matched all season, spookily <strong>scoring exactly the same amount of points!</strong></p><p>Now this must be a true game-winner, with the team kicking it <strong>claiming the Lombardi Trophy by threee points or less</strong>, but the Chiefs almost did it against the Bengals to get here, kicking their winner with three seconds left, and if Mahomes has the ball down a couple of points with just second left, would you back against him?</p><p>Alternatively, you can easily imagine the <strong>Eagles being just behind but grinding out a late game-winning drive</strong>, using that run game to bleed the clock down before sending over the winner.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Either team to kick walk-off game-winning field goal - end of regulation time</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/american-football/super-bowl-game-props/12187681?eventId=29092521&gaZone=Main&gaTab=RmVhdHVyZWQ=&bssId=84346&bsmSt=1676244600000&bsmId=924.345777700&modules=betslip&gaMod=multipickavboutrights&bseId=29092521&isSP=false&bsContext=REAL&action=addSelection&bsUUID=39dcb4a5374b558603ae1971eea229cc1ba22990&xsrftoken=988887b0-f586-11ec-be04-fa163e6d941b&bsGroup=29092521" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/1</a></div><hr><p><strong>Michael Carlson's Bet Builder guide. Watch Below...</strong></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Thinking of some markets to put in your <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperBowl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperBowl</a> bet builder? <a href="https://twitter.com/Carlsonsports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Carlsonsports</a> is here to explain all you need to know and make a recommendation! NFL Championship Games tips: Back Magic Mahomes & Niners defence to do the job
Super Bowl 2023: Philadelphia Eagles overtake Kansas as favourites Super Bowl LVII Tips: Listen to the NFL...Only Bettor special
Super Bowl LVII tips: A complete Eagles squad can pip the Chiefs 