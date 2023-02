Back McKinnon to have a day for the Chiefs

Eagles run games offers value

Back both teams to make a fourth down at 11/10

Eagles are slight 5/6 favourites with Chiefs Evens

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of American sport, and also the pinnacle of American sport betting with so many specials and player props to get stuck into, so let's try and have a look at the best.

We've already taken a look at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in depth in out match preview, and also picked out five of the best Bet Builders for the game seeing as Betfair are doing a Bet £5 Get £5 offer on the Super Bowl.

So that just leaves us with the pick of the props and specials from the plethora of options on the sportsbook - let's see if we can pick out a few decent options for the action in Arizona on Sunday.

Kenneth Gainwell's rushing yards

One of the most solid player props of the game, Gainwell is more than just a back-up and has been heavuly involved in the playoffs so far, leading the team in rushing in both games. 20 yards here will be no problem.

Gainwell +19.5 rushing yards 5/6

Boston Scott touchdown

Want to know someone who is 5/1 to score a TD but has scored in his last three games as part of a mutli-facted running game? Boston Scott's your man. Philly will run it as much as they want, and Scott has found a happy knack of finishing things off.

Boston Scott to score a TD 5/1

Jerick McKinnon touchdown catch

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon scored all of his 10 TDs in the regular season, so is due a playoff score, and nine of those have been TD catches. He'll be needed as a safety valve for Patrick Mahomes so will get plenty of targets.

Jerick McKinnon to score a TD reception 7/2

Jerick McKinnon v Dallas Goedert most catches

Not much between them this season with McKinnon claiming one more reception than the Eagles tight end, but I fancy McKinnon to have a big game here, and he'll be more crucial to Mahomes who will be under pressure.

With the stats being so close, having Goedert as 4/11 and McKinnon priced at 9/5 makes it a worthy bet at.

McKinnon more catches than Goedert 9/5

Both teams make a fourth down conversion

We could hardly have two better teams or two better coaches for this one, with Nick Siriani making it a style point for his Eagles to be aggressive - going for it 22 times on fourth down in the regular season, making 22 of them.

The Chiefs only went for it 12 times but converted nine, so these are top four in conversion rate, and at some point in this Super Bowl they'll both need to step up. Andy Reid usually doesn't blink.

Both teams make a fourth down conversion 11/10

Eagles to be the sack masters

OK, it's a short one this one, and in the regular season the Chiefs did finish second in sacks behind the Eagles, but it was a distant second (70-55) with Philly registering the third-most sacks in history.

The Eagles are also the first team ever with four players getting 10+ sacks and with that depth they're so hard to stop - at almost even money how can you not back them?

Eagles to record the most sacks 10/11

Hasson Reddick runs riot

Reddick has 19.5 sacks coming into the game, and totally destroyed the Niners in the NFC title game, and with Philly's depth you can't really just plan for him as there are dangers everywhere.

The Eagles can move him around and although Mahomes will know exactly where he is, at some point he'll just have to try and make plays and that'll make Reddick even more of a danger. Good luck stopping him!

Hasson Reddick to get 2+ sacks 4/1

Hurts to edge the accuracy stakes

There aren't many markets where you'd back Hurts over Mahomes, but there's a definite method to the madness here and it comes in the form of the game state.

Mahomes will likely be on the run, having to force throws and make big plays, while Hurts will likely lean on the run more and only make the odd throw here and there - it's not in Philly's gameplan for Hurts to be slinging it around everywhere - it's very much in KC's!

Hurts to have better completion % than Mahomes 5/4

The old opening kick-off favourite

Last year the opening kick-off was a touchback, and this year these two teams aren't great returners of the football, so could the trend that's been so successful for us over the last few years be ending?

The overall stats are still with us, 26 of the last 29 Super Bowl kick-offs have been returned and last year's was the first touchdback since 2017. And I just think that Siriani & Reid wil both want to start aggressively - plus when those lights shine brightest it's easy for players to get carried away.

The opening kick-off to be returned 5/4

A walk-off winner!?

Might be a bit of wishful thinking here, but we have got an unusually close game in terms of the spread with Philly just 1.5-point favourites, and the two have been well matched all season, spookily scoring exactly the same amount of points!

Now this must be a true game-winner, with the team kicking it claiming the Lombardi Trophy by threee points or less, but the Chiefs almost did it against the Bengals to get here, kicking their winner with three seconds left, and if Mahomes has the ball down a couple of points with just second left, would you back against him?

Alternatively, you can easily imagine the Eagles being just behind but grinding out a late game-winning drive, using that run game to bleed the clock down before sending over the winner.

Either team to kick walk-off game-winning field goal - end of regulation time 9/1

Michael Carlson's Bet Builder guide. Watch Below...